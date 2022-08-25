Men’s Leather Jackets Are Going To Be Hugely Popular This Fall – See Our 22 Favorite for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best leather jackets for men combine fashion, fine craftsmanship and durability. While the most stylish leather jackets carry a high price tag, with the right care and maintenance, they can last for years — decades, even. Plus, if you choose a timeless cut and style, your leather jacket will never go out of fashion. The best leather jackets truly are timeless.

In SPY’s recent Fall Fashion Guide for Men, we noted that leather jackets are going to be one of the season’s hottest trends, and we can’t wait for the temperatures to drop. We’ve been writing about our favorite leather jackets for several years now, but this is the first time in a long that leather jackets have become a major fashion trend in menswear.

Below, we’ve gathered 22 stylish leather jackets for men, with options for clotheshorses, designer fashion aficionados, and more laid-back guys. Whether you’re hoping to spend $100 or $2,000 on men’s leather jackets, you’ll find some stylish — and on trend — leather outwear below. We even threw in some vegan leather jackets for good measure.

What Types of Leather Are Used in Leather Jackets for Men?

Leather jackets can be made from many different types of leather. The most common leather used is cowhide, sometimes called cattle hide. It’s water- and dirt-resistant, and with the right maintenance it can last indefinitely, which is why you’ll find so many vintage leather jackets for sale at thrift stores. Cowhide leather starts stiff, but as the leather jacket is worn and broken in, it becomes softer. Leather jackets are also made from lambskin. Lambskin is a softer leather, almost silky. It’s lightweight and easy to tailor; that’s one of the reasons it’s so expensive. While goatskin leather is used more in Europe, both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Airforce utilize this leather in their jackets. It’s as durable as cowhide, but is soft, wears well and has a distinctive pebble-like grain. Calfskin is buttery soft like lambskin.

Finally, more and more designers are incorporating vegan leather into their designs.

What Is Vegan Leather?

Vegan leather is a catch-all term for leather alternatives. The best vegan leather is made from natural or plant-based materials such as mushrooms or cork. In addition, this category includes synthetic materials such as polyurethane or polyester.

Is there a difference between vegan leather and faux leather? Nope, it’s just semantics. Vegan leather, aka faux leather, can look and feel like genuine leather. It can also last a long time, depending upon how it’s created. Most importantly, it can look like genuine leather. Some of the most well-crafted faux leather is also warmer and more impervious to the elements compared to genuine leather. When faux leather debuted, it felt and looked tacky. Nowadays, high-end designers, notably Stella McCartney, use vegan leather, and the quality is right up there with the real stuff.

Got the basics down? Great. Below you’ll find SPY’s picks for the best men’s leather jackets to buy right now.

1. Thursday Boot Co. Racer Jacket

BEST OVERALL

For the second year in a row, we’re naming the Thursday Boot Co. Racer the best leather jackets for men. While this boot brand is best known for its footwear, the company knows leather, and this jet-black jacket just looks cool. If you’re looking for a leather jacket with that motorcycle vibe yet that won’t look out of place when worn with chinos or khaki pants, the Thursday Boot Co. Racer jacket is your best bet. This jacket has two hidden interiors and two exterior pockets, making it a great travel companion. This racer jacket also comes in four other colors, and they even make a suede version. Wear them with the company’s equally excellent Thursday boots.

Why It’s the Best Leather Jacket for Men: While the design is based on the classic moto racer style, the streamlined silhouette gives it the superpowers to blend with any outfit. It’s made with lusciously soft lambskin that only gets better with age.

Courtesy of Thursday Boot Co.

2. Abercrombie & Fitch Genuine Leather Moto Jacket

RUNNER UP

While the wide-lapel motorcycle jacket has been around forever, it wasn’t until Marlon Brando wore on in the flick “The Wild One” back in 1953 that it became an iconic fashion statement. You can never go wrong, fashion-wise, when wearing one. Abercrombie & Fitch is making a bit of a comeback in 2022, and they’ve updated the styling of classic leather jackets with streamlined tailoring that removed the awkward square shape of older styles. This clean-looking lambskin jacket is buttery soft and fully lined. It has an internal chest pocket, three outer pockets, and the classic zippered cuffs.

Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

3. Buck Mason Bruiser Moto Jacket

CONTENDER

Looking for a modern moto? Then we think you’ll be low-key obsessed with this jacket, as we are. Buck Mason accrued a sterling reputation for making modern menswear classic styles in feel-good, quality fabrics. They make what a few fashion critics have called “elevated essentials.” Keeping all that in mind, when the Buck Mason design team decided to do a leather motorcycle jacket, they kept the good stuff, like an asymmetrical front zipper, snap-accented collar, and three-pocket front, and dumped the bulk. The jacket is made from supple lambskin and has a slightly aged patina that will deepen with time.

