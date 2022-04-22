The Best Henley Shirts To Upgrade Your Casual Outfits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a modern man, you’ve got to have a few of the best henley shirts in your closet. It’s a classic staple known for its comfiness and effortless styling abilities. these shirts make for great casual wear thanks to their simple design and utility. The great thing is, the best henley shirts make every guy look and feel his, well, best.

Perhaps it’s the masculine style or the useful real-world look (the buttons can be worn undone or buttoned up for a more casual or more polished style), but we can’t get enough of henley shirts.

Henleys are made from comfortable blends of cotton, polyester, or wool for pricier styles. The shirts make a great stand-alone option, but they also layer well under sweaters and flannel shirts, depending on if it’s a lightweight or heavyweight version. You can also get the collarless shirt in several knit designs like ribbed or waffle knit, which makes the fabric more breathable and more absorbent than traditionally knit henley shirts.

As stated earlier, the best henley shirts are meant to be worn casually. They pair well with men’s jeans and sneakers like a charm. A henley shirt also pairs well with khakis. Its simplistic design makes the shirt a versatile piece that can be styled up or down depending on the situation.

For all the reasons listed above, we’ve picked out some of our favorite henley shirts available for purchase right now. Below you’ll find some of the best long-sleeve and short-sleeve henley shirts for you to stock up on.

1. Faherty Cloud Henley

BEST OVERALL

Faherty is well-known for its ultra-soft fabrics and luxe finishes across its entire menswear line, and they’ve stayed true to that ethos here with this premium henley shirt. The Peruvian cotton blend is about as comfortable to the touch as it gets, while the raglan sleeves are a flattering design detail that shows off your shoulders and arms. You can’t go wrong with the versatility of the Heather Grey color, either.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

2. Cuts Trim-Fit Long-Sleeve Henley

RUNNER UP

Cuts is a favorite for a reason when it comes to guys who need a basics upgrade. Its tees and henleys always fit extremely well. We love this henley shirt because its fabric is soft and stretchy and its color options are unparalleled. The curved hem is also a nice styling detail that flatters even guys who fall under the “Big and Tall” end of the spectrum because it elongates the torso. This rugged yet soft henley is a winner all around.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

3. Goodlife Scallop Long Sleeve Henley

BEST PREMIUM

This won’t be the last time you see Goodlife on this list, and with good reason: The brand’s henleys are a thing to be seriously enjoyed, a premium way to upgrade your casual, rugged style without going quite as high on price as you might with a luxury henley. The scalloped hem is yet another nice design detail that flatters most guys, while the textured navy fabric is subtle and stylish.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

4. Lululemon On the Move Fundamental Henley Shirt

BEST ACTIVE

Henley shirts were originally worn by rowers in the town of Henley-on-Thames, hence the name, so it makes perfect sense that Lululemon is making an active henley shirt for the guy on the go. The henley is a cool style move in and of itself, but the button placket can help regulate airflow through training sessions. The fabric is also abrasion-resistant for added toughness, and this is one henley shirt that’ll helpfully wick away moisture as you work out, too.

Courtesy of Lululemon

5. Flint and Tinder Surplus Waffle Henley

BEST OLD-SCHOOL

While all of the henley shirts on this list of the best men’s henleys exude rugged, old-world style, there’s something about this Flint and Tinder henley from Huckberry that’s just a bit different. It’s modeled after surplus gear, the kind that could handle anything sent its way, especially when worn by hard-working military members. This henley shirt men is hard-wearing and meant to stand up to blustery spring winds and much more — and the retro colorway is a cool move that gives it some added timeless appeal.

Courtesy of Huckberry

6. Unbound Merino Wool Henley

BEST MERINO

Merino wool, as we’ve talked about on the site before, is one of the best fabrics to wear in plenty of different styles, be it your jacket, your socks, your briefs or — of course — your henley shirt. The material is made to both keep you warm when needed, while also wicking away moisture. It’s anti-microbial and also particularly resistant to abrasion, too. Best of all, it’s still soft to the touch and able to be worn in multiple seasons, for multiple days at a time, without missing a beat.

Courtesy of Unbound Merino

7. Tom Ford Slim-Fit Jersey Henley T-Shirt

BEST LUXURY

It’s hard to find a designer that does luxury menswear better than Tom Ford, especially if you want substantially upgraded versions of the pieces you know and love — and wear — on the daily. Be it your jeans or the henley shirt that you wear with that favorite pair, Tom Ford is there for you. This handsome cotton jersey henley tee is no different, and it’s got quite the price tag to match. Feel free to wear it with an unstructured suit if you’re feeling fancy.

Courtesy of MR. PORTER

8. J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Henley

MOST COMFORTABLE

Henleys are the perfect shirts to have when temperatures take a plunge, but they also make the perfect staples pieces to have in your closet for a laid-back fit. Pair this garment-dyed henley with some dark jeans or tan chinos.

