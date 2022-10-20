Stay Warm Without Going Broke: 12 Canada Goose Alternatives this Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official — winter is coming. And, no, we’re not trying to quote Game Of Thrones, it’s simply just inevitable at this point. With winter on the horizon, it means many of us will be rocking our best winter parkas for quite a while now. But, if your go-to winter coat is on its last legs, or if you’re hoping to take advantage of any early clearance sales before new products drop, then you may be on the hunt for a new parka.

Canada Goose has become a winter-style staple (and status symbol) in the coldest parts of the country. And, in recent news, the brand has announced that it will no longer purchase fur and plans to go completely fur-free by the end of this year.

But, with that said, Canada Goose is still damn expensive. Is it necessary to drop close to $1,000 to stay warm? In our opinion, no. Not at all.

Before we review our favorite Canada Goose alternatives, let’s take a look at the coveted Canada Goose parka that’s caused such a fuss in Chicago, New York City and other frozen cities worldwide. The classic Canada Goose parka features four pockets, the circular, red-and-white Canada Goose logo on the chest and sleeves, and a fur-lined hood. This parka isn’t messing around, and you can wear it on expeditions to Antarctica and other inhumanly cold locales. The brand’s heritage is steeped in function, after all.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

So what are the best Canada Goose alternatives? We’ve gathered a list of our favorite alternatives to the Canada Goose parka. All of these coats will keep you cozy to and from work without breaking the bank.

1. L.L.Bean Maine Mountain Parka

BEST OVERALL

We’re big fans of L.L.Bean’s winter wear, from duck boots to parkas. If you’re looking for Canada Goose alternatives, then you can’t go wrong with another legendary (but American-made) outdoor company. The Maine Mountain parka is insulated, waterproof, ultra-warm, and filled with DownTek down to keep you warm and cozy even in sub-zero temperatures. Plus, unlike most parkas, it’s machine washable.

At $400, this isn’t a particularly cheap parka, but it’s a solid option if you don’t want to spend $1,000. Like Canada Goose jackets, it features four pockets, a fur-lined hood and is rated for super-cold temperatures.

Courtesy of L.L. Bean

2. The North Face McMurdo Parka

RUNNER UP

As The North Face’s longest coat option, this breathable, waterproof and windproof parka is an excellent winter staple that lowkey tramples anything from Canada Goose into the dust. The price point is relatively high by hitting the mark closer to the $400 range, but The North Face is an equally (if not more) well-known brand worth the purchase. There are eight different colors and style choices to pick from, but we love this in black, of course.

Courtesy of The North Face

3. Uniqlo Hybrid Down Parka

BEST VALUE

Need a genuinely budget-friendly option? Uniqlo has your back. This down coat costs under $200, but it doesn’t compromise on warmth. This coat combines real down with synthetic down for extra comfort and insulation. It goes without a fur-trimmed hood, but that isn’t so necessary if fur isn’t your forte. To top everything off, this jacket is designed to be extremely breathable on days when it might not be as cold, but totally warm on days when it is. It’s a two-in-one you never saw coming.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

4. Carhartt Montana Loose Fit Insulated Jacket

BUILT FOR THE OUTDOORS

Arc’teryx was designed for hard workers facing tough climates out in their respective fields, but the brand has become popular among people whose of hard work is heading up the subway stairs. The Montana is built to keep you warmer than warm this winter. With an insulated interior, windproof exterior and uber-cozy hood, this jacket will keep you toasty no matter where you are. Let the storm rage on and stay totally worry-free with this bad boy on.

Courtesy of Carhartt

5. Andrew Marc Conway Puffer

BEST MID-RANGE OPTION

If you’re looking for something a little on the high-end side that’s still affordable, this Andrew Marc Parka is super warm and good-looking enough to wear all winter long. The coat is gorgeously crafted with a water-resistant, matte fabric with fleece on the inner neck to keep you extra cozy. Unlike Canada Goose (currently, at least), this puffer is made with a completely fur-free detachable hood.