Courtesy of Buck Mason

4. Cole Haan Washed Leather Trucker Jacket

BEST MINIMALIST

Like the idea of a trucker jacket, but want something a bit more elevated? Cole Haan’s come to your rescue with their leather trucker jacket. While it has the same boxy style as a trucker jacket, the style is slightly more refined with its stand-up collar and two front oversized flap pockets. Done in a rich, deep brown, this jacket can quickly become your go-to outerwear item. Some of the best leather jackets for men will look a little too bold for the workplace, but like our best overall selection from Thursday Boot Co. the Cole Haan leather jacket has a clean cut that won’t look out of place in the office.

Courtesy of Macy's

5. Allsaints Wick Biker Leather Jacket for Men

BEST HARDWARE

We’re not the only ones obsessed with this retro outerwear right now, and 2022 really is the year of the leather jacket. Allsaints has a dozen different styles of men’s leather jackets to choose from, but our favorite is the Wick Leather Jacket. While some guys might not like the extra straps and hardware that come with some biker jackets, this old-school pick doesn’t hold anything back. If you don’t like this particular style, Allsaints has plenty more designs to choose from, including one of the season’s best brown leather jackets for men, the Men’s Rio Brown Leather Jacket.

Courtesy of Allsaints

6. Ralph Lauren Brown Leather Jacket Men’s

BEST BROWN LEATHER

Right now, menswear is obsessed with the black leather jacket, but brown leather jackets for men can be a stylish and clean-looking alternative, especially if you want to wear it to the office or other formal events. The Ralph Lauren leather jacket doesn’t feature any in-your-face styling. There aren’t any details beyond a simple collar and two pockets, but thanks to the full-grain lambskin, this jacket has an elegant style. Pair this jacket with chinos or pleated pants for a dressed-up look that’s sure to earn you some compliments. While we’ve featured the brown lambskin below, this jacket is also available in a black leather.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

7. Tom Ford Slim-Fit Shearling Flight Jacket

BEST DESIGNER

This year, Gucci has a few men’s leather jackets, most of which feature some pops of color or the trademark Gucci print. However, if you’re looking to go all-out on a designer jacket that will leave others in awe, then we recommend checking out this Tom Ford flight jacket instead, which is a perfect piece of outerwear. From the handsome shearling collar to the silver hardware and the Italian leather, everything about this jacket is perfection. The price tag is about as high as you’d expect, but you won’t find any better designer leather jackets in 2022. So if you’re searching for Mr Porter leather jackets, this is the piece we’d recommend.

Courtesy of Tom Ford

8. Wilson’s Leather Dale Retro Striped Leather Jacket

BEST VINTAGE STYLE

Searching for vintage leather jackets? Then we recommend hitting up your local thrift shops. However, if you’re looking for vintage-style with modern materials, then pick up this retro-inspired jacket from Wilson’s Leather. Harkening back to ’80s moto racing, Wilson’s Leather jacket sports vintage-style racing stripes across the chest. This is the type of leather jacket that’ll look good now and 10 years from now. It zips up the front and ends in a tabbed collar. It also has zippered side pockets and zippered cuffs that add an authentic racer touch to the style.

Courtesy of Wilson's Leather

9. Topman Real Leather Shacket

BEST LEATHER SCHACKET

Love the comfort and the style of a denim shacket, but want something a tad elevated? This leather jacket from Topman’s a good choice. Cut slightly oversized with two front button plackets, this jacket is easy to layer over a sweater. It’s not too flashy to wear to work, but it’s also cool enough for a night out. It’s also easy to care for, as it can be thrown in the wash.

Courtesy of ASOS

10. Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket

BEST FOR MINIMALISTS

Cleanly designed, this tab collared leather jacket’s good on and off the bike. This racer-style leather jacket is an excellent choice if you prefer your outerwear to speak quietly and highlight you. It has an internal pocket for credit cards and ID and two outer zippered pockets.

Read More: The Best Motorcycle Jackets for Men

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Levi’s Water Resistant Faux Leather Racer Jacket

BEST FOR RAIN

You know what sucks about bad weather? You can’t wear a cool-looking jacket. Luckily for us, Levi’s has stepped up and created a line of water-resistant faux leather jackets. Now, you’ll always look good no matter how crappy it is out. This faux leather racer jacket has its classic denim jacket-styled snap-button chest pockets, with the brand’s red tab on the side. The textured faux leather jacket has two zippered side pockets to stuff keys etc., in them. If you’re looking for more affordable Levi’s jackets, then you can also check out this Levi’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

12. Robert Graham RG Voyager Leather Jackets for Men

BEST COLD-WEATHER

Leather jackets are popular right now, but specifically black leather jackets, and this Robert Graham creation is a stylish and practical pick for men in black. Launched in 2001, Robert Graham is designed by both Robert Stock and Graham Fowler. This New York City-based team creates elevated clothing for men and women. Their leather bomber jacket is warm, stylish, and sleek. It has a soft standup collar, zippered chest pocket, and two front pockets, perfect for off-duty wear. Dress up joggers or pair it with jeans.