Courtesy of J. Crew

9. L.L. Bean Carefree Unshrinkable Henley

BEST SHORT SLEEVE

Have you been working out lately and are finally ready to show off your biceps? Well, you’ll find this henley from L.L. Bean fitting and flattering for your ripped arms. It’s made of 100% cotton that resists everything like wrinkles, shrinking and fading. You can get this bad boy in seven colors and it comes in regular or tall sizing.

Courtesy of L.L.Bean

10. Goodthreads Long Sleeve Thermal Henley

BEST VALUE

Amazon has been taking its fashion game seriously, especially when it comes to bargain-priced staples. This henley shirt comes in many colors at varying prices. It’s made from surprisingly soft cotton with a three-button placket and a form-fitting but not too tight cut. The shirt is a great piece to throw on when you’re in the mood for a casual fit as the fabric is wrinkle-resistant.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Everlane The Waffle Long-Sleeve Henley Tee

BEST FIT

The Waffle Henley Tee exudes the right amount of comfort and style for any guy who loves a minimalist wardrobe. This moderately priced shirt is made of sustainable organic cotton and offers a slim fit, perfect for anyone who doesn’t like their clothing baggy. You can tuck this staple into your pants for a dressier look or leave it out if you want something more chill.

Courtesy of Everlane

12. Fear of God Cotton Jersey Henley T-Shirt

BEST GRAPHIC

It can be hard at times to find a henley that pushes the boundaries of style by using an eye-catching graphic, but that’s where Fear of God comes into play. This bold henley tee is unlike anything else on the market — or in your wardrobe — with a luxury design and a visually striking style statement in a breezy short-sleeve option. Wear it like we would: With light-wash jeans and canvas sneakers.

Courtesy of MR. PORTER

13. Marine Layer Heather Slub Henley

BEST SLUB HENLEY

Slub cotton is a fabric commonly found in henleys and tees, prized for both its durability and its softness. It adds visual texture to even simple styles like the henley, and when done by Marine Layer, it adds a cool and almost vintage-like effect to the henley shirt. This is one to bring on all your summer vacations with chino shorts and boat shoes.

Courtesy of Huckberry

14. Weatherproof Vintage Brushed Long-Sleeve Henley Shirt

BEST EVERYDAY

The idea that you should wear the same item of clothing over and over isn’t quite what we mean by this being one of the best everyday henley shirts. We mean that when you want to throw on a henley and forget about it, when you want to look great without the fuss, and when you want a simple and subtle henley to wear with jeans, reach for this one in a neutral Heather Grey, then mix and match as you please.

Courtesy of Macy's

15. Ralph Lauren Waffle-Knit Henley

BEST WAFFLE-KNIT

Ralph Lauren does no wrong in our eyes and you’ll feel the same after snagging this waffle-knit henley. It’s constructed of 100% cotton that feels amazing on the skin. The shirt is super breathable, but its waffle-knit design provides you with that extra warmth you need on a cold day. Rock this shirt underneath a plaid button-up for a well-put-together fit.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

16. Royal Robbins Mountain Henley Shirt

BEST FOR THE OUTDOORS

The henley is an ideal piece to wear on long day hikes or camping trips because it’s got plenty of functional features. The long sleeves shield you from the sun and the wind, the button-up collar helps you control ventilation around your neck, and the fabric — when done right, as with this henley — can keep you cool and comfortable. Wear this Royal Robbins option on your next hike.

Courtesy of REI

17. Mack Weldon Warmknit Waffle Henley

BEST FOR COLD WEATHER

This henley shirt makes good use of the waffle knit and it incorporates Thermolite (a heat-retaining insulating polyester) into the fabric blend for additional warmth. Combined with modal, wool, and spandex, a similar fabric blend to the Mack Weldon Tech Cashmere Henley, and you’ve got a henley shirt ready to greet fall and winter without breaking a sweat. For our choice of color, we love the red fern and the charcoal heather.

Courtesy of Mack Weldon

18. Hanes Beefy Long Sleeve Henley

MOST CASUAL

If you’ve ever owned anything from Hanes, whether it be an undershirt or a pair of boxers, you’ll know that these affordable garments go a long way. For just $9, this henley is a handsome, long-lasting shirt that’s stylish enough to wear in public. There is a multitude of colors, too, so pick your poison and dress for less.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Tecovas Waffle Henley

BEST RUGGED

Tecovas specializes in some of the coolest Western boots we’ve seen in some time, and they’ve also got a full lineup of apparel to go along with those boots. This henley is the definition of rugged, with 100 percent smooth Pima cotton construction to keep you cool, plus ribbed cuffs to keep those sleeves in place through the most grueling of tasks on your to-do list.

Courtesy of Tecovas

20. Wrangler Authentics Long Sleeve Waffle Henley

ALSO CONSIDER

Another great fashion find on Amazon is this henley shirt from Wrangler. This relaxed-fit henley is a comfortable staple to your casual selection of clothing and will keep you warm and cozy when the temperature drops. Pick this shirt up in one of twelve cool muted colors.