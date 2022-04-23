12 Pairs of 5-Inch Inseam Swim Trunks For Showing Extra Leg Poolside

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Weewoo, baby. The fashion police have arrived. And if the swim trunks in your closet are any longer than 5-inches, consider yourself warned. This summer, in-the-know guys will be rocking 5-inch inseam swim trunks and proudly showing off those thighs.

The best short swim trunks for men should most certainly start at a maximum length of 5-inches. Why? Hey, we don’t make the fashion rules, we just enforce them.

Seriously, though, we love these swim trunks because they’re never baggy, and they allow guys to show off a little more skin while they catch a tan. This is great for guys that want to show off the work they’ve been putting in the gym without going full birthday suit at the backyard BBQ. You could opt for men’s swim briefs, but we know a lot of guys want to keep a little skin covered up.

Worried that these swim trunks are only for skinny dudes and gym rats? Then we’ve got good news for larger-figured men — 5-inch inseam swim trunks can look equally great on you as they do on guys with more toned bodies. Plus, the bright colors used in most modern swim trunks have a way of boosting one’s confidence tremendously. For big and tall guys, brands like ASOS and Chubbies even have plus-size 5-inch inseam swim trunks for Summer 2022 so all body sizes can get in on this trend.

With that all being said, it’s time to dig through your closet and seek out any pair of swim trunks longer than 5-inches. We’re donating those to Goodwill. When you’re done, see below for all of the best 5-inch inseam swim trunks for men to rock this summer. And if you love the short shorts for men look, be sure to check out the coolest 5-inch inseam shorts for men to wear in warmer weather, too.

1. ASOS DESIGN Swim Shorts with Faded Floral Print

Let’s start off strong with these striking 5-inch inseam swim trunks in flashy summer-centric faded floral. These sunset lookalikes are serving some serious Bikini Bottom lookalikes with a classic Spongebob vs Patrick mood. They’ve got a classic drawstring top to them so they sit at your desired snug and even come in extended sizing, starting at 2XS all the way up to 4XL.

Courtesy of ASOS

2. Maamgic Men’s Swim Trunks

Here’s a fact nobody can deny: vertical stripes look great on everyone. They have the power to slim down your body exceptionally while offering a carefree, beachy look perfect for chilling beside any body of water. And, what’s better than striped 5-inch inseam swim trunks? Cheap striped 5-inch inseam swim trunks. Maamgic’s swim trunks on Amazon are just over $20 for an affordable yet cool option any guy will want to get their hands on. If you’re not into the striped look, there are tons of other patterns to choose from such as banana-covered, flamingo-clad, solid blue and more.

Related: The 20 Best Men’s Swim Trunks for Summer 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

3. SAXX Oh Buoy Swim Shorts

BEST PRINTS

From one of the best underwear brands on the planet comes easily one of the most comfortable 5-inch inseam swim trunks you’ll ever put on your body. Normally, we’re not huge fans of swim shorts with mesh lining. We’re constantly looking for linerless swim trunks or DIY snipping the mesh out criss-cross applesauce on our bedroom floors. But, the liner added to the Oh Buoy swim trunks won’t get in your way, we promise. Instead of an itchy mesh interior, SAXX created an ultra-light liner that’s soft to the touch. It also features SAXX’s famous BallPark Pouch, which cradles your jimmies.

Courtesy of SAXX

4. Standard Cloth Oliver 5-Inch Nylon Short

Something affordable from Urban Outfitters? Yes, please. The Standard Cloth Oliver Nylon Shorts are the shorts of the summer. These simple, solid nylons are a UO exclusive made for whatever your day brings this summer. Wake up, throw them on, get a bike ride in, grab some coffee, take a dip in the pool and then head to happy hour with your friends all without changing. They’re as simple as that. Plus, these shorts come in a number of funky colors which allow folks to spice it up from their errands to their beach hangs.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

5. Chubbies The Thigh-Napples Swim Trunks

MOST COMFORTABLE

While these aren’t exactly 5-inch inseam swim trunks, they come pretty dang close. We’re counting these 5.5-inchers from Chubbies for one simple reason: Chubbies swim trunks are just so comfortable. In a few short years, they’ve become a staple in men’s swimwear. On top of that, Chubbies is one of the brands that helped bring the 5-inch inseam back in style in the first place, so go them. The best Chubbies swim trunks have a few features we love: a quick-drying fabric that’s uber stretchy, a compression mesh liner that’s actually comfortable, and a snazzy pattern.