Courtesy of Robert Graham

13. Tommy Hilfiger Smooth Lamb Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

BEST DEAL

Established in the 80s, Tommy Hilfiger first flirted with the preppy trend and switched to a quasi-hip hop style before settling into creating modern yet classically styled clothing. They’ve slowly become one of the OGs of American designers. Their faux leather bomber jacket ticks off what you’re looking for in a leather jacket. Minimally styled so that it works with whatever you throw at it, this faux leather item has ribbed knit collar and cuffs, two outside pockets and one interior zippered pocket. Because it’s made from faux leather, it’s a great transitional piece, allowing you to wear it for more than one season. It also comes in five other colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Overland Pierce Reversible Lambskin Suede Leather Jackets for Men

BEST TWO-FER

Can’t decide between leather or a suede jacket? Thanks to New Mexico-based Overland, you don’t have to make a choice. The heritage outerwear company created a reversible jacket; smooth lambskin on one side and printed lambskin suede on the other. This nicely tailored jacket has pockets on both sides.

Courtesy of Overland

15. Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Hooded Men’s Leather Jacket

HOODED JACKET

Imagine all the comfort of a hoodie combined with the knockout style of a leather jacket. That’s what you get when you zip up this buttery soft, and smooth leather jacket. It has a drawstring knit hood and two large front flap pockets. It won’t look out of place if you wear it with sweats. It’ll elevate the style to something athleisurewear-inspired looking. It’ll give you approving looks when you’re hitting the bodega for an early morning BEC. And yes, it looks good with jeans or khakis too.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

16. Landing Leathers Air Force A-2 Flight Bomber Jacket

BEST DUPE

Styled along the lines of an authentic bomber jacket, reviewers rave that it kept them warm when the temps dipped in the low ‘40s. This lined jacket has two flap front pockets, two slash pockets, a generous cut (great for layering a hoodie or sweater), and ribbed cuffs and waistband. The leather version comes in three colors: black, brown, and distressed brown. This bomber jacket also comes in a suede version.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Milwaukee Leather Distressed Brown Motorcycle Jacket

BEST VINTAGE MOTO

Milwaukee Leather specializes in crafting motorcycle clothing and accessories. Their stuff can be worn for cross-country motorcycle trips and for those whose two wheels are a Raleigh. Their distressed moto jacket is road-worthy, with built-in air vents and a kidney back. If you live in temperate climes, this leather jacket can be worn all year long as it has a zip-out lining. It also has two large interior pockets and zippered sleeves.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. ASOS Design Oversize Leather Jacket

BEST FASHION FORWARD

You can stay on top of the trends without breaking your budget when you pick up this oversized faux leather jacket. The fresh green color adds a nice contrasting pop to outfits. And it is surprisingly easy to match with neutral-toned clothing too. The jacket has dropped sleeves and a shirttail hem.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

19. Generic Smooth Faux Leather Jacket

MOST EYE-CATCHING

Styled with a nod to racing leathers and baseball jackets, this slim-cut faux leather jacket looks cool. It has side pockets and comes in three other color combinations.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. FJackets Lambskin Leather Jacket

BEST LONGER JACKET

With over 400 rave reviews, this lambskin leather jacket is one of the best men’s jackets on Amazon. The car coat length jacket has a zipper that can be used with the buttons to keep the cold out. It has two zippered side pockets and three internal pockets.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Dockers James Faux Leather Jacket

BEST CLASSIC

For guys who want a classic jacket whose style will never age, this jacket is for them. Cut like a Harrington or golf jacket, it’s seasonless and will never go out of style. The faux leather looks like high-quality leather, but this jacket can get wet without consequences. It has adjustable snap cuffs and interior and outer pockets. It also comes in eight other colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Billy Reid x Gibson Vintage Leather Jacket

BEST SPLURGE

Excuse us while we drool over this jacket. We recently covered the launch of the limited-edition collaboration between menswear designer Billy Reid and Gibson guitars. This leather jacket is one of the standout items from the collab, and it’s an absolutely stunning wardrobe upgrade. Made from fine lambskin with a cotton lining, this jacket features subtle details like antique brass hardware. This jacket is definitely an investment at nearly $1,500 but like the famous Billy Reid Bond Peacot, we expect this jacket to sell out. If you have the cash, head to Billy Reid to shop one of the best men’s leather jackets of 2022.