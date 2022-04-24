Lace-Up the Best High-Top Sneakers for Men This Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A man’s wardrobe has plenty of boxes to check, especially if you want to dress well during the shifting season that is spring. So, lace-up a pair of the best high-top sneakers. Sure, high-top sneakers are but one part of the equation that is putting together a stylish spring look, but they’re a pretty crucial one, at that. You see, sneakers with a higher cut, the kind that hit above or at the ankle, are your own way of getting re-adjusted to wearing lightweight kicks that aren’t snow boots.

And yet, plenty of men’s high-top sneakers provide supreme durability, traction and ankle support, which is particularly useful on blustery spring days. Plus, there’s just something retro-minded and seriously cool about the best high-top sneakers, seeing as they’ve made their way from the basketball court and gym class into everyday style scenarios. The best men’s high-top sneakers are fresh and modern in terms of comfort, yet bold in their throwback style (depending on the pair you buy, of course).

You’ll also find that plenty of time-honored and upstart brands new and old are making springy, comfortable men’s high-top sneakers with the best of the best — you don’t have to be a sportswear giant to make some of the best men’s sneakers these days, that much is true. To help you get laced up the right way, check out our favorites when it comes to men’s high-top sneakers.

1. Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas High-Tops

BEST OVERALL

Remember what we said about the throwback appeal of high-top sneakers? If you want to really channel that energy, it’s hard to go wrong with a timeless pair of high-tops from Converse. The Chuck 70 are slightly different from the OG Chuck Taylor Sneakers though, and that’s not a bad thing. The comfort insole provides arch stability, and the outsole is packed with traction-ready features, while the canvas is a cool archival color. Plus, they retail for under $100, and you can rock them with classics like a white tee and blue jeans with ease.

Courtesy of Converse

2. Nike Blazer Mid ’77

BEST VINTAGE-STYLE

High-top sneakers like the Chuck Taylors above are a classic in their own right, but what about when you want to swerve ever so slightly to a retro, sporty style? That’s where the famed Nike Blazer enters the equation, and it’s a bold lifestyle sneaker with style points aplenty. The recognizable “swoosh” is present in these men’s high-top sneakers, and the red Nike logo on the tongue is a nice pop of color, too. The solid rubber outsole provides traction and a no-slip grip, while the vintage-treated midsole makes these a stone-cold classic pair of kicks.

Courtesy of Nike

3. Cole Haan Crosscourt Modern Sneakers

BEST LEATHER

Canvas sneakers are quite common in the world of men’s high-top sneakers, but there’s something about leather that gives them a more dressy look and feel. With a cleaned-up pair like these mid-cut Cole Haan sneakers, you’ve got business casual versatility mixed with the comfort of traditional sneakers. The cup sole construction provides rebound and offers up a comfortable ride underfoot, all the better when you’ve got a long day at the office followed by a long night on the town.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Veja V-15 High-Top Sneakers

BEST CASUAL

Any time you lace-up high-top sneakers, you’re most likely dressing in a more casual fashion. That being said, there are just some pairs of high-top sneakers that work especially well with, say, light wash jeans and a graphic tee for the ultimate laidback seasonal look. And if you fancy wearing even more relaxed joggers with your sneakers, you’re in luck. Veja’s fan-favorite V-15 Sneakers have a look that blends the best of the old with the new — they almost look like old gym class shoes — yet aspects like a textured toe design and a contrasting sole help ground them nicely in the present day.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

5. Aldo Kentish High-Top Sneakers

BEST ALL-WHITE

The idea of wearing all-white high-top sneakers is nothing new, but there’s something sharp and crisp about a pair done up in all-white leather. They’re dressy enough to sport with a well-cut cotton suit, but still versatile enough to wear with rolled light wash jeans and a pocket tee for easygoing style. They’re made with details like a padded heel and tongue for extra support, and the cup sole outer design will keep you light on your feet all day long. Just be sure to keep ’em clean the more you wear ’em.

