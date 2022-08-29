The 48 Best Couples Costume Ideas for Halloween 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The savory scent of pumpkin spice is back, which can only mean one thing: It’s almost time for Halloween! From trick-or-treating with the kids to heading out to host a get-together with your crew with Halloween candies and themed cocktails, this is one holiday for which you should prepare.

Sure, you could throw on last year’s costume or cut some holes in that white sheet, but October 31 will be much better if you think ahead and pick out a costume everyone will adore. Better yet, go with your significant other and put together a couple’s costume everyone will remember for years to come.

If you and yours are looking for a few fun costume ideas, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve searched the web to bring you the best couples’ Halloween costumes on the market and even put together a few DIY options if you’re feeling creative. Halloween is one of the only holidays where you get to dress up as anyone or anything you’d like, so we think this is the perfect time for you and your S.O. to get creative, even if it’s just to watch a scary movie at home. From celeb couples like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and animated icons such as Roger and Jessica Rabbit to characters from Squid Game, The Bachelor and Nightmare Before Christmas, here are some of our favorite couples’ Halloween costumes for 2022.

1. Barbie and Ken Couple Halloween Costume

MOST FUN

This set of officially licensed Mattel Barbie and Ken boxes allow you to slip them over your favorite Barbie and Ken outfits and quickly hit the town. As one of the world’s favorite fictitious couples, Barbie and Ken make a great Halloween duo costume for any year, but this year is particularly special given the upcoming release of the Barbie movie in 2023. Seeing the sneak peek of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed as their Barbie and Ken characters make this couple’s costume idea more fun than ever.

Courtesy of Oriental Trading

[/caption]

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Britney Spears Couple Halloween Costume

BEST CELEBRITY

Now that the #FreeBrtiney movement has been fully realized, couples can enjoy their comedic version of an emancipated Britney Spears at her wedding to husband Sam Asghari. One of you can wear a white dress and veil while the other rocks a simple zip-up tuxedo costume. Mix it up however you want, but whatever you do, don’t forget to add Britney’s iconic choker.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Drew Barrymore & Ghostface from Scream

BEST ’90s

The opening scene from Scream has become one of the most iconic on-screen deaths of all time, and a classic moment in horror movie history. Recreate this unforgettable scene with one of our absolute favorite couples costume ideas of all time — Drew Barrymore and Ghostface. This is also an easy costume idea, as all you need are a blonde wig, a phone prop, a black cloak and the Scream mask. It’s the simple yet fun costume that will win you that coveted “Best Costume” award.

Courtesy of Dimension Films

5. Harry Potter and His Patronus

FOR POTTER FANS

Harry Potter is always a good source of Halloween costume ideas. For couples costumes specifically, Harry Potter and his wife Ginny Weasley are a popular choice, but if you want to impress your friends, go as Harry Potter and his Patronus, a magical spirit companion that takes the form of a spectral doe. In addition to your Harry Potter costume, you only need prop antlers and twinkle lights to complete the look.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Bachelor Halloween Costume

BEST REALITY TV

This Bachelor costume is a prize winner for reality TV costumes. It’s effortlessly DIY, only requiring a suit and evening gown. We suggest adding in a rose or two to sell the look.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Halloween Costume

BEST STAR WARS

Get into character as the Mandalorian and baby Yoda this Halloween. The Mandalorian costume comes with a top, pants, vest, cloak, gloves, belts, and PU armor pieces. You can purchase a Mandalorian helmet separately to complete the look. Meanwhile, baby Yoda’s officially licensed polyester onesie is cute and comfy, featuring a warm hood with baby Yoda’s face and ears.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Joker and Harley Quinn Couples Halloween Costumes

BEST VILLAIN

With last year’s release of The Suicide Squad, this Harley Quinn and Joker set will surely be a hit at any 2022 Halloween gathering. Together or apart, these villains bring an air of chaos that everyone loves to feel on Halloween. Although these costumes are sold separately, each comes with everything you need (except wigs and shoes) to transform into the DC universe’s most twisted couple.

