Sneaker of the Week: ASICS Introduces New Gel-Lyte III Sneaker With Lowest Carbon Footprint in Sneaker History

Now more than ever, the competition is thick concerning who can produce the most sustainable consumer goods. And that’s across every vertical, from celebrity skincare brands to home decor accessories. That’s especially true in the fashion and footwear space, and eco-conscious consumers have plenty of cash to spend and are hoping their purchasing power can have big environmental benefits. New sustainable brands like Cariuma are proving that eco-friendly footwear can be comfortable and stylish, and they’re not alone.

The latest footwear company to get in on this ongoing trend is sneaker titan ASICS, who has announced the upcoming release of GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95. The innovative footwear will emit merely 1.95kg of CO2e emissions across its life cycle, marking it the lowest carbon footprint ever in a sneaker launch (at least, according to ASICS).

More than a decade in the making, following research and development with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the newest creation is set to represent a fraction of ASICS’ mission to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“At Asics, we have long been committed to exploring and testing more sustainable methods through our value chain to reduce our impact on the planet,” said Minako Yoshikawa, Senior General Manager of the Asics Sustainability Division. “While the GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 is a hugely significant milestone on this journey, this is only the beginning. Our ambition now is to continue applying the learnings and build on the blueprint of this shoe in a way that can be rolled out on an even bigger scale in the future,” he added.

An impressive new feature is the carbon-negative foam decorating the midsole and sockliner of the shoe. The manufacturing process encompasses a mix of bio-based polymers slightly obtained from sugarcane, which permits the sneaker to offer a stellar level of comfort and quality.

The GEL-LYTE™ III CM 1.95 sneaker is expected to be available for purchase in store and online at asics.com by Fall 2023.