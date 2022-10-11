Cozy Up With the Best Prime Day Deals on Athleisure — Shop Joggers, Sweats & Comfy Hoodies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In this post, you’ll find the best Prime Day deals on athleisure clothing, with top finds from brands like Adidas and prAna. Keep checking back, as we’ll update this post as new deals become available.

As seasons change, you reassess your wardrobe. Makes sense, as you’re looking for warmer clothing for working out, lounging around and of course, work. We’re all watching our bank accounts closely right now. And October’s Amazon Prime Day sale (October 11-12) is a great opportunity to stock up on clothing as well as the other goodies that are on sale like TVs, kitchen appliances, and electronic devices.

Remember: to take advantage of Prime Day, The Sequel (officially called the Prime Early Access Sale), you’ll need to be a Prime member. If you are, some of the year’s best Prime Day deals are on athleisure apparel.

For today’s shopping event, Amazon has slashed prices in their athleisure and athletic apparel section. We’ve found great deals from best-loved brands like Champion, Adidas, prAna, Alo Yoga and Columbia. Prices may not be this low again until the next Prime Day event next summer, so act fast! For example, Hanes joggers and C9 Champion tees are priced under $14. This really is the time to stock up on athleisure classics like hoodies, jackets and other items that’ll keep you warm this winter.

Want to see the best Prime Day deals on athleisure clothing? Then scroll through the list below and grab great deals on fleece jackets, joggers, sweats, and sneakers to wear now.

Save 50% on prAna Athleisure for Men and Women

During the Prime Early Access Sale, aka Prime Day 2, prAna gear is up to 50% or more for Prime members. We recently reviewed prAna hiking pants for men, and we were blown away by the comfort and durability.

During Prime Day 2, we’ve found prAna t-shirts for men and women for $7 or $8, as well as huge discounts on prAna athleisure pants and tops. Head to Amazon to shop the Prime sale now with the link below.

Save 50% on Adidas Athleisure

Looking for more great Prime Day deals on Adidas? For Prime Day, The Sequel, Amazon has slashed prices on Adidas pants, leggings, running shoes and sweatshirts by 50%. We’ve found new Adidas running shoes for $35 or less. There are also great deals on some of Adidas’s most stylish cold-weather gear. To shop some of the best Prime Day deals on athleisure apparel, click the link below.

Alo Yoga Gear

Based in Los Angeles, Alo Yoga has been designing men’s yoga and activewear with a streetwear bent. The striking, fashion-forward pieces can be worn to the gym and beyond. Their sweatpant has zippered front pockets, a back pocket and ribbed cuffs. Wear it on a run, or pair it with white sneakers, a plain tee and a blazer for work and beyond.

For Prime Day, Alo Yoga has discounted a ton of its most popular yoga clothing and athleisure apparel for men and women. For men, yoga shorts and joggers are on sale, while women can find big savings on sports bras and leggings.

Russell Athletic Men’s Cotton Performance Long Sleeve T-Shirt

This perfomance tee does it all. The cotton blend long sleev tee wicks away moisture from your skin. It also has UPF30+ sun protection, and has built-in odor protection to keep fabric and you fresh smelling. The long sleeve cotton blend top can be layered under sweatshirts or sweaters. or worn solo.

Columbia Rugged Ridge Li Sherpa Fleece Jacket

Sherpa fleece is ridiculously warm, and soft. The jacket’s collar protects your neck from biting winds, so zip it all the way. The jacket can be worn solo, or throw a puffy vest over it when the temperatures dip.

Champion Midweight Crew Sweatshirt

Champion’s thick sweatshirt is an old school classic that still looks fresh. Retro graphics adorn the front, and the extra stitching keeps it looking good for years. The sweatshirt comes in four other colors.

prAna Dock Jacket

Blue gray 100% organic cotton flannel makes this button-up shirt jacket look extra polished. Lined in taffeta on the inside, it won’t get stuck on a sweater or sweatshirt when you take it off. It has two flap chest pockets, a straight hem and is a standard fit jacket.

Hanes Beefy Long Sleeve Three-Button Henley

This long sleeve cotton blend Henley buttoned tee is such a good deal, you could grab one in every color.

Adidas Originals Cushioned Low Cut Socks (Three Pack)

When you’re pounding the pavement during your morning run, you want socks that provide comfort, support and let your feet breathe. These low-cut socks do that, and they’re made with recycled materials too.

C9 Champion Men’s Long Sleeve Tech Tee

Layer this long sleeve performance shirt under a windbreaker for outdoor workouts. The fabric wicks away moisture from your skin, and keeps you cool. The long sleeve tee has UVP 50+ and has some stretch built in.

Adidas Men’s Aeroready Essentials Tapered Cuff Woven 3-Stripes Pants

You can neve have too many joggers and you can never have too many track pants. The Adidas tapered pants handsomely combines both styles into a stellar-looking pant. They have an elasticated waistband, pockets and a ribbed hem. Great to wear when working out, they can also be paired with sweater and quilted vest for when you’re hanging out with friends.

Saucony Cohesion 13 Running Shoe

Healthline magazine once stated that the Saucony Cohesion 13 is one of the best running shoes for men. It only weighs 9 ounces and offers support and is well cushioned.

Cutter & Buck Weather Resistant Primaloft Down Alternative Rainer Jacket

Light enough to wear as a wind-breaker, this quilted jacket has a Primaloft fill that keeps you very warm. Reviewers raved about it, and stated that they’ve worn the jacket zipped up over a tee in 10 degree weather and were warm. The mock neck has a hood folded into it. It has two zippered pockets, and can be folded up and stowed into the left pocket for easy packing. The jacket also comes in six other colors.

Hanes Ecosmart Jogger Sweatpants

These cotton-blend joggers can be worn all year long. They have side seam pockets and an elasticated waistband that has a drawcord for the perfect fit. They come in three other colors too.

Champion Vintage Wash Joggers

Washed to create a vintage look, these cotton-blend joggers have pockets and an elastic waistband. The fabric’s designed with double dry technology; you’ll feel cool when you’re working out or lounging at home.

G-Star Raw Men’s Base Layer Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Use this cotton long-sleeve T-shirt as a layer under heavy winter sweaters. Wear it solo the rest of the year.

