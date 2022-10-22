7 Of the Best Canada Goose Jackets For Winter 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter is nothing without Canada Goose. Just take a step onto a New York City subway in the dead of January and you’ll understand what we mean. A sea of Canada Goose puffer jackets covering AirPodded city-dwellers to help them combat frigid temps as far as the eye can see. Same goes for uber chilly Chicago natives, snowy Colorado kids and all you folks up north in the brand’s namesake itself, good ‘ole Canada.

While Canada Goose might be extremely popular for aesthetic purposes, there’s no way we can deny how powerful the brand’s products actually are. When we say that these coats and jackets are warm, boy, do we mean it. These are some of the most world-class insulated jackets on Earth, with the ability to withstand temperatures deep into the negatives. The best Canada Goose jackets are also typically created with a variety of details to combat harsh climates, such as fur-lined hoods, chin guards, drawcords, rib cuffs and more.

While folks might be hesitant about the price (because Canada Goose products can go over a grand most of the time), we like to think of Canada Goose as a sort of investment. Think of it as a mattress. It’s said that you spend at least one-third of your life sleeping in bed, so you don’t want to spend less on an uncomfortable mattress. It’s something you get to ensure you’re good to go for years to come. That’s the same idea with coats and jackets from Canada Goose. Sure, they’re pricy, but for folks living in colder climates or go through at least one winter a year, these are products worth splurging on.

In recent years, Canada Goose has been working on an initiative to make its products more sustainable. The brand has released a number of sustainable styles that include undyed fabrics, minimal chemical use and less water. In addition, the brand also stopped buying new fur in 2022.

Of course, there will always be Canada Goose alternatives for those who don’t want to spend the big bucks, but believe us when we tell you Canada Goose is worth the price you pay. If you’re ready to get your Canada Goose on this season, check out some of the best Canada Goose jackets below.

1. Canada Goose Expedition Parka

Canada Goose’s Expedition Parka is a certified bestseller when it comes to the brand’s long line of products. When you think of Canada Goose, this is probably the parka you think of. Big, boisterous and exceptionally cozy. With the ability to withstand temps reaching all below -52.2°F, this jacket is probably the best option for extreme weather the world has to offer. Each jacket is complete with removable fur trim, a fleece-lined chin guard and so many pockets that you won’t even know what to do with them. With seven different colors available in total, you can choose to match the winter snow in a bright white or fade into the city crowd in an all-black look.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

2. Canada Goose Crofton Down Hoody

Not everybody needs something for temps as low as -52.2°F. If you want something a little less bulky and able to withstand temps as low as 23°F, check out the Crofton Down Hoody. This is a great option for transitional weather or warmer winter days due to its shorter length, lightweight construction and packable style. That’s right, packable. This puppy shoves itself right into the interior left pocket for easier storage.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

3. Canada Goose Langford Parka Wool

Fine Italian wool? It’s going to be a yes from us. This gorgeous wool parka has a clean, dapper appearance for any kind of guy that likes to stay spiffy in the snow. Using a two-layer construction, this modern-looking jacket offers the same protection you’d expect in a windproof parka. It’s protective in temps as low as -13°F, keeping you warmer than warm throughout your daily routine. While this is definitely a newer look for Canada Goose, it’s one that we’re sure you’ll be enamored by.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

4. Canada Goose Garson Vest Print

Who needs sleeves? Certainly not you when you’re wearing the Garson Vest with a cool camo print. For chilly fall and warmer winter days, the Garson Vest makes an excellent outfit additive when you just need to feel slightly warmer. Including classic features like a chin guard, storm flap and hand-warming pockets, this vest is nothing like whatever you picked up at Target. Pick this multi-seasonal must-have up now for one of the lowest prices at Canada Goose’s online store.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

5. Canada Goose Winslow Coat Black Label

No fur, no problem. The Winslow Coat is a fur-free city-dwelling coat made for folks who want to rock Canada Goose but don’t want any animal byproducts included within the wear. This coat has a sleeker design than most of Canada Goose’s bulkier coats, therefore providing an excellent layer or transitional option for any jacket-needing dude. Every coat is totally windproof, waterproof, breathable and stretchy to meet all of your needs.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

6. Canada Goose Chilliwack Bomber Jacket

While the classic bomber jacket was initially made for pilots enduring chillier circumstances up in the sky, bombers have now become a main staple in modern fashion for folks strutting around cities or hitting the trails. The Chilliwack Bomber Jacket is a CG essential, creating total durability and warmth in temperatures as low as -4°F. With a wide range of colors, expect features like a removable fur hood, stretch rib waistband and cuffs as well as multiple pockets for keeping necessities.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

7. Canada Goose Crofton Puffer

To end us off, we needed to add one more Crofton, so meet the Crofton Puffer. This cozy puffer is on the shinier side of Canada Goose jackets using a recycled feather-light-ripstop fabric for the ultimate puffer look and feel. Just like the other Crofton option we included, this puffer is 100% packable and can be worn as a crossbody bag on days when it’s a little less cold than you might have originally thought. Withstanding temps as low as -13°F with features like wind and waterproofing, this is certainly an option you can’t sleep on.