Courtesy of Oriental Trading

9. Oreo Cookie Couples Halloween Costume

SWEETEST COSTUME

This Oreo cookie costume is a super sweet deal. It separates one delicious cookie outfit into two delightful costume pieces you and your bae can share. It’s simple to slide on over your clothing, allowing you guys to get dressed and out to your party in no time.

Courtesy of Walmart

10. The Addams Family Halloween Costume

BEST OLD-SCHOOL

Who doesn’t love the Addams family? With these costumes, you and your other half can easily get dressed at Morticia and Gomez. Top Gomez’s look off with his signature hairstyle wig, and you’re ready to go.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Eggplant & Peach Couple Halloween Costume

MOST SUGGESTIVE

The mere innuendo of this eggplant and peach costume set will make it a major head-turner at the Halloween soirée. Dress up as these emojis and enjoy the stares, smiles, and laughter that follows. Each is one-size-fits-all and easy to wear over your clothing.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Bob Ross Kit & Painted Canvas Couples Halloween Costume

MOST NOSTALGIC

Bob Ross is up there with Fred Rogers in terms of sheer likability. This hilarious costume set comes with Bob’s iconic wig, a paint palette, brush, and a great paint canvas (which acts as the second costume). Yes, it’s as corny in real life as it looks in this picture, and it’s totally awesome.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Hot Dog & Bun Couples Halloween Costume

FUNNIEST

Got any relish? This hilarious hot dog and bun couples costume is a great gag getup. It is probably one of the few costume pairs everyone needs to see as a set to ‘get it.’ Made from 100 percent polyester, the cool thing about this set is that you can wear whatever you want underneath. Feel like wearing pj’s all night long? In this outfit, no one will know.

Read More: Funny Couple’s Halloween Costumes

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Playboy Bunny and Bachelor Halloween Costume

MOST ICONIC

Enter the soirée in one of the world’s most recognizable outfits with these Playboy Bunny and Bachelor costumes. The bunny outfit, recently released as Playboy’s first official licensed Bunny Halloween costume, comes with the bodice, tuxedo collar, cuffs, cufflinks with rabbit head logo, rosette with logo, bunny ears, and of course, a fluffy cottontail. At the same time, the sexy red satin robe with black trim comes with a pipe accessory to authenticate the look.

Courtesy of Playboy

15. Cardi B and Offset Halloween Costume

BEST HIP-HOP

Channel hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset with this costume get-up. Cardi’s outfit comes fully assembled with a cropped top, checkerboard jacket, faux fur cuffs, underpants, and elastic belt. Offset’s outfit is more of a DIY situation that you can do with temp tattoos, a loc wig, and gold glasses. You can purchase Cardi’s wig, and white sunglasses from her debut album cover separately below.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com / Amazon

16. Coming To America

BEST THROWBACK

She’s your queen to beeee! Tackle characters from Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America and Coming 2 America films, dressing as Prince Akeem and his bride, Lisa McDowell. The Prince’s wardrobe includes a jacket, faux fur pelt, bow tie, necklace, medallion, mustache, and crown. Lisa’s wedding digs come with a bridal gown, headpiece, and crown. Looking to add to the party, allow friends to join in as Randy Watson Jaffe Joffer, or Prince Akeem as a McDowell’s worker.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

17. Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz Halloween Costume

BEST CREEPY-FUN

Go to the party dressed as Beetlejuice and his love interest Lydia Deetz this Halloween. The officially licensed Beetlejuice costume comes with a jacket, dickey, faux tie, and pants. Meanwhile, Lydia’s set offers a red dress, veil, and gloves. You must purchase both wigs separately.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

18. WandaVision Halloween Costume

BEST DISNEY+

WandaVision is one of the most popular streaming series on Disney+, so there’s no wonder someone would want to dress as Marvel’s favorite couple, Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch and Vision, for many years to come. These outfits are lots of fun and will look great at any affair. Vision’s outfit comes fully prepared with a bodysuit and cape, and a mask is sold separately so you can get into character. Wanda’s costume also comes fully assembled for any occasion, featuring a headband, suit, and cape.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Jay-Z and Beyoncé

