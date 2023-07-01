The Best Linen Suits Will Work At Any Function This Summer

Even before our summers started getting hotter than normal, linen was the go-to fabric for warmer days. Now, it’s the one-stop-shop for any man who is attending a summer event (read: a wedding) and is required to wear a suit. Made from plant fibers, linen is breathable, strong, absorbent, and dries much faster than cotton. And, despite what your parents will tell you, it’s actually cool that it material wrinkles, providing a nice lived-in feel that gives it some character. Designers are realizing the usefulness and the sartorial swagger linen provides, which means there are a lot of options to consider on the market.

What the Experts Say

“I’ve always loved linen since I started in design,” says Todd Snyder, head of the titular NYC brand. “It’s actually more sustainable than cotton because it grows faster, doesn’t take as much water, and has great properties. From a wearability standpoint, it’s amazing for summer…it breathes so well in the summer. Now, it’s coming back in a very meaningful way from a trend perspective.”

Courtesy of SuitSupply BEST OVERALL As evidenced by its name, SuitSupply knows a thing or two about tailoring. The European retailer provides really high quality suits at an affordable price given the construction and materials, as evidenced in a suit like this Havana option. Made entirely from linen, the slightly more casual cut is half-canvas (for durability) and includes polished details like a side adjuster and flat front. Oh, and the green hue is stylish as hell instead of looking like you just stepped off the course at Augusta National after playing 18.

Courtesy of J. Crew BEST BUDGET If you’ve followed menswear over the last decade, you’ll know the Ludlow cut suit as the silhouette that redefined a whole era of suiting for men. Now, it’s in a cotton-linen blend ready-made for summer. The bit of cotton helps keep the linen from becoming a totally wrinkled mess, while ensuring you don’t overheat too much. Plus, it comes in a few different colors so you can ensure it fits in with whatever the summer wedding dress code is.

Courtesy of Banana Republic best double breasted You (and your wallet) will feel peachy keen in this linen double-breasted suit from Banana Republic, thanks to its summer-appropriate hue and its slightly relaxed (yet still trim) cut. The Nolan jacket features striking peak lapels and even some interesting technical details like underarm shields to help reduce trips to the dry cleaner. Overall, it’s a statement suit that’s well-suited (heh) for warm weather.

Courtesy of Alex Mill BEST MODERN LINEN SUIT Alex Mill’s Mercer suit features pleated pants, a slightly larger cut jacket with casual patch pockets, and a linen construction that’s striking, with a touch of a casual look to it. While still distinctively a suit, it looks decidedly cool and will keep you even cooler thanks to its complete linen construction and beige hue. If you’re looking for a trendy suit, this is for you.

Courtesy of Percival BEST LOOKING We love the entire palate of Percevial’s linen suit, but the forest colorway stands out because of how much it looks like freshly-watered grass on a summer day. That perfect shade pairs well with the textural element of the linen, creating a suit that’s bound to turn heads at a wedding. You just very well may outshine the groom, so stunt with caution.

Courtesy of Billy Reid MOST VERSATILE Linen is such a luxe fabric that sometimes you’ll see designers go out of their way to do really fun things with it. To wit: Alabama designer Billy Reid garment dyed his linen suit in such a way that gives it a denim-like appearance. The unstructured jacket and beautiful navy hue gives the suit a softer look that can easily be dressed up or down depending on your needs—we think it’d look particularly nice with a good knit polo—which means you can wear it to any number of events easily.

best splurge Drake’s is the name when it comes to high-end tailoring, as the British outfit is, well, one of the best outfits out there thanks to their quality fabric and devotion to making prep feel a little punk. Much like their brightly colored and patterned ties and scarves, their linen suit is a pleated pant and a slightly slouchy suit that would look just as sharp at a wedding with a tie as it would at a bar with a tee shirt and a hat. The cigar-like colorway is an underrated zag, too.