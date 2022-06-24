These Prime Day Fashion Deals on Menswear Arrived Early: Shop Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Nike & Timex

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The official dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 have been revealed — and we can barely contain our excitement. As always, SPY has all the details that you need to know before the big kickoff along with all the best Prime Day deals eager shoppers can expect to see during the event.

Year after year, SPY editors have covered the best Amazon Prime Day deals, finding the best Prime Day tech deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day laptop deals, the best Prime Day fashion deals, as well as the best deals on Amazon devices, and this year is no different.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13, meaning it’s time to start thinking about what deals you’d like to score during the annual shopping extravaganza. To get you started, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day fashion deals for 2022.

This comes in addition to our huge round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, which you’ll also want to keep a close eye on as the big day draws near.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you’re going to want to sign up ASAP so you can take full advantage of the best Prime Day deals. With the membership, you’ll immediately gain access to all the benefits that Prime Day has to offer.

You may not think of Amazon as your go-to fashion outlet, and we know that SPY readers do a lot of their online clothes shopping either directly on a brand’s website or from fashion retailers like Nordstrom and Mr Porter. However, Amazon is beefing up its selection of clothing and accessories from big brands like Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and more. To lure in shoppers, the company has some pretty stellar fashion deals going on now for both men and women ahead of Prime Day. If a birthday or big event is coming up, Prime Day deals will give you a leg up in the gift department. We’ve gathered some of our favorite fashion deals below from brands you should watch throughout the sales event.

You can view all the Prime Day menswear clothing sales happening right now on Amazon. To help you save time, we’ve put together the best of the best deals on men’s clothing, shoes and accessories that you can scoop up right now.

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Save on Levi’s Men’s Jeans

Levi’s denim is still some of the best in the biz, and a bunch of their top styles are majorly discounted for Prime Day. We’ve picked out two of our favorite pairs that are available at majorly reduced prices, but you should check out their entire brand page on Amazon throughout the sales events to see what they have to offer.

Shop Levi's Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deal: Champion Gear

Champion is another brand to look out for ahead of Prime Day as they’ve got stylish streetwear that’s typically discounted heavily during the sales event. Over the past few months, we’ve seen many of these items get high deductions so we’re expecting to see prices drop even lower during this annual savings event. Check out a few of our favorite pieces from Champion below.

Champion Backpack

Champion White Logo T-Shirts

Champion Dad Hat

Champion Men’s Lightweight Jersey Joggers

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Nautica Men’s Apparel

It’s summer, and it’s the perfect time to rock some sporty, sophisticated apparel from menswear brand Nautica. They make stylish polos, shorts and other casual men’s clothes that look perfect next to a boat or by the sea. This classic polo is just an example of what we expect to see from this year’s event but we’re predicting that they’ll offer other big discounts on their stylish button-ups, pants, pullovers and even pajamas.

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Bates Tactical Boots

Bates tactical boots are comfortable and durable for the outdoors. These boots have a grippy, slip-resistant rubber outsole as well as a performance leather upper. They have a YKK side zipper for easy on/off and the shaft measures to your ankle from the arch.

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Under Armour Gear

Under Armour, the fitness gear giant, will likely be offering savings on their signature sweatshirts, shirts, shorts, compression leggings, gym bags and more for Prime Day. This brand knows its stuff when it comes to high-performance gear that’ll keep up with you and your hustle, and now you can get pieces for you and the whole family through a great deal.

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Fossil Watches & Accessories

Watch deals are pretty much always cycling in and out on Amazon, and Prime Day always spurs an onslaught of them in the men’s style space. If you need a great birthday gift for your boyfriend or a gift for dad for a belated Father’s Day, Fossil watches are a great option.

Fossil Men’s Leather Bifold Wallet

Fossil is a great brand for men’s accessories, and one of their most popular wallets on Amazon is on sale for Prime Day. It’s made of 100% cowhide leather and has a slim design that perfectly fits in your back pocket. It’s got plenty of compartments for cash and cards, an ID window and comes in five different colors.

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Calvin Klein Underwear for Men & Women

Because everything ’90s is new again. Both men and women are rocking the designer’s signature underwear, which you’ll be able to snag at a discount for Prime Day 2022. While new underwear isn’t quite as exciting as a new 65-inch TV, you should take advantage of this deal and stock up.

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Samsonite Tectonic Lifestyle Sweetwater Business Backpack

We’re back to commuting to work, and if there was a time to upgrade your backpack, Amazon Day Prime Day is a no-brainer. Samsonite’s backpack can fit up a 17-inch laptop and keep it safely cushioned in its own pocket. It has a USB port for charging anything and it’s constructed so that you can compress any of the multiple interior folders when not in use.

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Timex Watches

There are watches and then there are Timex watches. They have a reputation for timepieces that can survive almost everything, still work and still look good. Toying with the idea of a casual watch? Go ahead and use the excuse of the Amazon Prime Day sale to buy the rugged-looking Timex Expedition Acadia watch. It has a 39 mm case, a light-up watch dial and luminous hands.

Timex Weekender 38mm Watch

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Nike Running Shoes

Whether this is the year that you’ve decided to take up running or you’re already an avid marathoner, chances are Nike’s running shoes are on your radar. Even if you’re not a runner, you can’t pass up a deal on the brand.

Prime Day 2022 Deal: MeetSun Unisex Polarized Sunglasses

While there is a range of sunglasses doing the early Prime Day Sale right now, there are two brands that we wanted to highlight. We’ve written about Meet Sun before. With over 5,000 positive reviews, these inexpensive unisex sunglasses are on everyone’s must-have list.

Prime Day 2022 Deal: Save on adidas Men’s Gear

Adidas is another activewear giant that combines performance gear with streetwear style. Whether it’s footwear, clothing, accessories or gear, they consistently create items that combine cutting-edge technology with style. Many of their outerwear items and gym bags will be on sale for Prime Day, including this warm-up sweatshirt.

