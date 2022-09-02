The 39 Best Labor Day Sales of 2022 in One Place – Celebrate the Long Weekend With Some Retail Therapy
The summer is almost over, and while that may be depressing (patio season, we miss you already), the good news is that there is one final long weekend of the summer left. Labor Day is here, and with it comes significant deals on fashion, home goods, tech, workout equipment and more.
Many Labor Day deals have begun, with retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Samsung and REI already offering massive discounts to customers. If your patio furniture didn’t quite survive the summer heat, check out deals on outdoor furniture from Frontgate, Yellow Leaf Hammocks, Target, Home Depot and Lowes. Need some new threads for the upcoming cooler weather? Madewell, Everlane and Macys have you covered – literally. Now is a great time to score huge discounts on vacuums from Roborock, Samsung and Eufy and to outfit your home with new bedding and cookware from Sobel Westex and W&P.
Say goodbye to the summer but not to your budget with awesome Labor Day deals happening now.
Top Amazon Labor Day Deals
As we said earlier this week, Amazon is going all out for Labor Day 2022. The most popular deals ever covered on SPY.com are once again live, and we’re seeing prices on select products lower than they were during Prime Day. Amazon is offering tons of discounts across every department for Labor Day, so keep your eye out for daily deals, which also provide significant savings. We’ve rounded up a few of the biggest discounts you won’t want to miss.
- Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells Are Once Again Just $379
- 15% off the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
- Our Fave BOGO Deal on the Blink Mini Security Camera Is Back
- Save 48% on the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C – $155.99 (originally $299.99)
- This 75-inch Samsung Q90T QLED Is $1,300 off
- Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun is $80 off
Finally, the award-winning LG C1 Series OLED TV is back on sale, and this is one of the best Labor Day deals of 2022 for Prime members.
LG C1 Series OLED TV
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Top Samsung Labor Day Deals
Samsung has a massive sale for Labor Day, with discounts on phones, fridges, washing machines, dryers and vacuums (check out our complete list of Samsung Labor Day deals here). Some of the best deals include:
- Save $1,300 on the Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
- Save $550 on the 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Ivory
- Save up to $550 on Ultra Capacity Bespoke Washers and Dryers
- Get up to $1,200 off select refrigerators
- Get an extra 10% off when you Mix and Match or spend at least $2,999
However, if we were only going to buy one thing from Samsung this year, we’d make it one of the brand’s award-winning projectors. Both the portable Samsung Freestyle and the incredible The Premiere Short Throw Projector were selected as winners in the SPY Smart Home Awards in August, and both products are on sale. Samsung has some of the best Labor Day sales of 2022, and these projectors have never been this affordable.
Samsung Freestyle Projector
Samsung The Premiere Short-Throw Projector
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone
Top Wayfair Labor Day Deals
Looking for the best Labor Day furniture sales of 2022? Then our list begins and ends with Wayfair, which is offering discounts up to 70% on its massive selection of indoor furniture, outdoor furniture and home decor.
Seriously, if you need anything for your home, shop the Wayfair Labor Day Sale. Mattresses, appliances, bed frames and baby furniture are all on sale.
Top Walmart Labor Day Sales
Save on everything from electronics to toys, furniture, patio and garden items and more at Walmart during their Labor Day sale. We rounded up some of the best deals happening right now, including:
- 8 Pieces Outdoor Patio Bistro Furniture Set on sale for
$919.98$459.99
- Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair on sale for
$124.00$63.00
- Heavy Duty Electric Meat Grinder 5 in 1 on sale for
$299.99$115.99
- Cheflaud Kitchen Baker’s Rack Storage on sale for
$189.99$79.99
- Solar Motion Sensor Lights from Novashion on sale for
$42.24$28.99
- TOOCA 6-Person Camping Tent on sale for
$271.98$135.99
Adidas
Take up to 50% off the latest sale items across all categories, including men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and kids’ fashion.
Aura Digital Frames
From now until September 12, Aura Digital Frames are making it easier than ever to display your favorite pictures and videos. Two bestsellers are on sale, including:
Backcountry
Select items in every category, including past season styles, are currently on sale with savings of up to 70%.
Bobbi Brown
The entire site is currently 25% off, and customers who spend more than $50 will receive a gift with their order.
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding is having a sitewide sale of 25% off just about everything using the code LABORDAY25 from now until September 5.
Casper
Casper offers customers up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off select items.
Dell
Now is a great time to buy a PC for returning to school or the office. Select PCs are on sale for up to $200 off.
Everlane
Save up to 30% on men’s and women’s denim and up to 60% sitewide through Labor Day. Here are some of our top picks from Everlane’s Labor Day sale.
The ReLeather Court Sneaker Velcro
EZPZ
Stock up on products from EZPZ, the developmentally focused feeding line for babies, using the code LABORDAY50 for BOGO 50%.
Famous Footwear
Famous Footwear offers discounts across several brands and a buy more, save more promotion.
