The 25 Most Important EDC Accessories Every Dude Should Have on Him in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

What are the best everyday carry products you typically take with you when you leave the house? Your phone? Keys? Wallet? Is that all? Damn. We’ve got some work to do.

The PKW is a classic must when leaving the house, we get that, but there are so many more of the best EDC accessories men should be bringing with them when they step out of the front door. You might think that sounds ridiculous, but in today’s world, you might need to bring a little extra out when leaving the house. Some things you would never think you needed to leave the house with just five years ago became a staple to venturing out on the town in 2020 (hello, face masks and hand sanitizer).

How To Build the Perfect EDC Setup

However, there are a few easy steps to start to build out your primary EDC, your rotation of goods and gear that you’ll find invaluable when on the go. If we’ve learned anything in the past few years, you genuinely never know what’ll happen in your day-to-day. So, start there: What do you find yourself running into the most on a daily basis, literally and figuratively?

Is your phone always running on low battery? Consider a portable phone charger. Hauling around a laptop frequently? A messenger bag can be a life-saver. Working your way through small tasks in tight spaces that requires delicate tools, yet you don’t have enough room for a full toolbox? A multi-tool can work wonders as part of your EDC.

Even a reliable, rugged watch is a critical part of the best EDC accessories — yours should be able to handle situations dressy and casual, ideally for a low price. So, where’s a guy to start? With our list of the best EDC accessories, naturally.

From obvious picks like the best wallets for men to less likely must-haves like a handy pocket knife, here are the best EDC accessories for running errands, headed to work or going on a road trip.

1. Leatherman Squirt PS4

BEST OVERALL

The right lineup of the best EDC accessories should be able to tackle plenty of problems at once. Especially if you work with your hands or find yourself needing access to tools quickly, a multi-tool meets many challenges at once, all in a streamlined package. Leatherman’s tools are among the most useful, and certainly the best, in the business — all for an agreeable low price.

Courtesy of Huckberry

2. WESN MT Multi-Tool

RUNNER UP

Keeping your EDC compact and minimal yet useful requires finding the right balance between form, function and ease of transport. WESN, a Detroit-based, craftsmanship-oriented outfit, has built this sturdy multi-tool with three key uses in mind: It serves as a bottle opener, a flathead screwdriver and a pry bar, looking sleek and seriously cool all the while.

Courtesy of WESN

3. Ridge Carbon Fiber Wallet

BEST WALLET

Among all the EDC essentials you need to keep close at hand, a wallet is simply one of the most important — perhaps the most important — for your day-to-day life. Ridge makes some of the slimmest, toughest wallets on the market, with clean designs and tough materials at the forefront. This one has a deceptive carrying capacity and even looks seriously cool when you remove it from your field jacket pocket.

4. Field Notes Original Kraft Notebook

BEST NOTEBOOK

Sometimes, great ideas and even passing ruminations need to be documented in the moment. That’s what this handy, classic pocket notebook is designed to help with, made with 48 pages and able to be customized with pages that include graph paper, lines or, well, no lines at all. They’re absolutely perfect for whatever you need to jot down, and they come in a multi-pack when you start to fill ’em up.

Courtesy of Field Notes

5. Fisher Space Pen Matte Back Shuttle Space Pen

BEST EDC PEN

So, you’ve already got your new pocket notebook at the ready, but you need something to write with — never leave the house without a pen and a notebook, is our take on the situation. Fisher Space Pen, thankfully, makes super-durable, well-designed, NASA-approved pens that are well-made enough to handily round out any everyday carry.

6. Timex Expedition Sierra Fabric Strap Watch

BEST EDC WATCH

At its core, the best EDC accessories should be subtle, stylish and versatile — the same can be said for the rugged, hard-wearing watch you need on your wrist. Whether returning casually to the office or stepping out on a weekend night to grab a cold beer, the right watch can go a long way. Timex has long made its watches with classic, goes-with-anything design, and this affordable number is no exception.

7. Buck Mason Countryman Leather Keychain

BEST KEYCHAIN

Keeping track of your keys in a way that’s memorable and ensures you don’t lose them just got even easier — Buck Mason just expanded beyond its standout menswear (from tees to Oxford shirts) with a new lineup of richly crafted leather goods. This burnished full-grain leather keychain is an essential addition to your lineup of the best EDC accessories, and the leather only gets better with age.

Courtesy of Buck Mason

8. Apple AirPods Pro

BEST EARBUDS FOR YOUR EDC

This one is pretty obvious. You never want to be stuck on the subway or the bus without some tunes. Some of you might still be carrying around those wired earbuds you got with your iPhone a few years back and we simply have to tell you that it’s time to pick up a pair of wireless earbuds. Our choice? Apple’s AirPods Pro. Your pocket’s perfect little buddy and your ears’ BFF.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Anker Portable Charger

BEST PORTABLE CHARGER

Smartphone batteries deteriorate suspiciously quickly, so a good portable charger is key. This one from Anker is one of the highest-rated options on Amazon and is super thin so you can slip it right into your pocket. The device can charge your iPhone 12 a whole 2.25 times before you have to charge the device again, which will definitely keep your phone alive for a while.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. BIC Lighter

BEST CLASSIC LIGHTER

Even if you don’t smoke, we suggest you keep a lighter on you. Don’t you want to be someone’s knight in shining armor the second a stranger walks up to you asking for a light? You’ll feel like a hero whenever someone asks.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Hydro Flask Water Bottle

BEST EDC WATER BOTTLE

Staying hydrated can be deceptively tough, but this Hydro Flask makes it much easier. Fill it up and throw some ice in for a drink that stays cold for hours and hours on end. They come in a number of handsome colors to choose from and can even support hot drinks.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Huckberry Adventure Awaits Bandana

BEST BANDANA

An often-overlooked part of any EDC might be the bandana — it’s got tons of uses though, from that of a face covering in dusty or windy weather, to a catch-all cloth and of course, a stylish accessory to place in your chest pocket (try it with a denim jacket for a bit of flair). You can wear one as a neckerchief and even carry one in your pocket if you’re so inclined.