Courtesy of Andrew Marc

6. Everlane’s ReNew Long Parka

BEST RECYCLED

If you’re looking for Canada Goose alternatives but are open to different styles, look to Everlane. This long parka from Everlane doesn’t necessarily have that puffer vibe but exudes the same length most Canada Goose jackets have to offer. The parka is made from 100% recycled polyester, and unlike a few of the options on this list, it’s fully machine washable. Weirdest yet coolest part of all? It’s made from 64 recycled plastic bottles, too. Try getting that from any jacket alternative.

Courtesy of Everlane

7. Eddie Bauer Boundary Pass Parka

BEST STORM REPELLENT

Head out in the stormiest of all stormy storms and never get wet underneath your jacket with Eddie Bauer’s Boundary Pass Parka. The exterior of this coat is made with StormRepel DWR, which is designed to shed moisture as soon as it hits. Stay comfortable in arctic temperatures that reach down as far as -34 degrees Fahrenheit. Its fit is relaxed on the body, which is excellent for people of all shapes and sizes and even heads up to XXL.

Courtesy of Eddie Bauer

8. Columbia Marquam Peak Fusion Omni-Heat Infinity Insulated Parka

MOST-TRUSTED BRAND

If you’ve ever lived on this Earth, there’s a solid chance you’ve thrown on something from Columbia. A backpack, a zip-up, a sweatshirt, a parka. Columbia has been around forever now serving folks with affordable outerwear we can absolutely rely on. And while there are a lot of ultra-cheap knockoffs styled after the classic Canada Goose coat, most of these won’t get you through a single winter. Columbia will. The Marquam Peak Fusion Omni-Heat Infinity Insulated Parka from Columbia has a covered zipper, fur-lined hood and multiple front pockets. Unlike the Canada Goose Expedition Coat, it only costs $200.

Courtesy of Columbia

9. Quiksilver Snow Mission Solid Jacket

GREAT FOR SKIING

Sure, we understand you might not ski every day (or, for some of you, ever), but a ski jacket is an exceptional Canada Goose alternative for the sheer fact of how warm it’s able to keep you. Think about it: ski jackets are made specifically for folks sliding down the side of a freezing cold mountain with chipper winds shooting at their bodies the entire time sledding down. Therefore, if you find yourself in extremely cold temps more often than not, a ski jacket is a must. One of our current favorites for skiing and snowy weather is the totally waterproof, windproof Quiksilver Snow Mission Solid Jacket. Built with a hidden main zipper, a microfiber chin guard and a hood, the cold will never bother you this winter.

Courtesy of Zappos

10. Triple FAT Goose Logan Lightweight Down Jacket

NEW FAVORITE

Up until recently, we’d honestly never heard of Triple FAT Goose, but after testing their Logan Lightweight Down Jacket, we decided everyone has to know about the brand. This easy-to-wear lightweight down jacket is a packable winter essential that won’t make you sweat as much as the alternatives. When the company says “fat” in their brand title, they really mean it — this jacket is packed with 750-fill-down to keep you cozy throughout most cold-weather climates. To top it all off, this jacket is also completely waterproof.

Courtesy of Triple FAT Goose

11. Save The Duck Edgard Hooded Puffer Jacket

BEST FEATHER-FREE

While not all of these are jam-packed with feathers, the majority are. And, yes, there’s a solid chance your go-to Canada Goose jacket is packed with feathers as well (until the end of this year, that is.) Save The Duck, on the other hand, is not packed with feathers. Yet, it still gets the job done as one of the warmest, best-looking Canada Goose alternatives money can buy. In each Save The Duck jacket, the brand uses what they call “PLUMTECH”, a duck-free alternative padding that feels just like down. These jackets keep you warm, toasty and looking good 24/7.

Courtesy of Save The Duck

12. L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Down Parka

ALSO CONSIDER

We started with a Canada Goose alternative from L.L.Bean and we’re going to end with one, too. If you’re looking for the perfect parka that meets your great outdoors expectations the same way it does when walking down the street in any cold city, L.L.Bean is your brand. The Mountain Classic Down Parka is made, well, for the mountains. But, its 650-fill DownTek keeps you cozy no matter where you are and has an exterior made to keep you dry through inclement weather.