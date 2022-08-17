The 15 Best Men’s Joggers to Wear for Lounging & Exercise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If we could sum up men’s fashion in the past few years with just a single article of clothing, there is no doubt in our minds that it would be the ever-so-classic pair of joggers. Dressing up, or getting dressed at all, became in 2020. But, now that we’ve been going out and strutting our stuff again, we still don’t want to leave the house without wearing a comfy pair of the best men’s joggers.

Sorry, not sorry.

With that said, it’s time to finally take those loose, old sweatpants off and trade them in for a refined, cozy pair of joggers.

Now, if you’re a punny person or a joker of the “dad” variety, we’re sorry to say that, no, joggers are not slower than running pants. If anything, they’re cooler, and not because jogging requires less energy than running. But in a world of cuffed pants, the jogger presents a clean and easy alternative to looking good and sometimes even making a statement.

The Evolution and Mainstreaming of Men’s Joggers in 2022

Today, the world of menswear has created joggers for lounging, casual and dressy occasions, aside from the traditional activewear version. Most people are familiar with the pajama bottom or sweatpant versions, but casual and more formal joggers are widely popular in the streetwear and tailored fashion scenes. After the stay-at-home era of 2020, athleisure has officially gone mainstream, and joggers are now an excellent option for everyday wear, not just lazy Sundays or gym days.

Brands like Everlane, Mack Weldon and Lululemon have recently dominated the jogger style, helping to reshape the way the best men’s joggers are worn. While athletic apparel companies like Nike and lululemon make excellent joggers for working out, you can also find stylish joggers from countless menswear brands and designers that don’t usually sell exercise clothing. New fabrics, some even with prints or patterns, have been implemented to separate from the lounge and activewear types. Today, it’s not uncommon to see a pair of joggers worn with some classic Gucci loafers, Jordans or Stan Smiths.

The evolution of the jogger has opened up the garment to be worn in new environments like the office, family gatherings and even award shows while achieving a level of presentation far more acceptable than exercise clothing. We’re in the midst of an athleisure boom, and it’s no longer taboo to leave the house in sweatpants — so long as you opt for stylish joggers and not your stained pajama sweatpants.

To demonstrate their versatility, we’re always on the hunt for the best joggers for men available right now. For the gym, the couch or on weekend outings, there are stylish joggers for every type of guy. The shopping guide below shows you a collection of our favorite men’s joggers.

Joggers 101

The traditional jogger has three distinct characteristics:

Pull-up style pant

Elastic waistband with drawstring

Elastic cuffed bottoms

Today’s best men’s joggers remain true to their original uses — comfort and accessibility. They’re a derivative of a sweatpants style associated mainly with track and field, hence the name. But modern fashion, like every menswear staple, has twisted and translated this garment into multiple versions appropriate for all lifestyles.

1. Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpants

BEST OVERALL

We named these joggers the best sweatpants for the second year in a row in the 2021 Man, our end-of-year product awards. And for a good reason. In the extended lockdowns we faced in New York City, these joggers were are new work uniform, and we haven’t tired of them in 2022. While you can work out in these pants, they’re designed more for comfort than exercise. Each pair of Ace sweats is made with a super-comfy micro-sanded French Terry, a tailored fit, and just enough stretch. The pant legs aren’t quite as tight as most joggers, so if you prefer a more tapered fit, we recommend the lululemon ABC Warpstreme or the Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger as an alternative.

Why They’re The Best: To say we love Mack Weldon’s Ace sweatpants would be an understatement. We’re obsessed. We want to marry them. You can pair the Ace sweatpants with just about anything — your go-to college tee, your comfiest hoodie or even a polo if you want to wear them in the office. Once you try these on, you’ll never want to wear anything else.

Courtesy of Mack Weldon

2. Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers for Men

RUNNER UP

Looking to stay comfy on the weekend no matter what you have planned? Snag yourself Voori’s Sunday Performance Joggers and call it a day. These loose-fitting sweats are a fresh take on your casual pair of joggers because they are stretchier and lighter than most alternatives. In terms of fit, they combine a relaxed fit in the waist and thighs with a tapered leg that keeps annoying bunches of fabric from collecting at your ankles. Like the Under Armour fleece joggers featured above, these joggers are made from a blend of 88% polyester and 12% elastane for a soft and flexible fit.

