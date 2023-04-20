The Best Bathroom Decor Will Spruce Up the Smallest Spaces

Home is where the heart is, but any real estate agency worthy of their ill-fitting blazer knows that the bathroom is where the money is. Bathroom upgrades move home prices because there’s nothing worse than a washed washroom. Leaky plumbing and yellowing grout doesn’t inspire much confidence and they don’t create an ideal environment for self-care. And that’s what a bathroom, with the right touches and the right decor, can be.

TikTok and Instagram are full of gut reno recordings—quasi-snuff films for the DIY set. But it’s possible to make a bathroom nicer without taking down a wall or hauling the tub out one clawed foot at a time. Small, smart choices can change a room. Think: peel-and-stick wallpaper, decorative soap dispensers, and vases. Too many people fail to really decorate their bathroom even though a candle and an area rug could make all the difference.

The need for bathroom decor also may be greater now than it has been for decades. Maximalism is on the rise. Objet d’art run wild across living spaces. It reads as bizarre to have one room – albeit one for pooping – stripped down to the ever-so-tasteful subway tile.

What the Experts Say

Modernizing a bathroom is actually easier than it may seem. Recent bathroom decor trends point to warm and cozy decor pieces made of natural materials like wood, rattan, and marble which can give the home a more relaxing and spa-like feel.

“Wallpaper can instantly give your bathroom an entirely new look without the need for a complete overhaul,” explains interior designer David Quarles IV. “With colorful and bold prints and textures, you can create a personality-packed experience for yourself and guests alike, that will make your bathroom feel like another world…and, of course, a prime location for mirror selfies!”

Quarles suggests going peel-and-stick in smaller spaces and traditional for fuller baths.

Interior design experts at Hovia suggests “adding some pieces that mix different textures and materials.” This can be done in a number of ways, some of which are quite easy. Rolled hand towels look great on a marble tray; indoor plants thrive above a tub; art squares well over a toilet. Hovia is predicting that a resort vibes trend is coming (if it hasn’t already arrived).

“This year, I think we’re seeing more expression in color! From terrazzo tile, whimsical flora, and fauna-inspired towels, shower curtains, bath mats, and wall coverings,” says Quarles. “The trend is leaning more towards welcoming nature in, but in a bold textural way!”

By incorporating some of these elements, it’s easy to create a beautiful and functional bathroom that fits your individual tastes and preferences.

Courtesy of Target BEST CANDLES OVERALL $5.00 There are few things more relaxingly beautiful than candlelight. Candles instantly add a cozy atmosphere that brings an amazing ambiance to any bathroom. Decor-wise, it’s best to select candles that match the style of your bathroom. Choose neutral colors like white or beige, or brighter colors to add a pop of color. Candles with decorative designs or patterns are also a great option to add visual interest. You’ll also want to opt for stronger scented ones for…obvious reasons…so find a scent that’s elegant but fragrant enough for those moments.

Courtesy of Target best display tray $15.00 Small trays made of natural materials like wood, ceramic, marble and rattan make great catchalls for things such as jewelry and loose change. They alleviate mess and can also be used as decorative display pieces to showcase items like candles, and soaps, or to serve guests clean hand towels to dry their hands with.

Courtesy of Amazon best plants $35.46 Adding a few indoor or faux plants instantly adds life and beauty to any space. Choose a plant that thrives in humidity like The Bird’s Nest Fern or one that can tolerate lower light levels like the Pothos. Be sure that the plants your selecting can survive in the amount of light your bathroom naturally gets.

Courtesy of Chasing Paper best peel and stick wallpaper $80.00 This brilliantly designed wallpaper from Chasing Paper and David Quarles IV’s “Legacy Collection” is inspired by and designed in honor of the women in David’s family. It’s made from high-quality, self-adhesive poly-woven fabric that’s fade and stain-resistant, making it a great option for a powder room or larger bathroom accent wall.

Courtesy of Target best decor $33.99 Natural accents in trendy shapes like arches add an interesting decorative aspect to your bathroom. Place sculptures and pieces in varying sizes and heights on your vanity top or shelf next to one another to create a layered effect.

Courtesy of TilePix best waterproof artwork Create a mini gallery wall with these easy-to-hang frames from TilePix. The TilePix system is unique with its magnetic backing that allows frames to hang and re-hang easily without damaging walls, allowing for them to be changed out when desired. Customize artwork and photos or select from TixPix’s Artist Collection to create a beautiful display on an accent wall or over the toilet.

Courtesy of Amazon best vases $21.45 Decorative vases help add layers of design to a vanity top or shelf. They can be filled with faux greenery, or pampas, or left empty as a standalone decor. A ceramic option makes a great centerpiece on your countertop or on a shelf behind the toilet.

Courtesy of Amazon best incense holder $16.99 Incense and incense holders pull double duty when placed in a bathroom. They can be easily used to add a relaxing ambiance and also help keep a bathroom smelling great. To add an element of decor, consider placing a hand-polished natural marble or wood option on your vanity top.