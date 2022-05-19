Hit the Sand Running in Style With 14 Pairs of Men’s Beach Pants Made for Summer 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing gets in you in the summer spirit quite like a beach day with friends, enjoying fun activities like a game of volleyball, or just vibing with one another over a nice, cold vodka seltzer. But before you can take part in those shenanigans, you must coordinate the perfect beachwear outfit. You could throw on a pair of short shorts, but that wouldn’t be very exciting — especially when you can make a bold fashion statement with a pair of beach pants.

If you aren’t familiar, beach pants typically are lined at the waist with a drawstring design and have a flowy, wide leg. The pants are packed with tons of style and are versatile, making them suitable for dinner or on vacation. Plus, they’re convenient for the guys who want to cover up to prevent burning in the sun and the fellas who find themselves getting a little chilly when they’re hanging out by the sea. You honestly can’t go wrong with the best beach pants, as the modern slacks come in several colors and styles, including trousers, joggers and corduroy pants.

So whether you have a beach bonfire in your future or a family vacation to attend, a cool pair of beach pants will keep you stylish and comfortable. To help you find the right pair that suits your taste, we rounded up a few of the best beach pants on the market to shop right now.

1. Tommy Bahama Beach Linen Elastic-Waist Pants

TOP PICK

When heading to the beach, it’s always good to wear comfortable attire to help you navigate the sandy setting, and there’s nothing better than Tommy Bahama’s Bean Linen Pants. They’re made of a blend of linen, cotton and spandex for a lightweight and breathable option on hot days. The pants have a slightly wide-leg fit with a drawstring waist, making them easy to slip in and out of. Regardless of your summer place this year, these beach pants will get you there in style and have you feeling good while doing so.

Courtesy of Tommy Bahama

2. Free Fly Apparel Breeze Pants

BEST PROTECTION

Being out in the sun all day at the beach can be fun — especially if you’re trying to get some natural Vitamin D — but it can also cause a sunburn if you don’t use sunscreen. Of course, these pants won’t fully protect you from the sun, but they can give you an extra layer of protection with UPF 50 technology. You’ll find the Breeze pants to be just as comfortable as they are innovative with their woven-fabric construction. If you still aren’t completely sold on the item, then maybe the brand’s 15% discount will reel you in.

Courtesy of Free Fly

3. UO Raga Man Square Print Pant

MOST FUN

Are you looking to have a little fun with your look this summer? Well, you’ve come to the right place. From the beach to the streets, these drawstrings will have you decked in an eclectic style that will most definitely turn a head or two. The cotton pants come in a blue boho print that looks even better in person. The bottoms have a tapered silhouette that pairs well with an oversize shirt and sandals for that perfect casual SoCal look.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

4. Arizona Advance Flex 360 Denim Jogger

BEST DENIM

The best men’s jeans don’t always need to conform to traditional denim standards — just check out these denim joggers from Arizona at JCPenney. With a drawstring top, these jeans lose the zipper/button duo and allow wearers to simply tie and go. Because they’re jeans, we’re 100% sure they’ll match just about whatever you pair them with this summer. Simply put them on and head right out.

Courtes of JCPenney

5. COS Pleated Wide-Leg Pant

BEST WIDE-LEG

As you’re probably aware, skinny jeans (pants) are no longer in style. Now, it’s all about the wide-leg fit. And one brand that offers a great variety of tailored wide-leg pants is Cos. These pleated pants are as comfy as they are stylish, and come in a beautiful cream color that will look great on a sandy beach with clear waters behind you. The pants are crafted from organic cotton and a recycled fabric blend, making them the perfect sustainable option. If you’re looking to plan a resort-wear fit for the pants, pair them with a knitted shirt or polo.

Courtesy of COS

6. Bonobos The Off Duty Pant

BEST FOR FASHIONISTOS

If you’re one to pay close attention to trends, you’ll know that joggers have essentially been the staple of the past few years for both comfort and fashion purposes. Combining the jogger aesthetic with the looseness and versatility only beach pants offer, this honey-mustard, vintage-inspired slack blend several styles into one — and Bonobos does it so well.

Courtesy of Bonobos

7. Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Linen-Blend Sneaker Pants

BEST CROPPED FIT

If you love a cropped pair of pants, then this linen-blend option from Abercrombie and Fitch is the way to go. They come in three faint colorways — navy, olive and brown sand — for the perfect seaside vibe. The pants pair perfectly with whatever you choose, whether you’re topping the look off with a tee, polo or nautically-themed shirt.

Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

8. Scotch & Soda Pleated Jacquard Pants

BEST DESIGN

Who says you can’t make a fashion statement at the beach? These Scotch & Soda pants, decked out with multi-color floral print, have a relaxed fit that makes them super comfortable, as well as subtle pleated detailing for the perfect texture. Style the bold beach pants with a black T-shirt and some open-toed sandals.

Courtesy of Scotch & Soda

9. Goodthreads Slim-Fit Washed Chino Drawstring Pant

BEST VALUE

We’re all for multipurpose usage here at SPY, so these pants have our names written all over them. Merging that classic office look with a vibe that exudes “margarita in hand in St. Lucia,” the duality of these beach pants allows for both work and play. They’re made with breathable cotton for all-day comfort that’s hard to top. And with a price at just $30? We’ll take five.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. H&M Regular Fit Linen-Blend Pants

MOST CLASSIC

These striped beach pants are made for all of your non-denim days this summer. They have a beige overtake with faded stripes throughout that look spectacular in the sun. Pair these pants up with the matching shirt for the perfect coordinated outfit.

Courtesy of H&M

11. Todd Snyder Italian Cotton Linen Traveler Trouser

EDITOR’S PICK

Linen screams summer and no one does the material better than Todd Snyder. Their Traveler Trousers are the perfect hybrid of a comfy pair of joggers and classic dress pants. These are a great beach option because they’re super lightweight and stylish as hell at a late-night bonfire. The pants have a traditional hem that stops at the ankle, making them a versatile piece to wear casually and formally. You can pick up a pair of these bad boys in sand dollar, navy, olive and french blue — or get the whole collection.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

12. Banana Republic Athletic-Fit Linen Blend Pant

MOST VINTAGE

Banana Republic has been a go-to shopping destination for men of all ages for years thanks to its versatile designs, and this pair of linen pants embodies that. The slim-fitting pants with a vintage exterior are just what you should be flaunting for summer 2022. Pair them with a casual tee or short-sleeve open-button shirt, and pulling off that beachy look will be a breeze.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

13. UO Wide Wale Corduroy Beach Pant

BEST CORDUROY

If you’re ready to dive right into the beach pant trend, look no further than Urban Outfitters’ Wide Wale corduroy beach pants. Offering a wide-leg design in colors ranging from dark brown to lavender, these are an easy slip-on option that can look great on anybody. No matter where you’re headed, these ready-to-go trousers will get you there looking and feeling your best this summer.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

14. 28 Palms Linen Pants

ANOTHER OPTION

Fine, fine, you’re craving that old-school family beach photo look that only exists in outdated scrapbooks. We don’t get it, but we’ll give it to you. These beach pants from Amazon has everything you need to keep it classic. Although they come in a few colors, these bright white slacks really hit home with the nostalgia, and we know damn well that’s why you came here.