Courtesy of Huckberry

13. Kenneth Cole Reaction Risky Business Messenger Bag

BEST MESSENGER BAG FOR YOUR EDC

A good armory of everyday carry items won’t fit in your pockets. One great way to carry a few necessities is with a good leather messenger bag that will hold all of the items you want to keep on your body. Sure, not every day is messenger bag appropriate, so if you want to go for something a little more low-key, we suggest you check out some canvas tote bags. You know, for your casual summer endeavors.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. WP Standard Leather Rucksack

BEST BACKPACK

Add some rugged, stylish flair to your EDC with this handsome, well-crafted leather backpack. Like a tote bag or a messenger bag, it’s both part of your EDC and yet able to store your EDC essentials itself, an added bonus. Plus, it looks positively great and will only age and get even better over time.

15. Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit

BEST DOPP KIT

The best EDC accessories are all about being ready for anything, and a Dopp kit is one more travel-oriented way to take on any situation. Store this one in your messenger bag or duffel bag to hold grooming essentials for a work day-to-night refresh or a post-gym tune-up. Better still, use it as a catch-all to hold items when you want to travel especially light on the daily. Of course, be sure to bring it with you on your next road trip — Herschel knows how to meet those design demands.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

16. Bellroy Travel Folio

BEST EDC FOLIO

When you want to slim down your EDC and yet keep your tech and important documents close at hand, turn to Bellroy. These pieces are both highly functional and subtly stylish, and this one is designed for travel and made to fit two passports, boarding passes, cards and cash. Once you’re back home, you can use it to transport important documents to and from the office — all in style, of course.

Courtesy of Bellroy

17. Apple USB Lightning Cable

BEST CHARGING CABLE

You’re going to need to plug a charger into your portable charger to get that phone of yours juiced up. Anything with a USB will do, but the USB Apple Lightning Cable is in a category of its own. It might be short, but it is classic, meaning it will charge your phone faster than fast.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. CamelBak Pivot Tote Bag

BEST EVERYDAY BAG

When you’re constantly on the move, don’t overlook the necessity of having a handy place to store all of your, well, stuff. A tote bag is an easy, grab-and-go option that’s both part of your everyday carry and yet, a great place to store slightly larger items (like a notebook, an actual book or a portable phone charger.

Courtesy of CamelBak

19. Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover

BEST PORTABLE CLEANING SOLUTION

A stain will ruin even the best of outfits. Having one of these stain remover sticks in your bag will come in handy surprisingly often. For real — you simply don’t want to be caught dead with a stain on your shirt on your next interview or date, do you?

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Bellroy iPhone Phone Case

It’s unwise to leave your phone exposed as you zip around town, so seriously consider upgrading and protecting your phone in style, all at once, with Bellroy. It’s made from eco-tanned leather in a wide variety of color options for every style, and it fits a range of iPhone versions (they also make phone cases for other models, too).

21. Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

BEST LIP BALM

This is one of our favorite men’s grooming products. Period. It’s one of the few lip balms engineered specifically for guys, who often forget to keep their kisser moisturized. Chapped lips are so last year, boys.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes

BEST GROOMING REFRESH

These flushable, highly-rated DUDE wipes deliver moisture and vitamins to your hands, behind, or face, so you feel fresh all day. Plus, they come individually packaged to fit nicely into your bag. They’re even flushable if you catch our drift. Yeah. You can use them down there, through and through.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

BEST WIRELESS HEADPHONES

It’s no secret that the Sony line of noise-canceling headphones is the best. And their latest, the WH-1000XM5, takes that mantel and runs with it with nearly 30 hours of battery with ANC on, and around 40 with it off. Yes, these wireless headphones are expensive, but if you’re looking for the best of the best for your everyday carry items, then these are the headphones you want.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses

BEST SUNGLASSES

Yes, sunglasses are considered — in our book, at least — an indispensable part of your EDC, and that’s the case whether it’s the high heat of summer or the depths of winter. Get this affordable, durable pair for everyday style, and consider snagging another pair or two in multiple colorways for standout summer style (and EDC functionality) on a budget.

25. Disposable Face Masks

BEST HEALTH ESSENTIAL

We know, we know. This just sent shivers down your spine. We get it. It sent shivers down ours, too. Although masks might not be necessary for your area, some restaurants, stores and especially airports still might require you to wear a mask upon entrance. That said, it’s safe to keep one on hand every time you leave the house. With different businesses and establishments choosing to keep face masks going in various states, you never know when you’ll have to throw it on for a second. Might as well have one on hand.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Wooden Wallets For Your Everyday Carry