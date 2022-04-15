The 17 Best Khaki Pants for Men That’ll Make You Rethink Wearing Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With the evolution of fashion, we’re constantly welcoming new trends and elevating everyday essentials to combat the new wave of style. For instance, certain clothing items and accessories considered unfashionable a few years ago are now at the forefront of fashion. This cycle has happened so much that you can’t even go outside, let alone look on social media, without seeing the item in question incorporated into someone’s #ootd pic. A piece that has recently become a part of this particular social standard is khaki pants.

Yes, we’re talking about those khaki pants — the same khaki pants you would wear with a polo shirt or button-up shirt. No longer are the best khaki pants used for just business-casual events. They have now transformed into the perfect versatile pair of pants. In fact, many men chose khaki pants as the chicest alternative to jeans and men’s joggers.

The easy-going pants have become a go-to for several guys because they can be worn casually like jeans or dressed up for the office. They pair well with just about anything from your favorite T-shirt to classic polo, plus they’re seamlessly appropriate for any sense of style or setting.

So What Are Khaki Pants?

Khaki pants traditionally have a straight leg, two front slash pockets, two back welt pockets (sometimes with a button) and were made from cotton twill. Think of work pants. Traditionally, “khaki” refers to a color, not a particular fabric or style. Chinos are made just like khakis, just with lighter-weight cotton. However (you know there’s always a “however”), both pants, khakis, and chinos are the same. Yeah, mind blown. People will call them khakis or chinos, depending on where you live. Today, the terms have become somewhat interchangeable in the American vernacular.

Khaki Pants Upgraded

Nowadays, the best khaki pants for men are more refined and sleekly styled. Most designers and brands have stepped away from a pleated front, and you won’t see a baggy leg that ends in a smoosh of fabric puddling by your feet. Look for styles that are cut similarly to classic men’s jeans: slim, straight-fit, tapered, and relaxed. You’ll also find cropped, ankle and full length.

But believe it or not, you don’t have to stay away from pleats completely. Quite the contrary — pleated pants are making a surprising comeback. What’s most important is how you wear them. A pleated khaki chino with sleek sneakers and a crisp white tee? It’s a stylish look that’s modern yet nods to the past. Many of the best pleated khaki pants have a tapered and sometimes cropped leg, creating a relaxed and loose fit that’s not at all baggy.

How to Wear Khaki Pants?

The easy-going pants have become a go-to for several guys because they can be worn casually like jeans, dressed up for the office, or anywhere else. You can pair them with high-tops, shiny loafers, and even hiking boots. Wear them with a sweatshirt, graphic tee, or button-down. When it comes to the styling process, you can go for a chill vibe and wear them uncuffed. If you’re in the mood for a preppier look, cuff the pant leg up to the ankle, wear some no-show socks, or simply wear your favorite dress shoes. In other words, wear them like you would any of your other favorite pants, and you’ll look just fine.

Keep reading below to shop the best khaki pants for men to wear for anything from playing video games, going to work, to heading to dinner with friends.

1. Land’s End Traditional Fit No-Iron Chino Pants

BEST KHAKI PANTS OVERALL

Do you routinely find yourself running late for work and never having the time to iron out your outfit? If so, this pair of no-iron khaki chinos will be a lifesaver for you as they’re guaranteed smoothness even after multiple washes. These khaki pants are made from cotton twill and offer superior comfort. They have a classic fit and are stain-resistant, preventing them from looking dull over time.

Courtesy of Land's End

2. Banana Republic Slim Traveler Chino Pant

RUNNER-UP

The Slim Traveler is one of Banana Republic’s go-to styles for khakis, and we love these pants. They’re perfect for business-casual days at the office, date nights and weekend excursions. These pants use Italian cotton that’s soft to the touch, and you can choose the color of khaki that suits your style best. There’s a reason these khaki pants have become a staple in so many guys’ wardrobes. They last for ages, look great, and go with almost everything. You might want to order three.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

3. J.Crew Straight-Fit Flex Khaki Pant

ON SALE

When it comes to finding stylish and moderately-priced clothing, J.Crew never disappoints us. These straight-fit khaki pants can be worn practically anywhere from the office or out in the city for a quick lunch date. These effortlessly cool khaki pants use sustainable fabric, which we love to lessen the impact of textile waste on the planet. The pants are comfy and non-restricting, making it easy to forget that they’re khakis and not a pair of sweatpants. You can pick up these cotton pants in one of 18 colors or stock up on all of them to have a never-ending selection.

Courtesy of J.Crew Factory

4. AE Flex Original Straight Chino

BEST FOR AE FANS

If you’re a loyal fan of American Eagle, you’ll love this option from the brand. The original straight chino features a blend of cotton and elastane that offers the perfect amount of stretch, allowing you to move around freely without hesitation. They have a durable construction that prevents the khakis chinos from losing shape while subsiding against wear and tear. The straight-fitted pants feature two side welt pockets and two buttoned back pockets.

Courtesy of American Eagle

5. Myles Apparel Tour Pant

MOST COMFORTABLE

In fashion, many brands have blurred the lines between style and comfort because people not only want to look good but feel good in their clothing. And one brand that has achieved that in spades is Myles Apparel. Their Tour pants are made of a breathable stretch-woven twill to keep you moving comfortably. They have a water-repellent finish and stain protection that ensures their longevity. The pants feature a stay-tucked grip waistband, keeping your shirt tucked in, no matter what activities you find yourself in. Plus, the brands offer extended inseam and waist sizes for you to find the perfect fit.

