Today Only: Save 25% On Carhartt, 16% On Samsung Galaxy Watches & Up To 31% On Under Armour

Amazon sells a lot of stuff. And we mean a lot.

We’re constantly looking at the best deals from Amazon on a day-to-day basis. A lot of the time, it’s very tech-related, from coverage pertaining to some of the best Apple deals you can find on the internet to even Dell deals if you aren’t much of a Mac guy.

But, while we see a number of tech items on sale through Amazon, we also run into a number of fashion deals from the one-stop shop. With so many options from a slew of brands across the site, it can be hard to scope out deals if you don’t look hard enough. If you’re specifically in the market for clothes, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on clothing items from Amazon.

From everyone’s favorite rugged brand Carhartt to in-house Amazon-made items, Amazon really has deals on just about everything depending on the day. The way to shop Amazon’s clothing options is probably the same way you shop for most things on Amazon; you need something specific, affordable and at your doorstep ASAP. These deals make that possible.

If you’re in the market for some spring essentials such as the best men’s t-shirts, handsome-looking sunglasses and more, let’s get going, as many of these Amazon clothing deals might end tonight.

Save Up To 25% On Carhartt Tees

Carhartt is having a crazy 25% off deal right now on their line of K87 tees. These heavy-duty shirts come in a range of different styles and colors, so get in on this Amazon clothing deal now before it ends.

Save Up to 31% On Under Armour Products

What do you need? New socks? The best men’s underwear? A couple of tees? Some running sneakers? No matter what you need, if it’s from Under Armour and it’s on Amazon, it’s up to 31% off right now.

Valano Long Sleeve Shirts Are Under $20 Right Now Need a UPF 50+ moisture-wicking long-sleeve shirt that is ideal for outdoor workouts? Well, it looks like you’ve found it — and it’s on sale for under $20. Courtesy of Amazon Valano Long Sleeve Shirt $19.98 Buy Now on Amazon

Save Up To 25% On Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa Polarized Sunglasses You lost your sunnies from last summer, didn’t you? Well, now’s the perfect time to replace them with a polarized pair from Ray-Ban, Oakley or Costa — all up to 25% off right now. Courtesy of Amazon

Save Up To 33% On the PRETTYGARDEN Halter Dress The ladies have it lucky too right now. Save up to 33% on this gorgeous polka dot dress available in a number of colors just in time for warmer weather. Courtesy of Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Halter Dress $40.99 $46.99 13% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Save Up to 16% On Samsung Galaxy Watches

We’ll take just about any deal on a Samsung Galaxy Watch, especially one this good. This 16% discount has us reaching for our wallets right now.

Save Almost 50% On Boys’ Basketball Shorts

Is your kiddo playing basketball with his buddies this summer? Well, we’ve got the best Amazon clothing deal you should consider right now.

