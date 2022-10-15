Is Ben Davis The Next Carhartt? Why This Low-Key Workwear Brand Should Be On Your Radar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Work clothes are having a moment. The last time workwear was this big, in the early 2010s, expensive selvedge denim and premium boots were the key to nailing the workwear look. But during the current revival, affordable brands like Carhartt and Dickies are at the forefront. And instead of obsessing over reproducing antiquated details, stylish dudes are rocking workwear in an irreverent way, pairing old-school work pants with graphic tees and Nike sneakers.

In short, the best workwear brands to wear right now are the ones you can score on the cheap from places like your local surplus store and even Amazon. One brand that’s often overlooked is Ben Davis, a San Francisco company that’s been serving workwear essentials like zip-front shirts and work pants for nearly 90 years.

Courtesy of Ben Davis

Ben Davis may have been founded in 1935, but the brand’s connection to American workwear history dates even further back. Founder Ben Davis’ grandfather is none other than Jacob Davis, the man widely credited with inventing jeans, who partnered with Levi Strauss to mass-produce them. Ben Davis followed in his grandfather’s footsteps by getting into workwear, but the brand focused on twill work shirts and chinos instead of denim.

Currently, Ben Davis makes tees, chore coats, hoodies, zip jackets, and beanies, but the brand’s signature item is the quarter zip shirt. The shirt has a collar, a zipper down the front, and two chest pockets, and often comes in a striped pattern. The fabric is incredibly hardy and the shirt is surprisingly stylish, with a look that’s a cross between a polo and a work shirt.

Despite a similarly authentic pedigree, Ben Davis has largely flown under the radar compared to Carhartt. The latter brand built up its street cred through active engagement with streetwear, launching the fashion-focused label Work In Progress and collaborating with Converse, New Balance, APC and Junya Watanabe. Likewise, Dickies has racked up a substantial roster of streetwear collaborators, including multiple Supreme collections and collaborations with Wacko Maria, Obey and thisisneverthat.

Courtesy of Ben Davis

Ben Davis, on the other hand, has mostly catered to its core demographic and only occasionally peeked its head into the fashion world. Their most notable foray into fashion was a 2019 collaboration with Supreme that featured chore coats and zip shirts in unconventional colors.

The San Francisco brand has also made a push into the fashion market in Japan, which has long had a deep appreciation for American heritage brands. But their streetwear efforts have been much more limited in scope compared with a brand like Carhartt. To Carhartt and Dickies credit, they’ve been able to produce some incredibly stylish streetwear without losing focus on their main customer.

Still, without much effort, Ben Davis has picked up a streetwear and fashion following. They were helped along the way by hip-hop icons Snoop Dogg and NWA. Ice Cube, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre have all worn half-zips in music videos and photos.

Courtesy of Grailed

In addition to their authenticity and affordability, Ben Davis also has a great logo. The yellow smiling gorilla on a red background is instantly recognizable, and the slogan “Plenty Tough” is as to the point as you can get about the quality of the clothing.

SPY’s site director Tim Werth put it even more simply: “They have a cute little guy. You can’t underestimate the value of a cute little guy.”

But could Ben Davis be as big as Carhartt? If they wanted to, they’d probably have to make a bigger push with collaborations and revive their diffusion label, Project Line. For now, the smiling gorilla will likely remain a low-key style flex for those in the know, while the brand will continue to focus on making hard-wearing clothes for people who need them.

Ben Davis Short Sleeve Stripe

Ben Davis’ hardy zip shirt has two chest pockets and is available in solids or striped patterns. The thick fabric is made from a blend of cotton and polyester.

Courtesy of Ben Davis

Ben Davis x Supreme Chore Coat

Ben Davis collaborated with Supreme in 2019 and created color-blocked versions of Ben Davis classics, such as chore coats, zip shirts and work pants. Unsurprisingly, the limited-edition run sold out a long time ago, but you can still find some pieces on Grailed.

Courtesy of Grailed

Ben Davis Unstructured Strap Back Dad Baseball Cap

Ben Davis’ cap is the platonic ideal of a dad cap. It’s comfortable, flexible, and inexpensive, and it comes in a range of versatile muted colors. The cap has a soft cotton fabric that makes it feels like the kind of hat you’d have had for decades.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ben Davis Short Sleeve Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt

Ben Davis keeps it subtle with the logo on this pocket tee. The logo is on a small label on the top of the pocket, rather than a large one that takes up the entire pocket. The tee is made from 100% cotton and comes in a range of everyday colors, as well as safety colors like yellow and orange.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ben Davis Acrylic Cuffed Beanie

If you don’t make a beanie, are you really a workwear brand? Ben Davis’ affordable beanie is available in a range of colors and is made from acrylic.