BEST MUSIC ROYALTY

Are you looking to dress like Jay-Z and Beyoncé this Halloween? Look no further than Amazon. While it may take a bit of creativity, this costume is worth it. Take on the look of entertainment mogul Jay-Z and his superstar performer wife, Beyoncé, by pairing a blue double-breasted suit with a gold chain, which is intended to be worn shirtless as done in the couple’s 2018 “Apeshit” video. You can easily recreate Queen Bey’s look with a pink suit, red ribbon belt, silver statement necklace, and dark honey blonde wig. Pin a Mona Lisa replica poster to the wall to take epic pics of the night.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Bridgerton Halloween Costume

BEST NETFLIX

Arrive at this year’s Halloween bash dressed in these royally appropriate Bridgerton-themed outfits. The jacket features long sleeves, a stand-up collar, and front buttons, while the gown provides lots of drama with flared sleeves, ruffled neckline, train and a bow at the waist.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Fifty Shades of Grey Halloween Costume

BEST MOVIE DIY

Get into the roles of Ana Steele and Christain Grey with these outfits. All it takes is a tux, evening gown, sexy masks, and whips to master the looks from the widely popular erotic romantic drama film.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Black Panther and Dora Milaje Halloween Costume

BEST SUPERHERO

With the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 and the upcoming sequel of Black Panther, these costumes are sure to be a hit. The Black Panther costume includes a muscle-padded jumpsuit, hooded mask, gloves, and boot covers. The Dora Milaje set comes with a tunic with attached gauntlets, pants with boot tops, and a belt.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

23. Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Costumes

BEST CHRISTMAS

You’ll be a surefire hit in these costumes from Tim Burton’s cult classic film, Nightmare Before Christmas. Skellington’s officially licensed outfit features a sleeveless shirt, jacket, pants, bow tie gloves, and mask. Sally’s costume comes with a dress, fingerless gloves, and a wig.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

24. Rasta Imposta Cornhole Game Halloween Costume

MOST INTERACTIVE

This cornhole costume set pulls double duty as a great Halloween costume and fun game. It comes with two cornhole costumes and three bean bags that you and your partner can toss into the front holes of each outfit.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Flo + Jamie Progressive Insurance Halloween Costume

BEST FOR ALL-DAY

Head into Halloween 2022 dressed as your favorite insurance spokespeople, Flo and Jamie. This set has two aprons, buttons that share your love for insurance, and name tags. Slip this stuff on for guaranteed laughter and fun for the entire day.

Courtesy of Etsy

26. Jessica and Roger Rabbit Halloween Costume

BEST ANIMATED

Play dress-up this year as one of America’s favorite animated couples, Jessica and Roger Rabbit. Roger’s costume comes with the entire ensemble, including headband, nos, and gloves, while Jessica’s features a sequined red corset and skirt with a high slit. You can also purchase the gloves and wig separately below.

Courtesy of Yandy / Halloween Costumes

27. Rubie’s Marvel Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Team Suit Costume

BEST AVENGER

This Marvel movie may have come out in 2019, but since 2020 and 2021 have stalled numerous cinematic releases, we’re still excited about this Marvel universe pairing. If you want to sport a superhero look this Halloween, check out this fantastic couples costume duo. These deluxe padded suits contain a printed “A” on the chest and sleeve and feature a hook and loop closure to make taking it on and off quickly.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Cry Baby Bodysuit Halloween Costume

MOST AWKWARD

The past few years have given us a lot to cry about, but this unisex costume set will surely leave you smiling. Complete with two full bodysuits, diapers, bibs, and even two bonnets, this couples’ Halloween costume set is sure to leave a lasting impression, though we can’t say for sure what kind of impression that would be.

