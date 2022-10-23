We’re Obsessed: Spy the Best Gear and Style Finds from Huckberry, the Hippest Store Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We all have that friend that’s got great style, a tasteful apartment, and also happens to know where the best BBQ in town is. Huckberry is kind of like that friend. And if you want to be that friend, you could do a lot worse than shopping every vertical on Huckberry’s site. The site has a highly curated selection of everything from home goods to hoodies from independent brands and heritage labels.

Huckberry’s offerings are all inspired by a sense of adventure and a love for the outdoors. And while a lot of the gear is inspired by the kind of guy who might drive his Jeep up to Big Sur to go camping for a couple of days, you don’t have to be an adventurer to shop stylish staples like waxed jackets and field watches.

Huckberry’s origins are humble. The site was started by a couple of guys who leveraged their personal savings and their San Francisco apartments as an office/stock room. They established their brand through trade shows and help from their friends, rather than seeking out venture capital. In 2011, the site went live, and the brand has spent the last decade-plus building up its credibility as a one-stop-shop for dudes looking for gear that’s as tasteful as it is useful.

Today, Huckberry’s wares are pretty diverse. There are trucker jackets, e-bikes, pocket knives, whiskey glasses, axes, blankets and a whole lot more. Make no mistake; the gear the brand puts on its site is all chosen carefully and with a cohesive point of view. But as well-curated as the site is, there’s a lot to choose from. That’s why we put together our guide to the best gear to buy on Huckberry, including the brand’s best sellers, new releases and stuff we just happen to like.

1. Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

BEST OVERALL

Flint and Tinder has consistently ranked among the most popular brands on Huckberry’s site. So popular, in fact, that Huckberry bought the brand, and now sells it exclusively through their site. Their rugged trucker jacket is waxed, which is the way clothes and sails were made water-resistant prior to the advent of plastic. The jacket is available with or without a flannel lining, in classic or relaxed, and in over half a dozen colors. As always, the jacket is made in the USA.

Courtesy of Huckberry

2. Huckberry x Merrell Moab 3 Smooth GTX

BEST NEW RELEASE

Merrell’s Moab 3 is one of the most popular hiking shoes; it’s durable, comfortable and made with a rugged Vibram sole. It’s made even better in this low-key collab with Huckberry. The shoes come in a dusty brown color with blue laces that are inspired by 80s hiking shoes. The uppers are made with GORE-TEX, allowing them to withstand wet weather hikes.

Courtesy of Huckberry

3. Huckberry x Coors Trucker Hat

BEST COLLAB

Another collab is this cap from Huckberry featuring the Coors logo. It comes in an earthy brown color or blue. The crown and bill are made from waxed canvas, while the back is made from nylon mesh with a leather strap and a brass buckle. If there was any doubt, trucker hats are back.

Courtesy of Huckberry

4. Half Dome Decanter

BEST GIFT

As we explained in our whiskey decanter piece, you don’t really need a whiskey decanter. But you might still want one for the sake of elevating your average bottle of Old Grand Dad. The decanter features a detailed glass design that’s based on Half Dome in Yosemite. There are also matching glasses.

Courtesy of Huckberry

5. Rhodes Roper Boot

BEST BOOT

Cowboy boots are having a moment, and a roper is the perfect way to ease into the trend. A roper typically has a lower heel, a shorter shaft and a more rounded toe, so it’ll be easier to wear to any guy who’s used to a work boot or Chelsea. Rhodes makes a great take on the style.

Courtesy of Huckberry

6. Seiko 5 Sport Automatic Field Watch

BEST STARTER WATCH

The Seiko 5 is beloved for a reason. It’s one of the most affordable ways to get into automatic watches, and it’s made by a brand whose innovations in watchmaking are legendary. Plus, the military origins of the field watch make it a go-anywhere, do-anything timepiece. it has a day-date display and luminous hands for easy reading in the dark.

Courtesy of Huckberry

7. Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace Kit

MOST COZY

You might not have the space in your home or apartment for a real fireplace. That’s where Flikr comes in. The brand makes compact fire pits that weigh a few pounds and can fit in the palm of your hand, but have an outsized effect on the feel of your home. And that includes indoors; because the fireplace burns isopropyl alcohol, you don’t need to worry about soot. And to safely put it out, a snuffing lid is included.

Courtesy of Huckberry

8. Filson Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase

BEST FOR THE OFFICE

Filson is known for their durable briefcases, which are built for work, travel and everything in between. They have a stylish and rugged design that can accommodate laptops and other work essentials, and there are two large zippered compartments on the outside of the bag for easy access. The bag is made from durable ballistic nylon.

Courtesy of Huckberry

9. Seavees Ballard Boot

BEST CASUAL SHOE

Seavees is a SoCal brand that’s enjoyed a recent resurgence, and the brand makes skate and surf-inspired footwear that’s elevated above the basics. These boots have a chunky gum sole and a suede upper with an elastic gusset, making them a great option for fans of sneaker boots.

Courtesy of Huckberry

10. Wellen Recycled Cotton Headlands Sweater

BEST FOR FALL

A waffle is great on your plate, but it’s even better on your sweater. A waffle-knit is cozy and adds extra texture, elevating any outfit. There are 9 colors to choose from in the crewneck style, and additional styles include a roll-neck and a button-up hoodie.

Courtesy of Huckberry

11. The James Brand The Elko

BEST EDC ACCESSORY

Huckberry has a good selection of EDC (everyday carry) items as well, including premium knives from The James Brand. The brand makes highly stylish and simple knives from durable materials, and the Elko is a keychain-friendly knife that’s ideal for packages, loose thread, or just fidgeting.

Courtesy of Huckberry

