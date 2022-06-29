The Best Fourth of July Deals Happening All Weekend Long: Big Discounts on Home Goods, Fashion and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost the 4th of July and that means enjoying some grill time with friends, a few cold summer beers and celebrating the hottest days of summer on your new pool float. Our favorite way to celebrate any holiday? Hunting down the best deals from Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. Brands love to celebrate their loyal customers in the form of discounts, deals and sales, and we can’t get enough.

As you’re donning red, white and blue and headed out on a hunt for fireworks, make sure to check out some of the best 4th of July sales going on all weekend long. We’ve scoured the internet in search of the best discounts and gathered a list of can’t-miss deals in the home, fashion, grooming and tech categories. Whatever you’re looking for this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Take a peek, and have a safe, happy holiday weekend.

Best 4th of July Deals: Home

Save Up to $200 on Select Mattress es and 15% Off Accessories

Get up to $200 off a Purple mattress this July 4th weekend. Purple mattresses are made with a Grid+ coil system designed for pressure reduction and temperature regulation. They offer 3″ and 4″ grid heights for different sleep styles and all mattresses are hypoallergenic and nontoxic. They’re also offering 15% off sleep accessories, making it a great sale to jump on during the holiday weekend.

Get Up to 70% Off at Frontgate

Save up to 70% off sitewide at Frontage ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Get $180 Off Bonfires at Solo Stove

Solo Stove makes a small, personal bonfire that can be easily set up anywhere in minutes. Skip the logs, kindling and potential fire hazards and grab one of these instead. They can burn for up to 10 hours and are entirely smokeless, portable and have a 360-degree airflow design.

Save Up to 30% On Furniture, Bedding, Candles & More at Anthropologie

Get up to 30% off select home essentials from Anthropologie this holiday weekend.

Save Up to 60% Off Wayfair’s 4th of July Clearance Sale

This outdoor four-person seating group set is 54% off for July 4th weekend and comes with free shipping. It comes with a bench, two chairs, cushions and a coffee table for a comfortable setup, and comes in teak, a gray wash or black. It’s perfect for outdoor entertaining or a casual patio for sipping coffee. They’ve got plenty of other discounts on living room furniture, lighting, bedroom furniture and more through the holiday weekend. You can find their full deals page here.

Save 15% Off Sitewide at Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes excellent bedding from sheets to pillows, comforters and duvet covers, and they’re offering 15% off their entire site over the holiday weekend through July 7. This comforter has a 100% staple cotton shell and is made with shaved microfibers that mimic the texture of down without all the heat. The comforter has loops in every corner for attaching to a duvet cover and is built with a cloud-like softness that’s perfect for hot sleepers.

Save Up to 70% on Items From Overstock

Get up to 70% off 1,000s of items and free shipping on everything during Overstock’s 4th of July Clearance Sale.

Save Up to 50% Off Home Goods and Decor From Bed, Bath and Beyond

Bed, Bath and Beyond is offering up to 50% off everything from kitchenware and appliances to outdoor decor, and this 10-piece cookware set is only $80 through the weekend.

Our Table’s ceramic cookware set is nonstick, porcelain enamel and made with an aluminum construction that heats up quickly and evenly distributes that heat for a great cook every time. The set includes a variety of saucepans and pots. All of them come with a nonstick surface for easy cleanup and are oven safe up to 350 degrees F.

Save $15 Off Any Sharper Image Purchases Worth $75+ With Code 4THJULY

Stay cool this summer, both literally and figuratively, with best-selling devices from Sharper Image. From the brand that specializes in products you only sort of need, this portable cooler is great for keeping you chill outdoors and indoors this summer. It gently, naturally lowers the temperature while consuming as much electricity as your standard light bulb. It’s got a 1.5-gallon water tank that it uses to cool down the air coming from the fan, and it’s got an easy-to-read LED screen that shows air speed and oscillation.

Save Up to 25% Off Sitewide at Moon Pod

We’ve written about the Moon Pod on the site before, and now you can get their zero-gravity, stress-relieving, anxiety-reducing bean bag chair for up 25% for the Fourth of July. They’ve completely reimagined the standard bean bag chair with high-density beads that reduce anxiety levels, a supportive dual membrane, ergonomic support and a lightweight design that makes it easy to move around and store. Now you can get a Moon Pod and protective outdoor cover for a super reduced price over the holiday weekend, jump on it!

Get 15% Off Select Items at Buffy

Buffy makes super comfortable bedding you should stock up on during this holiday weekend, for the naturally-dyed hemp sheets at the very least. Their eucalyptus sheets are made of 100% eucalyptus and are cool to the touch. They’re hypoallergenic and made earth-friendly. They’ve also got a variety of pillows, comforters, duvet covers and other sleep accessories, and all of it is discounted if you spend more than $300 this weekend.

Save $500 Off Tempur-Pedic Breeze, ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze Mattresses

TEMPUR-breeze is a mattress designed for cooling. They offer it in both 3° and 8° cooler models and in medium, soft and firm textures. The breeze models are designed for controlling the micro-climate between the mattress and covers and for creating an environment for falling asleep faster.

Save $200 On a BioBidet Bliss Smart Toilet Seat

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a bidet, BioBidet is offering steep discounts on some of their top models over the 4th of July weekend. Right now, they’re offering $200 off the BioBidet Bliss Smart Toilet with an on-page coupon. This Bio Bidet Bliss comes with an elongated design and a 3-in-1 stainless steel nozzle for posterior, feminine and vortex washes. It’s got a streamlined comfort-adjusted heated seat with water and a slow closing lid. It also comes with eco-friendly modes and pulsating massage technology.

Save 15% Off Furniture From Boutique Brands Albany Park and Edloe Finch Through July 11th

Albany Park and Edloe Finch are both owned by the same couple, a former NFL linebacker and his wife, who set out to create high-quality furniture in crowd-pleasing designs at an affordable price point. They’ve got a variety of sofas on their site ranging from compact loveseats to large leather sections like the one below. They come in basic colors, vibrant prints and a variety of other textures. This corner sectional is one of their signature designs and is perfect for relaxing. It arrives in boxes designed to maneuver well in tight spaces and assembles easily without the need for tools.

Best 4th of July Deals: Fashion/Gear

Get Up To 75% Off Markdowns at Gap

This weekend, GAP is offering up to 75% off markdowns with the code SALE

Save Up to 50% Off Top-Selling Brands From Backcountry

Get up to 50% off outdoor gear from brands like Stoic, HydroFlask and more. This 6-person dome tent is perfect for family camping trips and has a tall enough ceiling for standing straight up in the morning. It’s got two doors for better airflow and easy in-out for everyone and built-in electric outlets that can connect to outside batteries. It’s got a seam-sealed rain fly to protect against the elements and a tub floor built to provide waterproof protection.

Up to 60% Off Markdowns at Bonobos

Save up to 60% on sale items such as pants, joggers, sweaters and shirts at Bonobos.

Best 4th of July Deals: Grooming

Save Up to 60% Off Keeps Hair Loss Treatment Plans

Keeps is a hair loss prevention service that offers free online consultations and delivers FDA-approved treatments right to your home at affordable prices. They’ve got treatments for overall thinning, receding hairlines and thinning at the crown, and they come in the form of solutions or foam depending on your preference. Pick your plan and save up to 60% off your first three months during their 4th of July sale.