Read More: Scary Halloween Costumes For Men

Courtesy of Amazon

29. Mix Tape and Boom Box Couples Halloween Costume

BEST ’80s

Take it back to the ’80s with this mixtape and boom box costume pairing. This couple’s get-up is both nostalgic and fun for all ages. Slip them over your existing clothing for a simple throwback look that’s easy to wear.

Read More: Best Halloween Costume Ideas For Men

Courtesy of Oriental Trading

30. Bacon and Eggs Couples Halloween Costume

CUTEST

Who doesn’t love breakfast foods? Nothing goes better together than bacon and eggs, and this couple’s Halloween costume will prove that you’re no different. These outfits are simple to wear and brightly colored, so everyone will know what you are — immediately. They also pair together perfectly but can work independently if you get separated throughout the evening. (That was not a yolk pun … we promise.)

Courtesy of Amazon

31. King and Queen Playing Card Halloween Costume

LUCKIEST

No lanky onesie, no excessive belts or studs; this costume is just two playing cards that are easy to put on and are sure to garner a few laughs. Featuring a one-size-fits-all design, these hilarious costumes are a must if you’re planning on wearing your costume again and again and have no time to deal with getting dressed up.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. Tacky Travelers Couples Halloween Costume

MOST OBNOXIOUS

We’ve all seen a tacky traveler; if you haven’t, chances are that tacky traveler is you. While we don’t believe that you are tacky for a second, you might want to feel that way just for a night with these obnoxious costumes. Each one comes with a hooped waist, jumpsuit and Hawaiian shirt. Remember that you’ll need to order two to make it a couple’s costume.

Image courtesy of Amazon

33. Couples Peanut Butter and Jelly Costume Set

BEST WORK-APPROPRIATE

Because what goes best with peanut butter? No, not chocolate. Jelly! This scrumptious PB&J costume set features two foam tunics and is sure to make all your friends…wait for it…jelly.

Image courtesy of Amazon

34. Rock, Paper, Scissors Costume Set

BEST FOR THRUPLES

This fun rock, paper scissors set comes with three polyester costumes for all those trios this year and is sure to be hit. Whether battling it out for the top spot or just wanting to impress everyone at the party, these one-size-fits-all tunics are an easy way to make a group costume work. Plus, the price point means you’re paying just over $10 per costume.

Image courtesy of Amazon

35. Tigerdoe Fish Hats

BEST FOR PARENTS

These Nemo and Dory-inspired hats are sure to be a hit. Parents who lack time won’t need to put in much thought or effort with these outfits with two hats. Now all you need is matching ‘fits for the kids. It’s easy and cute, which makes it ideal for parents who are out trick or treating with the children or stuck at home handing out candy.

Courtesy of Amazon

36. Plug and Socket Halloween Costume

BEST FOR PARTIES

One look at this hilarious plug and socket costume, and you’ll be hooked. A great (and unique) couples Halloween costume idea, this set is made from 100 percent polyester and comes as two separate pieces packed together. Even when you aren’t standing next to each other on Hallow’s Eve, everyone will know which plug belongs in which socket.

Image courtesy of Amazon

37. Egyptian Couples Halloween Costume

ROYALLY SEXY

You’ll look like pure royalty in these Cleopatra and KingTut-inspired costumes. Sold separately, they come with shimmering gold detailing that will turn heads as you take on the town. The goddess costume comes with a tube dress with peplum detail, gold belt, gold sleeves, collar, and headpiece, while the Mighty Pharaoh costume features a gold collared harness with a velvet cape, gold and black trunks, waist belt, wrist cuffs, and headpiece.

Courtesy of Yandy

38. Perfectly Paired Wine and Cheese Halloween Costume

BEST FOR FOODIES

This delightfully delicious wine and cheese costume set features a surprisingly elaborate wine bottle costume and a handy cheese tunic for all foodies. The wine bottle and cheese are both made of comfortable, durable foam. The set also comes with a comically oversized foam knife as the perfect prop for that full foodie experience.

