We’re Calling It: Adidas x Gucci Is the Fashion Collaboration of the Year

After months of anticipation, Gucci officially released its collaboration with adidas June 7. The collection is quite massive when compared to some of Gucci’s past collaborations, and is shaping up to be the fashion collaboration of the year. This latest release includes more than 60 products, ranging from athleisure pieces like sneakers, hoodies and tracksuits to more upscale pieces like skirts, pants and dresses. Reimaginings of the Gucci Marmont belt, bags and other accessories also round out the collection.

Since taking the helm at Gucci in 2015, Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s vision has found the luxury fashion house moving to the forefront of millennial culture thanks to collaborative collections Gucci x Balenciaga and Gucci x The North Face, as well as collaborations with Major League Baseball, Disney and others.

Perhaps one of the most highly anticipated collaborations in recent years, this latest capsule collection with adidas takes Gucci’s streetwear credibility to a whole new luxe level, pairing Gucci’s iconic interlocking double-G logo and horsebit hardware with adidas’ Trefoil and three-stripe insignia.

Gucci’s site read, “Designed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, adidas x Gucci merges the emblems of the House with those of the iconic sportswear brand. The collection expands on the sartorial streetwear creations with a spectrum of sport-inspired pieces in which the heritage of both brands is encoded in a trio of lines.”

In a campaign filled with vibrant, brilliant colors, it’s clear that this new adidas x Gucci collection is equal parts “nostalgia-driven and contemporary,” according to Gucci’s site. With notable ’70s vibes throughout, Gucci notes that each piece was thoughtfully created by “pulling inspiration from decades past.”

So whether you’re going for a look that’s laidback or something that can take you from work to happy hour, this collection has something for you. From socks to hats, it fully intends to dress you from head to toe.

Below, you can find some of the key pieces from the collection or check out the entire adidas x Gucci lookbook here.