Courtesy of DSW

6. Vince Camuto Hattin High-Top Sneakers

BEST ALL-BLACK

Wearing all-black high-top sneakers is another style swerve away from the norm, a nod to downtown street style that wears well with crisp black jeans and a black or white tee. It’s a look that means business and is as ready for a night out in your hometown as it is for an evening in a new global city. Be sure you’ve packed this clean, well-designed pair for when you want to toe the line (pun intended) between elegant and edgy. Like your white sneakers, keep these in good shape by cleaning regularly.

Courtesy of DSW

7. KOIO Court Sneakers in Grove Distressed

BEST DISTRESSED

Distressed high-top sneakers are an intentional style statement that’s gained some popularity over the years as streetwear looks and slim joggers have come into favor, and it makes a lot of sense: Done right, distressed high-top sneakers are a way to add some attitude to a simple, subtle look. KOIO uses premium materials and a precise approach to craft all of its sneakers, including LWG Gold-certified leather and a gum rubber outsole for the Court Sneakers. The sole has been pre-distressed, so it looks like you’ve had these for years — and at this rate, you’ll be able to tell plenty of stories of your own after you’ve gotten some great wear out of your new favorite high-tops.

Courtesy of KOIO

8. Vans Sk8-Hi

BEST COLORFUL

The entire lineup of Vans sneakers is iconic and eye-catching in its own right, but when you take a timeless style like the Sk8-Hi and amp things up with a bright colorway, you’ve unlocked a new level of retro spring style. The Sk8-Hi is heavy on support and performance features, including the padded ankle upper and the traction-heavy waffle outsole. But again, it’s the visually striking red color that makes these a real winner. There’s a reason skaters and punk rockers love Vans sneakers, and we’d bet it’s got a lot to do with the ideal merger of comfort and light-hearted style.

Courtesy of Vans

9. HUGO Black Leather Zero Hito Sneakers

BEST DESIGNER

All-black high-top sneakers are a super sleek way to keep your outfit streamlined, especially if you’re wearing a more bold printed shirt or patterned buttondown on your top half, but what about if you want to throw in just a touch of color? This pair has you covered. Here, the grain leather is both eye-catching and subtle, but the real show-stopper is the red logo heel patch that lets everyone know exactly who you’re wearing. Team these with black denim and a striped shirt for the perfect mix of high-low style.

Courtesy of SSENSE

10. YORK Athletics Mfg. Frank Sneakers

BEST HYBRID

While there are some pairs of men’s high-top sneakers that lean more casual and easygoing, there are others that still stick more closely to that age-old tradition of functionality in your sneakers. YORK Athletics hits the right balance between stylish and utilitarian with these breathable mesh sneakers, which merge high and low details with hints of leather and yet the durability and usability of athletic sneakers. Sure, you can wear these sneakers to the gym, but you can also wear them with stretch wind pants on the hiking trail, or with joggers for a relaxed day around town. That makes them some of the best high-top sneakers, in our book.

Courtesy of Huckberry

11. Saint Laurent Perforated Leather High-Top Sneakers

BEST LUXURY

Yes, even a brand like Saint Laurent is getting into the sneaker game now, offering up a luxurious take on men’s high-top sneakers that’s far and away the priciest option on this list of the best men’s high-top sneakers. They’re modeled after basketball high-tops, with a sporty high-ankle cut that still stands out stylishly beneath the cuffed hem of light wash jeans. Plus, the brand’s name is stamped in gold lettering along the side of the upper, so you can wear this incredibly premium pair with pride.

Courtesy of MR. PORTER

12. Rebook Bb4500 Hi Sneakers

ALSO CONSIDER

What’s a guy to do when he wants high-top sneakers that do a bit of everything? High-top kicks that look sporty but can be worn with jeans, perhaps in all-black or all-white at an agreeable price? The answer, it turns out, is simple: get this time-tested, much-loved pair from Reebok. They’re recognizable as a favorite in decades past, but just as essential today. Wear them with olive jeans and a white henley for a style that works in any decade, or wear them to play some hoops. With these high-top sneakers, you can’t go wrong.

Courtesy of Amazon

