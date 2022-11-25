Exclusive: The Most Comfortable Dress Shoes We’ve Ever Tested Are 15% Off for Black Friday

If you’ve ever done any gift shopping for anybody, ever, you’re probably keen on the “one for you, one for me” policy. Basically, after you buy a gift for your mom, your brother-in-law, or whomever, you then pick up a little something nice for yourself. While you’re online shopping this year, you have to go visit Amberjack to cop some clean kicks for those upcoming parties.

If you’ve never heard of Amberjack before, it’s because they’re still the new kids on the block. And, we know you might be loyal to whatever other dress sneakers you have, but SPY has tested multiple pairs from their collection now and we’re happy to say they — are — superb. They’re comfortable, they’re made in Portugal, and the outsole is a proprietary material that could take a hit from Troy Palomalu like he was a mosquito.

Amberjack Black Friday Discount: What to Get

$152.15 $179 The Original is Amberjack’s classic derby-style dress shoe. This particular dress shoe is suitable for both trousers as well as denim and can be dressed up or dressed casually, but we prefer somewhere in the middle. It makes for a perfect office sneaker and pairs well with a merino wool sweater, a casual blazer, or even a clean hoodie if you’re that kind of guy.



These dress shoes have a thermally molding insole that contours to the bottom of a foot, making them perfect for long days. The upper is Grade-A American steer leather with a perforated, buck-skin leather lining that allows for proper ventilation.

We love the classic tan in the Honey colorway, but Amberjack also offers 10 other options in both leather and water-repellent suede.