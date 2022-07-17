Meet YETI’s All-New Roadie Wheeled Cooler: A Picnic In the Park’s Newest BFF

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

On July 12, YETI released a brand-new addition to its collection of outrageously well-designed coolers. And, this one is unlike the large YETI coolers we’ve reviewed previously.

Introducing: the YETI Roadie Wheeled Cooler, available now at YETI’s online store.

Courtesy of YETI

You can already buy YETI Roadie Coolers at retailers like Amazon, where the popular cooler has near-perfect reviews. That’s hardly a surprise considering YETI’s reputation, so what makes the new Roadie cooler worth the upgrade?

We’ve got all the details from YETI below, but at a glance, here’s what you need to know:

The new Roadie Cooler now comes with wheels

The carrying strap has been replaced with a telescoping handle

About the New YETI Roadie Wheeled Cooler

This game-changing cooler is already marking itself as one of the best coolers you can purchase for Summer 2022. Why? Because it has the borderline chaotic cold-trapping abilities in every YETI product in addition to added mobility that YETI has been lacking in a number of their cooler options. Yes, this is a cooler with wheels.

Built to navigate effortlessly through tailgating crowds and act as an easy-to-bring cooling companion for picnics at the beach or park, the Roadie Wheeled Cooler uses a telescoping handle and durable, puncture-resistant wheels to get ice cold beverages effortlessly from point A to point B. The body of the cooler is extremely well-made with armor that knights would be jealous of. So much so, that YETI claims the Roadie to be “virtually indestructible”. How’s that for a cooler?

Courtesy of YETI

In addition to toughness, the Roadie ensures all contents inside of the cooler stay cold for as long as you need them to. The cooler uses the same interior as the YETI Tundra, the brand’s leading hard cooler. Using their patented PermaFrost Insulation (a pressure-injected polyurethane) cold stays locked inside the cooler for hours and hours. The cooler also has a patented Interlock lid system that creates a maximized barrier at the lid to help fight against super hot temperatures outside.

The Roadie Wheeled Cooler can fit it all. It can fit all of the brews your buddy brought to the tailgate and, of course, all of the bottles of wine your wine convinced you to bring to the beach. Yeah, it’s tall enough for all of your favorite sippers.

Courtesy of YETI

Right now, the Roadie Wheeled Cooler is available in two different sizes, the 48 and 60. Both are under a five-year warranty, meaning YETI is surer than sure that these coolers are likely to last a lifetime. Both are totally leakproof and have a drain plug at the very bottom for your convenience.

If you need to keep hot items hot or pack this puppy to the brim with dry ice, both are completely allowed in the Roadie Wheeled Cooler, making this one of the most versatile coolers the world has ever seen.

Colors are available currently in just white and charcoal, but we expect a number of newer colors to launch in later months. Find both options right now directly on YETI’s website with the 48 listed at $450 and the 60 at $500. Snag yours below.