Catch a Rare Deal on YETI: Save up to $65 on Coolers

We may still be in the dregs of winter across most of North America, but it’s not too early to start thinking about re-upping your summer essentials. And there’s no summer essential more summery or essential than a cooler. Currently, YETI is offering 20% off hard coolers, soft coolers, and backpack coolers. These discounts specifically apply to the brand’s Nordic Purple collection, so this deal is even better if you happen to share the late great Prince’s affinity for this regal color.

We have extensively tested and covered YETI’s coolers and other products, and while we consistently vouch for them, there’s no arguing that YETI’s coolers are really expensive. With savings of up to $70, the sticker shock gets slightly less shocking, so this is certainly not a deal to miss. Whatever kind of cooler you’re in the market for, the Nordic Purple collection probably has it. You can take $65 off the SPY-tested Hopper backpack cooler, $50 off the Roadie hard cooler, or $65 off the Tundra 45 hard cooler.

Even though coolers are considered a summer must-have, YETI’s coolers are built for life, not just a season. You can take them on your next cold-weather camping excursion, keep them in the trunk on a spring road trip, or stash them in a garage to survive power outages. And yeah, they’re great for keeping beer ice cold when tailgate and beach season rolls around.

YETI’s website claims it’s “saying so long” to Nordic Purple, a color it launched in June 2022. This discount will run while supplies last, meaning this is also your last best chance to get your hands on a cooler in a colorway you probably won’t see very many others rocking. Check out the best deals on YETI’s outgoing Nordic Purple collection.

$260.00 $325.00 20% off Whether you’re camping or spending a day on the water, the Tundra 45 will keep you more than prepared for whatever the day has in store.

$260.00 $325.00 20% off Having a YETI cooler is all fun and games until you need to get it from your car to the campsite or beach spot. This wearable cooler backpack makes it easier.

$200.00 $250.00 20% off This cooler can fit up to 33 cans (without ice), and there are compatible accessories to help you make the most of your cooler.

$160.00 $200.00 20% off Sharing is caring, but sometimes you want a cooler that’s all your own. This option is the perfect personal size for someone who wants to carry just a little more than that day’s lunch.