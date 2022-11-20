Black Leather Jackets for Men Are in Style This Winter — Spy Stylish Options Starting at Just $140

This winter, black leather jackets for men can be the key supporting player in your wardrobe. But no matter the season, donning a black leather jacket instantly ups your style game. Leather is an indestructible fabric when cared for properly, black goes with everything, and leather jackets are always going in and out of style. We promise: once you purchase a black leather jacket, you’ll find yourself looking for excuses to wear it.

Due to their durability, black leather jackets were first worn by motorcyclists, and then first responders and the military. Somewhere along the way, the black leather jacket was co-opted by rockers, punks, hipsters and men going through a midlife crisis.

Now, they’ve settled into a wardrobe essential, and in 2022, they’re one of the top men’s fashion trends. Probably because they’re easy to pair with anything and look effortlessly cool. As they age, the best black leather jackets develop a unique patina that adds to their appeal.

Whether you’re looking for the best black leather moto jacket, the best designer leather jacket, or even something affordable, there are plenty of options. To help you out, SPY hunted down the top black leather jackets men need to know about in 2022. Many of these jackets also appeared in our guide to the Best Leather Jackets for Men, so if you don’t find what you’re looking for below, check out that piece as well. And for our eco-friendly clotheshorses, you can also check out our guide to the Best Vegan Leather Jackets for Men.

BEST OVERaLL $360.00 Why It’s the Best: Thursday Boots Company makes finely crafted leather goods at a ridiculously affordable price point, and the brand’s black matte leather jacket has a striking look that will make you stand out in the best possible way.

Thursday Boots has expanded into outerwear, and we’re thrilled. We recently stopped by the brand’s flagship store in Manhattan, and even amidst all the boots, the brand’s matte black leather moto jacket stood out. The brand pays close attention to the details, and every item is crafted so well, you know it will last for years.

This modern leather jacket comes in three fits: slim, athletic, and relaxed. Now you can have a leather jacket that can fit like a bespoke one. The outer is done in sexy matte leather and is lined in plush polyester with leather trim.

RUNNER UP $280.00 $400.00 30% off Biker jackets are imbued with attitude; maybe that’s why everyone wants one in 2022. The moment you put one on, everything seems so much cooler. Abercrombie & Fitch is making a bit of a comeback, and this year they have a surprisingly cool biker jacket made from silky soft lambskin. Fully lined, it has all the details you want — zippered sleeves, zippered pockets, wide snap label and inner chest pocket.



You could pay three times as much for a designer black leather jacket for men, or you could pick up this stylish jacket instead. For us, it’s an easy decision.

MOST CLASSIC $195.00 $280.00 Lined with Thinsulate, this leather jacket should keep you warm when the temps dip down low. The classic silhouette gives you the opportunity to dress it down. Wear it with a sweatshirt and jeans or dress it up when you pair it with wool trousers and a button up for meetings at work.

RETRO pick $525.00 Introducing Madewell’s first ever leather bomber jacket. Basing its design on the classic WWII aviator jacket, this version has a streamlined design. It has a nicely oversized cut with ribbed collar and cuffs. The two flap pockets have two-way entries, making it easy to stow and retrieve your stuff.

MOST LUXE $548.00 This vintage styled men’s leather bomber jacket is hand cut and uses semi-vegetable tanned lambskin. Its garment washed, waxed and burnished to create a “lived in” look. It boasts zip front pockets, wool and cotton blend ribbed cuffs and collar. The jacket also has a Bemberg lining that wicks moisture away from the body.

BEST FOR MINIMALISTS $199.99 $595.00 66% off Think of a café racer jacket, then strip it down to the bare bones. Keep the sleek lines and stand up collar, and this is Cole Haan’s very modern black leather jacket for men. The timeless style is lined with an interior pocket and two outer pockets.



Currently, this jacket is marked down an incredible 66%, but even if it wasn’t on sale, it would be an easy choice for one of the best black leather jackets of the year.

BEST QUILTED $798.00 Jonesing for a quilted jacket, but wanting one in leather? Here it is. Menswear brand Robert Graham serves up one of the season’s best black leather jackets for men, and it’s quilted all over. This classic fit jacket has a stand up collar, two zippered chest pockets and two slit pockets at the waist.

BEST HOODED $238.00 $595.00 60% off Designed to be worn over sweaters, this black leather racing jacket has adjustable side vents and is fully lined. The snap tab collar has a removable fleece hood. Keep the hood on when its windy or rainy, and unbutton it on sunny days.

BEST DESIGNER DEAL $449.97 $1050.00 57% off Based in both Italy and New York City, Pino by Pinoporte creates elevated everyday essentials for men. Raise your outerwear game with their leather denim jacket. Fully lined with an interior chest pocket, it has two outer flap and two outer welt pockets.

BEST for freezing temps $745.00 There are some people who can’t wait for the cold weather to roll in. For those who wait all year for winter, this is the best leather jacket. Styled after a WWII pilot’s bomber jacket, it has a sturdy Nappa leather exterior and thick, plush UK merino shearling on the inside. The detachable hood is styled like the jacket.

BEST ATHLEISURE STYLE $139.99 $350.00 60% off Originating in Italy, this company has supplied gear to soccer teams throughout the world. They’re the official apparel sponsor for rugby, volleyball and even e-sports teams. Along the way, they’ve created a line of smart casual wear and streetwear. Modeled after a tracksuit jacket, this leather jacket has a stand collar, zips up the front and has tonal logo tape down the sleeves.

BEST LEATHER VARSITY $249.00 Rhuigi Villaseñor, the designer behind RHUDE, created an eighty-piece collab with Zara recently, and this leather varsity jacket is a standout. Varsity jackets were a major men’s fashion trend in 2022, and we love the details on this leather coat. The whole collection is chock full of wearable and affordable separates. This black leather jacket snaps closed and has a large patch in the back.

BEST LEATHER TRUCKER $199.99 $499.00 60% off Trucker jackets share many of the same characteristics of the classic denim jacket. Cut a little longer and looser, they’re a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Cut just like a trucker jacket down to the side tabs and flap pockets, it’s an affordable way to update your winter gear. Layer this leather over a hoodie or a sweater for now. In the spring, pop it on over a tee.

BEST LEATHER PUFFER $235.00 Puffers keep you toasty warm, and a leather puffer is impervious to bad weather. This one has a leather outer and has a polyester fill. The collar’s a stand up with a snap placket. The hem toggles close to keep out the wind, and it has ribbed cuffs. We also appreciate the affordable price point on this jacket, and it’s one of the best black leather jackets under $500 (way under).