- $10 off $50+, $15 off $75+ $20 off $100+ with code BACKTOSCHOOL22
- Up to 25% off select Nike
- Up to 30% off Skechers
- Up to 20% off Native Shoes
Filorga
Created with Aesthetic medicine in mind, French skincare line Filorga offers customers 20% off sitewide, including the first-ever sale on their NCEF-SHOT from now until September 5.
Frontgate
Now is one of the best times to invest in a piece of Frontgate furniture (check out some of our top sales picks here). In one of the top Labor Day sales of 2022, the high-end retailer is offering up to 70% sitewide, including:
- 30% off pool items
- 50% off resort teak collection
- 40% off all pet products
Easton Fire Pit
Gravity
Save on luxurious weighted blankets, robes and more with a 25% off sitewide sale at Gravity. The sale runs from September 1 to September 7 and even includes items already discounted.
The Home Depot
Home Depot offers discounts in several departments, including tools, appliances, outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden, storage and organization and paint. There are also several special daily buys with savings of over 50%.
- Dyna-Glo Portable Charcoal Grill on sale for
$139.00$79.88
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit
$749.00$499.00
- Ring 1080p Wi-Fi Video Wired and Wireless Smart Video Door Bell Camera
$99.99$84.99
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen
Huckberry
Stock up on shorts this Labor Day with Huckberry’s end-of-season sale. The company currently offers 20% off select shorts and swim trunks for Labor Day (discount automatically added in cart).
- Nomadic Retro Swim Short 6” is on sale for
$78.00$38.40
- Relwen Graphic Hybrid Paddle Short 7″ is on sale for
$158.00$74.40
Roark Layover Trail Hybrid Short 3.0
Lowe’s
Select patio furniture and accessories are available for up to 50% off.
Lovers
LoversStores.com will have a 20% off sitewide sale on Monday, September 5, with code ONE20.
Macy’s
From now until September 5, Macy’s is offering major discounts on regular-priced and sale items.
- Up to 50% off Style & Co. tops for women
- Up to 60% off men’s suits and blazers
- Up to 60% off Finish Line sneakers
- Up to 60% off luggage from Samsonite, American Tourister, Delsey and more
- Up to an additional 20% off select sale and clearance items with code LABOR
Madewell
Customers can save an additional 40% off sale items and 30% off Fall Faves, including boots, purses, jackets and more, with the code LONGWEEKEND.
MVMT
From September 2–5, save 25% off selected full-price items at MVMT.
Nectar
Nectar is currently running its biggest offer, featuring $200 off mattresses and $499 in accessories with every mattress purchase. That includes:
- Mattress protector with everything mattress purchase ($99 value)
- Premium pillows with everything mattress purchase ($200 value)
- Sheet set with every mattress purchase ($200 value)
NutriBullet
From September 2–5, NutriBullet runs a massive sitewide sale with 20% off everything using the code LDW20. That means significant savings on some of their most popular products, including:
- nutribullet Pro – on sale for
$119.99$95.99 with code LDW20
- nutribullet Juicer – on sale for
$159.99$127.99 with code LDW20
- nutribullet EveryGrain Cooker – on sale for
$79.99$63.99 with code LDW20
nutribullet Pro
Pacsun
Save up to 50% across the entire site during Labor Day weekend.
Qalo
Save 25% off all rings from Qalo between September 2 to September 5.
REI
The entire site has savings of up to 50% off with additional deals for REI members.
REI Co-op Siesta Hooded 25 Double Sleeping Bag
Roborock
Clean up with Roborock’s Labor Day sale on Amazon. Often, the best Labor Day deals on tech products cover items released in 2021 or 2020, but the new Roborock Q-Series was just released this summer. We named it a winner in the SPY Smart Home Awards, and we recommend jumping on this discount before it ends!
- Q5 will be on sale from $429.99 to $329.99 from September 3-11
- Q5+ will be on sale from $699.99 to $549.99 from September 3-11
Shop all Roborock Deals at Amazon.
Shutterfly
Shutterfly is offering major savings sitewide for Labor Day.
- Get up to 50% off almost everything; no code needed
- Use code SHIP49 to get free shipping on orders of $49 or more
Sobel Westex
From September 1 to September 5, save 25% on pillows, sheets, towels and bedding* at sobelathome.com (*some exclusions apply).
Speks
Destress this Labor Day with 20% off all magnetic desk accessories from SPEK using the code LABORDAY.
Target
Target is having a summer send-off sale with discounts across several departments.
- Up to 30% off patio furniture and accessories
- BOGO 50% off bedding basics
- Up to 30% off kitchen and dining items
- Up to 30% off TV and home theater items, laptops, tablets, calculators and more
- Up to 40% off speakers and headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
W&P
From September 1 to September 5, W&P is offering customers 20% off sitewide.
Yellow Leaf Hammocks
Yellow Leaf Hammocks offers customers 20% off all hammocks with the code LABORDAY20 from now until September 7.