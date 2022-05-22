The Best Looks from Banana Republic’s Summer Wedding Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Warmer temperatures mean that wedding season is around the corner, so now’s the time to break out your summer suiting. And if you don’t have a suit for summer, then now’s the time to check out Banana Republic’s wedding and event attire. After all, while you might already have a navy wool suit in the closet, you might not have a tan linen one. The last thing summer wedding season should be is stuffy, which is why Banana Republic prioritized light fabrics like linen and cotton in shades of beige and white for their wedding collection.

Whether you’re a plus-one at casual beachside nuptials or you’re the groom-to-be (congrats, by the way), Banana Republic’s sophisticated selection of event attire has you covered. The collection ranges from cotton shirt jackets and white jeans to traditional wool suits and tuxedos, meaning you can find something no matter what the dress code is. If your event is a destination wedding, that’s even better; BR drew heavy inspiration from travel, sailing and exploration for stylish, heritage designs, featuring the safari suit-inspired Expedition Suit or the Map Print Silk Pocket Square.

Most of the pieces come in earthy, neutral colors which are perfect for the seaside or outdoor wedding. But if you’re looking to keep it classic, you can also pick up navy, gray and black suiting and formalwear. The best thing about this collection is that it’s not just for weddings and events. The linen suit pant would look great with a t-shirt on a night out, while the suede loafers can (and should) be worn anywhere.

Check out some of our favorite pieces from the collection below and have your summer wedding looks ready to go before the save-the-dates land in your mailbox.

1. Irish Linen Tuxedo Jacket

The only thing more summery than a tan suit is one in linen, and this jacket fits the bill perfectly. The single-button closure and peak lapel add a touch of formality to this suit, making for the most casual and laid-back tuxedo we’ve ever seen.

2. Irish Linen Tuxedo Pant

The pant is the perfect companion to the jacket, but it works surprisingly well on its own. Made from 100% linen, they’re a breathable and rakish option for a beach wedding.

3. Pelle Suit Jacket

This jacket is crafted with a cotton-linen fabric, making for a breathable alternative to traditional wool. Plus, the patch pockets add to the casual look of the jacket, while the pale blue color calls to mind sunny skies.

4. Pelle Suit Short

For an unexpected variation on the traditional suit, pair these shorts with the matching Pelle jacket and suede shoes or white sneakers.

5. Silk Resort Shirt

This shirt makes a surprisingly strong defense of the “going out shirt” of the early 2000s. But the genuine silk construction and tasteful-yet-eye-catching patterns make for a much more stylish, contemporary alternative. Wear it with white jeans for the riviera look, or go with dark pants to tone it down.

6. Slim LUXE Traveler Jean

There’s no need to be afraid of white jeans; they can be more easily dressed up with tailoring than their blue brethren, and they add a certain Italian sprezzatura to any outfit. You can take the prep out of them by wearing them with a denim jacket and suede boots. These have just enough stretch to keep you comfortable and on the move.

7. CPO Jacket

Looking for a shirt to wear while traveling? This CPO jacket is light enough to pass for a shirt but sturdy enough to keep you warm if you layer it over a sweater. The two large patch pockets offer a secure place for your passport and sunglasses. And most importantly, this jacket will look good once you’re out of the airport.

8. Expedition Suit Jacket

For a suit jacket that stands out from the pack, pick up this Expedition suit jacket. It’s inspired by the classic look of a safari jacket, but updated for the modern era with a slim fit. The jacket is crafted with a cotton-linen fabric for breathability, and the ample pockets give you plenty of storage for anything you might carry.

9. Expedition Suit Pant

Like the other suit pants from Banana Republic, these work remarkably well as separates; you can wear them with a crisp button-down and loafers or dress it down with sneakers and a t-shirt.

10. Untucked Chambray Shirt

Denim and chambray shirts are durable, but they’re also versatile. This chambray shirt is dressy enough to wear with a suit jacket, or you can dress it down with a pair of shorts. Two secure chest pockets add to the practicality of this shirt.

11. Brendt Suede Chukka Boot

Good shoes are essential. These classic desert boots are finished in suede, for a casual yet sophisticated shoe that can be worn with jeans or a linen suit, such as one of the options featured on this list.

12. Map Print Silk Pocket Square

Add a touch of adventure to your tailoring with this printed pocket square, which features a stylish map print. Featuring locations inspired by imagined worlds, like the Isle of Giraffes and Raider’s Lookout, these original details provide a dash of whimsy to a classic piece.