We’ve pictured the Indigo color below, but you can choose from a bunch of colors and one camo print. These joggers also feature a zipper leg pocket, so you can keep any small valuables on your body and never fear them falling out of your pants pockets. These are the joggers to rock Friday through Sunday, from the couch to the coffee shop.

Courtesy of Vuori

3. Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme

BEST ALL-DAY

Look, it’s no secret that we love Lululemon’s athletic gear. While many joggers are perfectly ready to sit with you on the couch while you watch TV, these Lululemon joggers are designed for a more active lifestyle. Made with Lululemon’s unique Japanese-loomed four-way stretch Warpstreme™ fabric, the handsome-looking ABC joggers are designed to move with your body. This style offers a streamlined fit while providing ample room for glutes and thighs. So whether you’re working out or walking to your local cafe for a cup of joe, your ABCs will keep you comfy and stylish.

4. Under Armour Men’s Fleece Joggers

BEST DEAL

Amazon makes it way too easy to look good nowadays — especially when it comes to these dashing men’s fleece joggers. These Under Armour joggers are the perfect loungewear pants to wear all year long, whether you need to throw on a pair of pants to answer the door when the pizza guy comes or run a couple of errands in the daytime. These particular joggers are made from a comfy and stretchy mix of 87% polyester and 13% elastane.

Courtesy of Under Armour

5. Birddogs Gabe Ruths Joggers

BEST WITH UNDERWEAR

Want to go commando? Well, with Birddogs, you can. Sort of. Well, not really. Okay, let us explain. Instead of wasting another pair of underwear, Birddogs is built with underwear, which means, yeah, no undies yet also undies at the same time. Each pair uses a boxer brief-like liner that holds your body comfortably and keeps you feeling great with every single stride. For those who don’t love the liner option, you can also pick these up without the liner.

Courtesy of Birddogs

6. Lululemon Surge Joggers

BEST EXERCISE JOGGERS

Oh, so you’re exercising in your joggers? Wow. Who knew people could do that?

Maybe the reason you’re looking for joggers is so you can get back on your fitness game. If you’re scared to take your shirt off right now, don’t worry, we are too. Quarantine did us dirty. Thankfully, Lululemon’s Surge Joggers are the perfect pair to help you with your fitness journey. They are designed for high-performance activities such as running and lifting. Each pair is made with game-changing sweat-wicking fabric so you can stay dry no matter how hot it’s getting, and there are also several cool colors available to choose from.

Courtesy of lululemon

7. Public Rec All Day Every Day Jogger

CONTENDER

Public Rec’s All Day Every Day Joggers are a solid pick when it comes to an everyday throw-on. These ultra-comfortable men’s joggers are effortlessly soft and a little heavy, making them ideal for cozying up on the couch. Each pair is detailed with front and back zippered pockets to fool pickpocketers and has a faux frontal fly to help make them look more like everyday slacks. Wear them into the office, we dare you.

Courtesy of Public Rec

8. SAXX Snooze Sleep Pants

BEST FOR BEING LAZY

We recently featured this pair of joggers in a sort of love story dedicated solely to these pants. SAXX, otherwise known for their extremely comfortable underwear, designed the Snooze Sleep Pants to ensure maximum comfort when dressing that bod. Even just looking at them, you can tell they’re soft but durable enough to wear multiple days in a row — not that you should. They’re built with stretch to keep you comfortable on the couch or snoozing away the day in bed. They’re lightweight, so it essentially feels like you’re wearing nothing, which is perfect for warmer weather. Wear these with a steaming hot, fresh pizza from your local pizza spot. Trust us, joggers and pizza are a winning outfit.