Courtesy of Myles Apparel

6. Vineyard Vines On-The-Go Pants

BEST STRETCH KHAKIS

You might deem Vineyard Vines uncool because your dad wore it, but we assure you that the brand is definitely worth checking out. Their khaki On-The-Go pants are made from cotton and nylon, making them soft to the touch. The material is super stretchy and form-fitting on the body while remaining breathable. Plus, the pants feature water-resistant and quick-drying properties, convenient for all of the clumsy guys out there.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines

7. Alex Mill Pleated Chino

BEST PLEATED KHAKI PANTS

Alex Mill’s chinos are pleated in only the most subtle way. They have a single small pleat — a hint, really. This modest detail adds some shape and dimension to the pants without putting them in 90s baggy territory. They’re also cropped and tapered, giving them a modern fit. And if one khaki isn’t enough, Alex Mill’s pants are available in vintage khaki and golden khaki.

Image Courtesy of Alex Mill

8. Polo Ralph Lauren Stretch Chino Pants

BEST FOR THE OFFICE

When it comes to prep, Polo Ralph Lauren does it best. But the flat front and slim-cut of these pants modernize the khaki chino, keeping you from feeling like you stepped out of a Yale yearbook. The pants have a tab-front waistband for a dressier look, and cotton is combined with 3% elastane for a gentle stretch.

Courtesy of Dillard's

9. Mott & Bow The Twill Chino Charles

BEST STYLE

Whether you’re in the mood to dress up or down, you can never go wrong with choosing a pair of khaki pants to start your outfit. These twill chinos are mid-weight but still have the perfect amount of stretch and comfiness. Style them up with your favorite flannel shirt and boots for a stylish fit.

Courtesy of Mott & Bow

10. Goodthreads Slim-Fit Washed Stretch Chino Pant

BEST VALUE

Amazon has proved itself to be a one-stop-shop for everything, so why would some of the best khaki pants be any different. These khaki chino pants have a slim fit that smaller framed guys will love. What makes khaki pants so popular is their versatility, which allows them to pair well with anything from t-shirts to a classic button-up shirt.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. H&M Slim Fit Twill Pants

MOST CASUAL

If you want a pair of khakis that feel luxurious without putting a dent in your wallet, this option from H&M is your best buy. The five-pocket pants use twill cotton that is both soft and stretchy, proving a comfortable fit. The pants are slim-fitting and taper down from the knee for a clean, modern look that still riffs on a casual vibe of dressing.

Courtesy of H&M

12. IZOD Performance Stretch Chino Straight Fit Flat Front Pants

MOST RELAXED FIT

Leave it to IZOD to come through for a classic take on the khaki pants for men. These pants feature a slightly wider fit, without being baggy, for the perfect everyday pants. We venture to guess that after just one day in these bad boys, you’ll never want to take them off.

Courtesy of Belk

13. Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Casual Stretch Khaki

BUDGET BUY

Need to stock your closet with plenty of khaki pants? While Amazon Essentials may not make the absolute best khakis in the history of the world, the brand does include plenty of solid pants that prove great for everyday wear. And at $27, you can afford to buy a pair of khakis for every day of the week. These classic straight-fit khaki pants come in various colors to suit your taste and style. These pants also come in a more modern design for younger and hipper guys who prefer a more slim fit.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Goodfellow & Co Slim Fit Hennepin Chino Pants

MOST LIGHTWEIGHT

Target may not have been on your list of places to shop for khaki pants for men, but we’re here to change that. Their affordably priced selection of khaki pants packs a lot of styles. The mid-wight chinos come in a lively dapper brown or light gray that will look good on just about anyone. They have a slim fit and are lightweight, keeping you comfortable all day. For a casual fit, pair the pants with a long-sleeve henley and a jean jacket, then finish the look off with your choice of Converse sneakers.

Courtesy of Target

15. Revtown Automatic Jeans Field Khaki

MOST VERSATILE

Revtown makes khakis that are just as comfortable as jeans, and they come in seven shades. They make khaki pants in three fits: Taper, Sharp and Automatic. The Sharp is a slim-fitting khaki, Taper is their skinny fit, and Automatic is their relaxed style. What’s remarkable is when you visit their site, you have the option to see how these khaki pants and any of their pants look on different body types. These pants have a four-way stretch, belt loops and sit near the hips.

Courtesy of Revtown

16. Docker’s Classic-Fit Easy Khaki Pants in Dark Pebble

MOST CLASSIC DESIGN

If you’re going to do a khaki pants roundup, you have to have at least one pair of Dockers. To some people, Dockers are synonymous with khakis and chinos. Dockers have khakis in regular, big and tall sizes and tons of colors. The brand has the regular and classic fit available via Amazon Prime. Back in the early oughts, the brand amped up its fabrication and cuts to appeal to a younger, hipper consumer. When you’re checking out Dockers, look for their pebble fabric. It’s a cotton stretch twill inspired by classic workwear. It has a matte, non-shiny finish. That makes it easy to dress them for work or a bar crawl (or both). These pants have the regular cut, so they sit at the waist, have a straight leg and have a body-skimming fit that’s not too tight or too loose.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Dockers Slim-Fit Men’s Khakis

MOST UPDATED CLASSIC DESIGN

We can’t think of a more classic look than Docker’s Straight Fit Khaki Pants when we think of khakis. However, if you can’t bring yourself to dress like your dad quite yet, don’t worry. Dockers have an updated take on the über-classic design. We recommend you opt for a slightly more modern version of these dress pants and go with the slim fit. These cotton khakis feature 8% elastane for an added stretch because who says classic khaki pants can’t be super comfortable, too?

Courtesy of Amazon