Image courtesy of Amazon

39. Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head Halloween Costume

BEST FOR NEW COUPLES

If you’re a brand new couple, you can’t go wrong dressing up as this adorable duo, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head. They’re well-known, beloved characters that belong together, and these costumes will make it evident to everyone who you’re dressing up as. With playful hats, eyes, mouths, and noses that replicate the cartoon characters’ features, we love how vibrant and fun these relatively simple costumes are. Let your new relationship bloom like the love between these two this Halloween.

Courtesy of Amazon

40. Wayne’s World Halloween Costume

BEST FOR MOVIE FANS

We’re not worthy! But you might be just the right couple to pull off this Wayne’s World costume set. This totally righteous costume comes with a black wig, blonde wig, Wayne’s World Hat, drum sticks and glasses. The ripped jeans and flannel shirts are you to you.

Image courtesy of Amazon

41. Couple Cookies and Milk Carton Box Costume

FOR COOKIE LOVERS

Whether you’re a dunker or a twister, there’s no denying how tasty this milk and cookie costume looks. Just like a cold glass of milk and a warm chocolate chip cookie, you’re the perfect pair, and there’s no better way to express that this Halloween than by rocking this costume. The best part? One size fits both adults, so you can swap who gets to play what halfway through the night.

Courtesy of Amazon

42. EraSpooky Couples Soap and Loofah Halloween Costume

OLDIE BUT GOODIE

Rub a dub-dub with this great loofah and bubbles costume combination. This sudsy set features one soap costume and one loofah costume. Add clear balloons to act as bubbles to make the costume complete. This set is sure to be a winner year after year.

Courtesy of Amazon

43. Star Trek Kirk & Spock Couples Costume

BEST SCI-FI

A captain and his first officer, taking Halloween by storm! With these Kirk and Spock costumes, you’ll be ready to steer the USS Enterprise toward the good guys and defeat the bad ones with ease. These uniform shirts feature the official Starfleet uniform in the commander-status gold and first-officer blue. You’ll pass the legitimacy test with all true Trekkies and rock this spooky holiday with this simple, comfortable costume.

Courtesy of Party City

44. Fred and Wilma Flinstone Halloween Costume

FOR CARTOON FANS

Flinstones! Meet the Flinstones! They’re the modern stone-age couple who’s going to rock this Halloween. This lovable duo charmed all of us on TV, and now you can dress up as them with your S.O and channel those Bedrock vibes in these over-the-top full-outfit costumes. Complete with Wilma’s pearls and Fed’s teal necktie, you’ll get the details exactly right and dazzle everyone you come across.

Courtesy of Amazon

45. Adult S’mores Snack Couples Halloween Costume

SIMPLEST TO WEAR

If you want something simple that you can just throw on, this s’mores outfit is a great couples’ Halloween costume pick. Pull on these graham cracker tunics over your clothes and make it as easy as possible on yourselves while still rocking a costume everyone will recognize. Each one includes two shoulder straps for a comfortable fit, and the size will fit most body types so that you can switch back and forth between chocolate and marshmallow.

Courtesy of Party City

46. Rasta Imposta Golden Granny Halloween Costume

FOR DOUBLE DATES

Thank you for being a frieeeend! Although not a couple’s costume set, per se, this set would be tons of fun for two couples or a group of friends. Packaged as a set, these four Golden Girls’ inspired costumes include an ensemble and wig for each character from the iconic ’80s television show. There’s also a pair of glasses and a costume purse for the role of Sophia. Naturally.

Courtesy of Amazon

47. Fun World Avocado & Toast Halloween Costume

BEST SNACK

Dress as everybody’s favorite breakfast: avocado toast. You and bae will have stomachs growling as you step into the room with your toast and avocado get-ups on. These costumes are easy to put on and wear on any occasion.

Courtesy of Amazon

48. Priest and Nun Costume

BEST RELIGIOUS

Go super religious this year dressed as a priest and nun. Made of 100% polyester, the priest costume comes with a robe and belt, while the nun’s set features a dress, collar, tabard, hood, and veil.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

The Ultimate SPY Guide to Halloween