Courtesy of SAXX

9. Cuts Clothing Sunday Sweatpant 2.0

BEST UPGRADE

Cuts Clothing makes some of our favorite T-shirts to purchase in 2022. Why? Because they’re so dang comfortable and fit like a glove. But, Cuts doesn’t just specialize in tees — they’ve got shorts, swimwear and joggers, too. Cuts Clothing’s Sunday Sweatpants 2.0 are a jogger-style pair of sweats that are an upgraded style must-have in your dresser. Each pair is soft-to-the-touch with moisture-wicking qualities and a wrinkle-free design. In addition, these joggers are shrink-free, so you can throw them into the wash and never worry about them not fitting afterward. With several cool colors available, these will fit your look season after season.

Courtesy of Cuts Clothing

10. Southpole Men’s Active Basic Jogger Fleece Pants

BEST SELLER

Buyers on Amazon are obsessed with these joggers. Not only do they come in as many colors as the eye can see, but they have a comfortable fit, come in several inclusive sizes and look great. If you need a solid pair of trustworthy joggers for whatever you might be doing, these are them.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Champion Men’s Jersey Jogger

THE DAD JOGGER

These are the sweats your dad wore in the ’90s. These are the sweats your dad still wears today — probably the same pair, too. Believe it or not, Champion has been in production since 1920 and has been specializing in activewear from the start. They’ve seen their ups and downs, but they’ve always been good for quality goods. For now, Champion is probably at their highest point again in their existence; these are even, dare we say, quite trendy. This is precisely why your dad has hung on to them this long; he’s just a trend master.

Courtesy of Champion

12. Born Tough Momentum Track Suit Jogger Pants

BEST CONSTRUCTION

Made from Born Tough’s immensely stretchy Momentum fabric, these joggers are built for just about anything. Running, walking, sitting — whatever. You name it, you can get it done in these pants. The pants have two side-zip pockets to keep your belongings safe and are purposefully placed toward the top of the hip, so they don’t get in the way during movement. They have a waist loop on the back to keep a towel if you need one. Coming in at just $30, you’ll be shocked by how high-quality they are.

Courtesy of Born Tough

13. Gap Camo Slim Canvas Men’s Joggers

BEST CASUAL PRINT

Finding a cool pair of printed pants to break up the monotony of solid colors can be difficult for some guys. While a normal pair of joggers adds texture, a printed pair of joggers adds interest. Gap has found the spotlight in the jogger market, making some of the coolest joggers for men while finding new ways to make them interesting. This pair in camo is one of those fun prints that doesn’t look too loud yet still pushes the boundaries a little. Use this as a substitute for a pair of sweats and pair it with a white t-shirt and a clean pair of sneakers.

Courtesy of Gap

14. Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight-Fit Joggers

BEST VALUE

Once again, Amazon Essentials comes through with a great deal. This pair of joggers is what we consider the most basic, making them perfect for everyday use this year. Khaki or tan is one of the more popular colors and looks great with just about anything. This pair from Amazon is a straight fit, which means it’s a bit more relaxed, not as to-the-leg as others in this article, but offers just as much mobility and comfort. This is your best option for anybody trying to escape the everyday chino at a very low cost.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Standard Cloth Technical Cargo Jogger

BEST CARGO JOGGER

One feature you’re likely to find on the best joggers for men is one or multiple cargo pockets. Even if it’s not your first choice, they’re convenient once you wear them and can eliminate the need for a backpack when running errands. Standard Cloth did everything right when designing this jogger. Notice the attention to detail in the fine elastic drawstring, horizontal zip pockets and single-button pocket. The brand made every effort to be different, and it worked perfectly. Style this jogger casually with confidence. Treat the brownish color as a brown and a red and match it with any color under the sun.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Updates: This post was last updated on August 17, when we added new men’s jogger options from Birddogs and Cuts Clothing, two brands we’re huge fans of here at SPY. In addition, we decided to raise Vuori to the number 2 stop as our runner-up due to further testing we’ve done with the brand. Lastly, we decided to remove one pair of joggers from Uniqlo and an expensive pair from Haculla.

Without a Doubt, These Are the Coolest Sneakers in the Game Right Now