The Absolute Best Fleece-Lined Shirts for the Coziest Winter Layering

There are times when even the most well-curated rotation of winter style essentials can use improvements, like the idea behind adding one of the best fleece-lined shirts to your wardrobe. Yes, we’d wager you’re hopefully already well-acquainted with the type of layers that can bolster winter comfort and warmth, including a carefully purchased selection of the best men’s sweaters, but variety is the spice of life. By that, we mean there are ways to stay cozy while using hybrid menswear essentials.

Again, this is where our love for the best fleece-lined shirts takes things from good to great. Fleece-lined shirts are a type of shirt jacket that combines the qualities of your go-to flannel shirt with heavier fabric weight and often, some interior lining (or else a heavier exterior construction). Fleece-lined shirts go the extra mile, allowing you to leave your winter parka at home — unless there’s a massive blizzard — acting as an in-between layer you can toss on at a moment’s notice. In fact, you should feel free to put on one of our picks for the best fleece-lined shirts over your favorite henley, an Oxford shirt at the office, or a durable denim shirt for the weekend.

The point is, a fleece-lined shirt could be one of those winter menswear moves you didn’t know you needed, but you’ll surely be glad you have one handy for weekend coffee runs, casual days at the office or cozy days bundled up by the fire. The choice is yours, but first, you’ll need to shop our favorites.

best overall $96 $146 34% off This shirt jacket has two large snap pockets. The outer is made from recycled cotton, while the faux-sherpa is made from polyester. It comes in a striped of plaid pattern.

Best brand $79.99 Carhartt’s fleece-lined jacket is made from cotton, with just enough stretch to keep you comfortable. There are hand pockets and chest pockets, and three colors are available. Snap closures make it easy to get the shirt on and off.

Eco-friendly $128.00 As a polyester fabric, fleece is problematic for the environment. Everlane is taking steps to reduce that impact with ReNew. The fleece lining is 100% recycled, while the outer of the jacket is 100% cotton.

most streamlined $108.95 The North Face’s Campshire shirt has a single chest pocket and comes in a muted gray, giving it a more modern and streamlined look. There are two hand pockets and a cozy, fluffy fleece lining, which is made from recycled plastic.

best color $129.00 $198.00 35% off This hard-wearing fleece shirt is cut from recycled polyester and side hip pockets offer space for your everyday carry. The Koi Blue color is also a nice way to shake up the drab undertones of winter while also remaining versatile and easy to style.

BEST TRADITIONAL $89.00 L.L. Bean is nothing if not classic when it comes to designing rugged menswear pieces that keep customers coming back, and this is the kind of rugged flannel shirt you can wear for years and years to come.

best denim shirt $79.99 Denim jackets are hardy and stylish, but they’re not always the warmest. This shirt jacket from Carhartt has hand and chest pockets, with a blanket lining on the inside for warmth.

best budget $30.04 Wrangler’s fleece-lined shirt would go great with the brand’s built-for-anything jeans, and things only improve from there when you look at the price tag. Plus, a range of colors are available.