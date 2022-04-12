The Best Crocs Are Cooler Than Ever: Check Out Our Favs From Their Massive Selection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Research fashion’s most controversial clothing items and we guarantee Crocs makes the top of the list. People either love to hate, hate to love, or are unabashedly obsessed with the fashionably challenged slip-on-sneaker hybrid, but wherever you stand, Crocs has made headlines since its first collection of boat shoes dropped in 2002.

To say that the brand is thriving would be an understatement; the water-friendly clog now comes in an array of styles, colorways, and patterns, while its Jibbitz charms add a customization element to the shoe. But with so many pairs to love and collect, the massive catalog of footwear begs the question: Which Crocs are the best Crocs?

Ask a Crocs enthusiast and they’ll tell you all Crocs are the best Crocs, but to find out which pairs are actually worth the wear, we approached the brand’s selection with unbiased eyes.

Below, we’ve rounded up 11 pairs of Crocs we believe to be the best of the best based on popularity, functionality, and color options. For our most recent update to this post, we’ve removed some Crocs that are better suited for cold weather and replaced them with comfortable flip-flops and bright colors. We’ve even sprinkled in some of the hottest Crocs collaborations that, while technically sold out on the brand’s website, are still floating around the internet and available for purchase.

Whether you’re already a brand loyalist, or can be persuaded to be converted, read on for the best Crocs on the market (or for resale) deserving of a place in your collection.

1. Classic Clogs

BEST OVERALL

According to the brand’s website, the OG Classic Clog is still the best of the best, with over 25,000 reviews to back up this claim. The comfy shoe weighs in at just one ounce, but its lightweight feel doesn’t reflect its supportive build; the pair was designed with the brand’s iconic Legendary Croslite foam cushioning, and its pivoting heel straps make for a more secure fit. As for color selection, the Classic Clog comes in 30 vibrant shades, almost guaranteeing that you’ll find a shade that matches your style.

Courtesy of Crocs

2. Classic Marbled Clog

Keeping it consistent with the classic clog style, this marble-patterned beauty keeps your tootsies looking even cooler when walking around town this season. They’re an ideal summer must-have that elevates your classic Croc Clog into a design that not everyone out and about is going to have. We can’t hate on solid-colored Crocs. We love them. But there’s something so beyond perfect about this pattern that makes us want to smash that buy button. With marble designs offered in a number of colors including pink, green and more, there’s sure to be a style in marble you’ll fall in love with.

Courtesy of Crocs

3. Classic Solarized Sandal

BEST SANDALS

Okay, hear us out: summer’s made for fun, right? And aren’t Crocs, too? Why take yourself so seriously with your summer footwear? That’s why we’re throwing these rainbow-on-white sandals into the mix. These comfortable summer sandals add an exciting pop of color to your footwear. They’ve got that classic 2-strap design to keep your feet secure with a foam-cushioned bottom Crocs is known for, keeping you comfy on the move. Because they’re Crocs, expect some holes to add Jibbitz if you want to get extra funky. We know you want to.

Courtesy of Crocs

4. Tie-Dye Crocs

BEST FOR SUMMER

The tie-dye trend may have reached its apex back in 2021, but we still have a soft spot for the colorful pattern, and so do Crocs fans. As we head into the summer season, we’ve swapped out our favorite fur-lined Crocs for these fun tie-dye Crocs. For any clogs lovers looking for the best Crocs for summer, choose one of the colorful tie-dye options and get your beach on.

Courtesy of Crocs

5. STAPLE x Crocs Classic Clog

WORST OVERALL

Crocs is known for a number of pretty wild collaborations, but this one has to be one of the most out there. In their brand-new collab with STAPLE, we’re being graced with one of the filthiest, ugliest pairs of shoes the world has ever seen. Concrete Croc lookalikes with enormous pigeon-foot Jibbitz laid on top. Yeah, you read that right. These heinous Crocs embody NYC’s filthiest moments in a way that’s so visually unpleasing that we need a pair ASAP. A serious love-to-hate.

Courtesy of Crocs

6. LiteRide Pacer

BEST SNEAKER

We wouldn’t say Crocs is particularly known for its sneaker (and we say sneaker because, well, there’s only one to the Croc name), but the shoe has racked up over 9,000 reviews on Amazon (the majority of which are five-stars), so we thought the pair deserved a spot on our best Crocs list. It’s actually a very handsome tennis shoe available in over 15 colorways (black camo, blue/grey, and black/smoke are personal favorites), with LiteRide foam insoles and Crocs Croslite foam providing ample support and comfort throughout your wear.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. LiteRide 360 Clog

MOST SECURE

If big, almost borderline gaping holes in your shoes just aren’t your style, the Crocs LiteRide 360 Clog is a great updated alternative to the brand’s original design. The highlighted feature for this shoe is the inclusion of LiteRide foam footbeds made from Crocs’ own closed-cell material to ensure you’re getting the utmost support from your shoe, without sacrificing comfort. And unlike most shoes that need time to “break-in,” because the LiteRide 360 Clog is made with soft, flexible Matlite, your footwear will feel broken in from the getgo.

Courtesy of Crocs

8. Classic Hemp Leaf Clog

BEST FOR 4/20

The best gifts for stoners aren’t just weed anymore, people. It’s Crocs. Just take a look at the Croc below and you’ll know what we mean. Support your buddy’s (or your own) love for some greenery by cladding their Crocs in a number of marijuana leaves for some added… spark. See what we did there?

Courtesy of Crocs

9. Bistro Clog

BEST FOR WORK

Have you worked in the restaurant business? If so, you’d understand the challenge of finding non-slip shoes that are simultaneously comfortable, appropriate for work, and not completely hideous. Thankfully, the Bistro Clogs exist as non-slip options from Crocs that are perfect for working. They’re plain, sleek, are available in colors other than black, and the inclusion of the brand’s Legendary Croslite foam cushioning in its design is especially appreciated on a long shift.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Bayaband Slide

BEST FLIP-FLOPS

Crocs might have a compelling argument for slips and socks with this pair of slides. The unisex sandal is athletic and sleek, perfect for tropical vacations, flights, and running to the grocery store. The shoe doesn’t come in a ton of colors, but options do include Rosa Pink Lemonade and Ice Blue/Melon if your wardrobe could use a pop of color.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Classic RealTree V2

BEST PRINTED CROCS

Can you even see these? We can’t. They must be camo or something. Camo everything is more than in right now, no matter where you live on the map. These super-cool camo Crocs should be at the top of your Crocs wishlist right now whether you’re wearing for fashion or grabbing the mail from the mailbox.

“I have these and I’ve pulled some of the most iconic looks of my life with them,” say’s e-commerce and special projects editor Tyler Schoeber. “I can’t wait to rock ’em around town again this summer!”

Courtesy of Crocs