Courtesy of Chubbies

6. Bonobos Rec Short

A 5-inch inseam has never looked more casual than it does with Bonobos’ Rec Shorts. Like Standard Cloth, these high-performance nylon shorts are ideal for whatever the day brings this summer. They’re the shorts you wear from morning to night for any kind of activity, swimming, running, chilling out — what have you. They’re built with an elastic waistband and UPF 50+ sun protection to keep your skin safe when outdoors. There are many colors available and even some patterned options to take advantage of if that’s more your speed.

Courtesy of Bonobos

7. ASOS DESIGN Swim Shorts in Blue Color Block Acid Wash

ASOS really does it differently than any other brand selling 5-inch inseam swim trunks. Like, just look at these colorblock beauties and tell us we’re wrong. These vintage-looking swim trunks are giving us some serious Saved By the Bell vibes with the funky acid wash design visually seen throughout the shorts. They’re perfect for sipping margs on the beach with your buds and will most certainly help you stand out from the crowd.

Courtesy of ASOS

8. Bamboo Ave 5-Inch Inseam Swim Trunks

Bamboo Ave is a new brand that’s still under-the-radar, but this summer they’ve released one of the season’s best 5-inch inseam swim trunks for guys that love to show a little thigh. Not only are these solid-colored swim trunks available in over a dozen cool colors (we also love the contrast drawstring and accents), but they’re sustainable too. Each of these short swim trunks are made from 4+ recycled water bottles and 2+ upcycled coconuts.

Courtesy of Bamboo Ave

9. Patagonia 5-Inch Baggies Water Shorts

Patagonia’s famous Baggies shorts come in both 5 and 7-inch inseams, but we prefer the shorter option. These water shorts can be worn in the pool, but you can also wear them on summer hikes and other adventures. Technically board shorts, we still think they’re a great choice for guys who want to bare some thigh by the pool.

Courtesy of Patagonia

10. Le Club Original MB Tower 1 Swim Trunks

To say we’re obsessed with Le Club’s new collection of MB Tower swim trunks is a genuine understatement. Like, if we could marry a pair of 5-inch inseam swim trunks, these would most certainly be the ones. In total, there are seven new MB Tower swim trunks that center around abstract colors and lifeguard houses seen on Miami beaches. Essentially, they’re Miami on acid and we want a pair of each.

Courtesy of Le Club

11. Maamgic Men’s Short Vintage Swim Trunks

If anyone is doing 5-inch inseam swim trunks right on Amazon, it’s Maamgic. With patterns and styles for every style, they’ll perfectly match any vibe you’re trying to pull at the beach this summer. These vintage swim shorts have a seriously Euro feel to them, so much so that once you slip them on, you’ll feel like you’re stepping out for a day in Positano. With more than 4,000 ratings and counting, you can trust they’ll be a new summertime favorite.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Old Navy Packable Nylon Swim Trunks

Last but certainly not least, we couldn’t leave off without throwing an all-black pair of nylon swim trunks into the mix for you guys that like to tone it down by the sea. This packable-friendly option from Old Navy is affordable and stylish for anyone looking to show a little extra leg with a 5-inch inseam. And we really mean it when we say everyone — this pair is available from size XS to 4XL. The best short swim trunks don’t have to feature a loud print, and this affordable pair from Old Navy will barely take up any room in your suitcase.