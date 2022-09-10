Let’s Get Cheeky: Peep the 17 Sexiest Jockstraps for Showing Off That Booty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You know your ass is A1, so why are you so hesitant to show it off?

There’s no reason to be ashamed of your booty when you’re that caked up. Whether you want to boast privately to your partner in the bedroom or break the internet with a thirsty Instagram post, one of the best ways to show off your assets is with a pair of sexy underwear for men. And specifically with one of the best jockstraps.

Jockstraps initially came into the scene in the late 1800s for men to protect their meat during contact sports like baseball, football and rugby. In the mid-20th century, they were an extremely common type of underwear for athletes, aka jocks. In the 90s and aughts, jockstraps fell out of favor and were on the verge of going extinct until they were resurrected by the gay community.

Today, the cheeky underwear style has transformed into a fashion trend, and jockstraps are very popular in the LGBTQ+ community. Now, men of all different sexualities are throwing on jockstraps when getting intimate or simply wanting to feel themselves. Because, well, they’re hot as hell.

Let’s be real — if you don’t own a jockstrap or two, you’re already late to the trend. Because we’re always on the hunt for the best, most comfortable underwear for men, we’ve been writing about and reviewing the best jockstraps for men for many years, and we’ve learned which brands make the best styles for every type of guy and situation. So whether you’re searching for sexy jockstraps or something more practical, read on and discover the best jockstraps you need to flex that bubble booty in style.

We should note that due to the nature of the product, there are some very revealing photos in the shopping guide below. If you’re online searching for the best jockstraps for men, then that’s probably totally fine with you, but consider yourself warned.

1. Savage X Fenty Jock Strap

BEST OVERALL

We’ve been obsessed with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty underwear line — specifically her lingerie for men. They’ve become a staple in our dresser because of just how good they look on any body type. Keep yourself in style even when you’ve got little to nothing on with this solid black Savage X jockstrap that keeps your front cozy and your cheeks rosy.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

2. Arjen Kroos Jockstrap

RUNNER UP

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Asos Design Jock Strap

BEST COLOR

For guys who don’t need much else than a way to let their booty breathe, we suggest Asos for all your jockstrap needs. Jocks at Asos are significantly cheaper than at most online retailers. It doesn’t mean they’ll be the best quality in the world, but they’ll certainly give you the look you want. Plus, they come in great colors like this bright pink.

Courtesy of ASOS

4. Calvin Klein Pride 5-Pack Jock Strap

BEST PRIDE PACK

Your jockstrap collection is nothing without these Pride-centric jocks from Calvin Klein. This variety pack comes in five colors to keep your booty looking bright. These are ideal for Pride-related festivals and parades but can be worn just about whenever.

Courtesy of Calvin Klein

5. MeUndies Jockstrap

BEST BRAND

MeUndies makes a slew of underwear styles. This low-rise jock strap comes in several colors to playfully match your sense of style. Not only will you show off that caboose, but this jock meets under the hips to make it really low-rise. Comfort-wise? Don’t get us started. MeUndies has mastered the act of comfort.

Courtesy of MeUndies

6. Gym Old School Jockstrap

BEST OLD-SCHOOL

If you’re looking to reclaim that jock you wore for football in high school, this is the jockstrap for you. This jock from Gym exudes masculinity with a gym locker room vibe you see from PornHub, not Planet Fitness. And this can be used for the physical contact you partake in while playing sports, so it has a use aside from making you look good.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Nike Jock Strap 3-Pack

BEST FOR SPORTS

If you’re looking for a sporty, updated jockstrap you can wear when participating in sports, look no further than these jocks from Nike. Visually, they’ve got an all-black design with Nike branding across the waistband. Each pair is made with cotton and holds your assets exactly how you want them. While these can be used on the field, you can also wear these daily if desired.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

