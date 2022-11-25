Skip to main content
Save Up To 63% on Adidas Footwear & Apparel at Amazon During Black Friday

Adidas deals
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Today is one of the most important days of the year. No, not your mother’s birthday. Not your kids’ either. Not even your spouse’s. Today is Black Friday, one of the best days of the year to get saving on… well… just about everything.

We’re already seeing the best Black Friday deals pop up all over the place at places like Walmart, Target and Nordstrom. But, as you might have imagined, some of the most incredible Black Friday deals we’re seeing on Amazon.

Black Friday deals on tech are most certainly on our radar, but we’re not sleeping on the best Black Friday deals on clothing this year, either. One of the craziest we’re seeing? Black Friday deals on Adidas at Amazon.

We’re seeing up to 63% off both men’s and women’s Adidas footwear on Amazon. As you should already be aware, what you’re wearing on your feet is important — especially for those of us on our feet all day. Right now, you can save tons of money on not just sneakers and sandals across so many styles.

Whether you’re shopping for the best gifts for men, the best gifts for your mom or you want to pick something nice up for yourself, peep all of the best Adidas footwear deals available today on Amazon below with a select few favorites.

Shop Black Friday Adidas Deals

Buy Now
Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe

$36.97 $65.00 43% off

Buy Now On Amazon

The Lite Racer Adapt 4.0s are a force to be reckoned with. Light on your feet and comfortable for all-day wear, win your next race with these bad boys on.

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal

$12.93 $35.00 63% off

Buy Now On Amazon

These unisex slides are a staple to your socks-and-sandals vibe. Plus, that price drop is borderline mouthwatering.

adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe

$38.47 $65.00 41% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Here’s another running shoe you simply can’t miss out on. This supportive sneak will keep you lightning fast during any runs or, of course, all of those important errands you’ve been pushing off.

Adidas Originals Ozelia Sneaker

Adidas Originals Ozelia Sneaker

Sometimes, black sneaks can get a little bland. Check out these Ozealias in white, which are 50% off for Black Friday.

adidas Adilette Clog Slide Sandal

Adidas Adilette Clog Slide Sandal

$19.99 $45.00 56% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Unisex clogs? Sign us up. Snag these now at a much lower price than normal for Black Friday.

