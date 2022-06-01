Futuristic Adidas Adilette Slides Have Touched Down To Give the Yeezy Slides Some Major Competition

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Move over Yeezys, the adidas Adilette 22 slides are the new futuristic comfort slide to buy this season. On June 1, the adidas Adilette 22 slides hit the digital shelves, providing Adilette fans with an updated iteration of the brand’s ubiquitous and popular slides.

Noticeably different than the brand’s current lineup of comfortable slides, The Adilette 22 slides offer a design that’ll easily give the Yeezy slides and Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs a run for their money. Somewhat of a mixture of the two, the new adidas Adilette slides feature a wavy, textured surface with winding grooves similar to that of a topographic map.

They are available in three colorways: Magic Lime, Desert Sand and a swirling combo of the two. Each slide also comes highlighted with “THE BRAND WITH THE THREE STRIPES” text along with the Trefoil logo in black on the outside of the midsole.

A description from adidas’ website shares, “These adidas Adilette Slides answer the question, ‘What would slides look like in space?’ 3D-printed and inspired by human expeditions to Mars, they defy gravity with futuristic design details. The contoured footbed and soft rubber outsole ensure maximum comfort whether you’re hitting the showers or the streets.”

Designed with natural and renewable materials, they are also gentle on the earth, helping to end the issue of plastic waste — which is definitely a huge plus.

This release should prove to be pretty popular, especially as people have turned to slides as their choice of daily footwear in recent years. That said, it’s likely they will sell out fast.

At last glance, SPY editors spotted a few pairs of the Magic Lime/Desert Sand combination left on the adidas site. Interested buyers can also check back and/or sign up for a restock on the Sand and Magic Lime below. So be sure to hurry while supplies last.