8. MuscleMate Thong G-String

THINNEST STRING

G-strings are the moment, let’s be clear about that. Many men wear thongs instead of jocks to exude a sexy male lingerie moment — but we still love jocks. So, why not combine the two? This jock has the same thin strap appeal that your typical thong might but chooses to accentuate that ass the way a jock would. The sultry thin straps nonetheless add a playful touch, creating an eye-catching hybrid we can’t take our eyes off.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Skull & Bones Just The Bones Jock

BEST SELECTION

When it comes to a wide variety of choices, look no further than Skull & Bones because these guys have the underwear game perfected at this point. They have jocks in every color under the rainbow to ensure that they fit the needs of each customer. The jock features everything you need to stay comfortable, like a double-layer gusset to keep your member feeling secure, a “no-roll” waistband and a design perfect for total movability.

Courtesy of Skull & Bones

10. 100% Real Leather Jockstrap

BEST LEATHER

We get it, leather might not be for everyone, but remember that there’s a huge leather community in the fetish world. Right on Etsy, you can find this 100% real leather jockstrap made to order, no matter the waist or pouch size needed. Not only is your entire butt bared for viewing, but if needed, the pouch rips off to release your pistol, leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination.

Courtesy of Etsy

11. Male Power Peep Show Jockstrap

BEST SNEAK PEEK

This jockstrap contains a semi-see-through pouch alongside a bare backside. It’s best for fun, seductive nights with your partner(s) to help spice up playtime. The rings riding the hip area add a sexy touch that almost mimics a garter belt. We don’t suggest these for all-day under-the-clothes wear — they don’t pack that much support.

Courtesy of Freshpair

12. Summer Code Performance Jockstrap

BEST VARIETY PACK

This jockstrap variety pack from Amazon is as inexpensive and cozy as it gets. Each pair’s pouch is snug yet roomy enough to hold your low-hanging fruit. These are specifically made for daily wear and work great while running, cycling, walking or showing off in the bedroom. Never worry about a tight, uncomfortable waistband because Summer Code’s selection offers a super-elastic and soft alternative.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Austin Nolan Vintage American Jockstrap

BEST KNITTED

Austin Nolan is a Brooklyn-based knitwear artist working to create garments that better represent every kind of person, specifically trans and non-binary folks. Their work is created using mixed mohair materials and an added stainless steel garment tag. The Vintage American Jockstrap is easily one of our favorites for that classic aesthetic. All jocks are made to order to ensure a fit for your body shape.

Courtesy of Austin Nolan

14. 2(X)IST SLIQ Jock Strap

BEST ANIMAL PRINT

Get wild with this classic cheetah jock from 2(X)IST. Using that classic shape and design, bare it all on your backside like Tarzan did. Bring out your inner animal when rocking this kitty. Sure, it’s very old-school and gives us a very Austin Powers vibe (we’re sure he’s got this in his closet), but that doesn’t mean you can’t rock it in 2022.

Courtesy of 2(X)IST

15. BSHETR Athletic Jockstrap

BEST ATHLETIC

Maybe some of you are looking to go the sporty jockstrap route. Do you! If you’re looking for the best jockstraps to wear when playing your favorite sport, try this set from BSHETR. Not only will they keep you safe when playin’ ball, but they’ll look great. Showing off in the locker room just got a little more exciting.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. D.M Underwear Jockstrap Briefs

NEW TAKE

This jockstrap is precisely what men used to wear — now, it just comes in a few eye-popping colors to switch things up. It keeps your junk situated perfectly and gives everyone behind you quite the show. The jock is made with soft and cozy fabric in nine vibrant colors so you won’t be uncomfortable.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Good Devil Metal Ring Jockstrap

WILDEST DESIGN

If you’re looking to dare a little differently, check out this sultry cutout jock from Good Devil that pushes and pulls the traditional jockstrap design in a new manner. The best jockstraps are normally designed to help support, and while this one does for your behind, it absolutely does not for your frontal load. It isn’t the most comfortable jock you’ll ever wear, but there’s a good chance it will be the most eye-catching.