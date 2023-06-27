The 9 Best Four Poster Beds to Make You Feel Like a King

Before the 15th century, most folks were sleeping on floors in communal spaces of their private residences. Beds were status symbols for the rich and noble. They did it up. Their bed frames were ornate four poster designs adorned with fabrics, tapestries and pillows as well as carvings illustrating their coat of arms. While something so stately isn’t exactly coveted these days, a bed frame is a different type of status symbol these days: a representation of self care and value.

Ask the Experts

If you’re wondering whether the ornate four poster beds of old are still a good look for the modern home, you can rest assured knowing you won’t need to go searching for rolls of tapestry and piles of pillows to match that aesthetic. Just because those four poster bed designs are a thing of the past, doesn’t mean they haven’t adapted. Diana Farberov, Founder of Artemuse Design, is an interior designer and artist based in Brooklyn, is seeing a lot of designers with various styles bring them into their projects.

Many of the newer four poster and canopy bed frame designs are more minimal and add an air of sophistication to their bedrooms. “It’s a very traditional form with a rich history but is now being interpreted in a modern way so it doesn’t feel dated,” says Farberov. They’re still luxe furniture pieces but are now designed in a way that’s much more elevated as opposed to gaudy. Farberov goes on to say that they’ve become almost and extension of bedroom architecture despite being furniture pieces.

Farberov does admit that four poster beds can make a room look small, even if that room isn’t particularly small. Because of the vertical space they take up, they create the illusion of a filled room when compared to a standard bed frame. That doesn’t mean you can’t bring them into smaller rooms, though. It’s a game of balance with the other decor in the space.

Farberov recommends starting with the four poster bed first and design around that focal piece, especially in a new bedroom. Be mindful of windows to make sure no views are blocked by the bed structure. For Farberov, these beds are all about proportion. The only wrong time to incorporate a four poster bed is when it’ll block coveted window space and feel out of proportion next to your other furniture and decor in the space.

Courtesy of West Elm BEST OVERALL When in doubt, a mid-century piece of furniture is a safe choice when redecorating or adding a new piece into an existing space and West Elm is basically the master of this. Mid Century looks are a little tired, but still relied upon heavily. This four poster/canopy bed made the list because of its simple design. It also features a clean-lined headboard, which looks great and adds functionality. It’s made from sustainably sourced wood, so you get a solid bed frame and can rest easy.



If it’s a little too minimal, the canopy structure allows for some fabric draping. It’s a great canvas for linens in the summer for elevated and sophisticated decor. If you decide to leave it bare, there’s still a stately presence without it being too much.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn BEST FARMHOUSE STYLE CANOPY BED A farmhouse style four poster bed is another great clean design with a little more meat on the frame as opposed to a minimal mid century-modern design. This canopy bed option from Pottery Barn also comes in a few different wood stains. The lighter wood will help you get that beachy look.



Since this frame is slightly more on the chunky side, draping light linen fabrics will help make it feel a little lighter. You can also opt for light-colored bedding and pillows for your bed decor as well. This is a good opportunity to incorporate some of those linen textiles that Farberov previously recommended.

Courtesy of CB2 Most modern design If a full canopy structure isn’t quite your taste, but you’re still looking for something that makes a statement, this Melrose Canopy King bed from CB2 offers a unique modern design. The dark wood juxtaposed against the upholstered head and foot boards creates a strong masculine aesthetic. The extended posts at each corner offer a nod back to that kingly history of four poster beds without the extravagant adornment.



This is a great option for a tighter room as well. Since the structure is fairly minimal, you won’t be blocking window views or struggling with proportion too much, which is something that Farberov cautioned against when styling four poster beds.

Courtesy of Restoration Hardware MOST RUSTIC If budget isn’t an issue and chunkier, rustic design is more your favor, this canopy bed from Restoration Hardware fits the bill. The rustic elements are highlighted in the exposed wood grain of the headboard and the metal brackets at the corners of the bed. These are great details that call back to the more stately designs of 15th century four poster beds but with more modern appeal.



A bed like this is great for a more masculine aesthetic without having to go minimal. Mixing materials, like woods and metals, offers a unique design element with that masculine touch. It also gives you an option to play with both materials throughout the rest of your design.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma BEST SUBTLE STATEMENT You want to make a statement, but you don’t want the statement to be the only thing you notice in the bedroom, enter the Cane Four Poster Bed from Williams Sonoma. They call it clean lines paired with textured detail. The hand-turned posts at the four corners of the bed offer some great subtle detail and the texture is apparent in the headboard. The black stain makes it more subtle.



Darker furniture is a great way to anchor a room, especially if that room is painted in a lighter color. The solid mahogany used throughout the frame is reminiscent of the 15th century origin of four poster beds. This is one of those designs that Farberov was referring to when she said the bed design speaks for itself. Simple bedding will help highlight the structure and design.

Courtesy of Arhaus SIMPLEST DESIGN If simple design is what you’re after, the Bodhi Canopy Storage Bed from Arhaus is exactly that. You’re essentially getting a wood storage bed with a canopy. It looks great and has some meat with the thickness of the canopy structure, but there aren’t many frills beyond that. It’s offered in two different stains, ebony and salvaged grey.



The added storage option is a nice touch, making the bed more functional than just decorative. It’s perfect for extra bedding or whatever else doesn’t fit in your closet. Overall, the heaviness of the frame and storage bed is balanced by the simple design and makes for a perfect masculine-style bedroom piece.

Courtesy of Wayfair MOST AFFORDABLE It’s no secret that four poster beds and canopy beds can ring up fairly high and aren’t necessarily for the budget buyers, but this metal frame stands out as way more affordable than most other options on the market. You get some nice design details with the gold, electroplated corner connection pieces and great clearance underneath. The downside of the budget buy is that there is no headboard, and depending on what kind of sleeper you are, that could be a deal breaker.



The design is sleek and the metal frame makes the size of the bed feel more manageable. Adding draped curtains or linens will also help make this bed feel more luxurious as well. It’s a great upgrade to a standard metal bed frame.

Courtesy of Wayfair MOST ORNATE A better tagline for this bed frame would’ve been “most akin to what you thought a four poster bed frame would look like.” The ornate detailing at the canopy, the unique carving in the posts, and the extravagant headboard all call back to the four poster beds of long-gone medieval nobles. Wayfair describes the bed as a fresh take on centuries-old design, but the definition of “fresh” is left up to you.

Courtesy of Target BEST METAL FRAME If a simple metal canopy frame is what you’re after, Target offers a decent one for the price. There are a few color options for your selection and it fits in a standard-ceiling room, coming in at under 7 feet. The headboard leaves a little bit to be desired, but that can easily be beefed up with additional pillows.



Target is a great resource for affordable furniture. Since this bed is a bit more budget-friendly, you can consider additional bed sets and drapes to help dress the bed up to fit your decor.