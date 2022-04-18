Lululemon For Less: The Best Lululemon Sales Happening Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is officially upon us, which means many of us are organizing, spring clearing our wardrobes and welcoming new items into our closets. Fans of Lululemon can easily get prepared for the upcoming warm weather by shopping for the best Lululemon sale, including pieces from the overstocked section on their website and great clearance options. The cult-favorite activewear brand has already released tons of great sales on items that move quickly. We’re talking 50% off and higher on some of their best pieces, from tech pants and shorts to tanks, hoodies and polos. There are even great deals on basic essentials, like socks and underwear, and accessories, like backpacks, hats and water bottles.

It’s no secret that Lululemon can be a bit pricy at times, so shopping the Lululemon sale can be a total steal. They’re also planning on releasing plenty of new deals as we inch towards hot weather.

Don’t wait any longer if you’re looking to shop the best Lululemon sale, as we’ve seen pieces sell out quickly before, So it’s likely to happen again. Check out some of our favorite selects below.

RELATED: Lululemon Wants to Pay You for Your Old Workout Clothes

1. ABC Slim-Fit Pant Utilitech

BEST LULULEMON SALE ITEM OVERALL

If you’ve not yet sampled a pair of Lululemon tech pants, we’re here to tell you that you’re missing out. The ABC Utilitech Slim Fit Pant typically runs for $128, but we found some options on sale marked down between $69 and $89. Trust us when we say these are some of our favorite summer pants. The pants are crafted from high-stretch fabric, and they boast the appearance of classic five-pocket jeans. Translation: you get to snag the look without sacrificing a bit of comfort. You can choose the colors that best match your style because the slim-fit pant is available in date brown, rainforest green, copper brown and dove grey.

Image courtesy of Lululemon

2. Drysense Training Hoodie

BEST WORKOUT HOODIE

The long-cut, quick-dry sweater is armed with moisture-wicking fabric backed with odor-resistant technology to help combat nasty odor-causing bacteria from soaking into the material. It features a classic fit, and it’s designed for training. The comfortable fit comes in four colors sure to blend into your wardrobe.

Courtesy of Lululemon

3. Built to Move Utility Boxer

BEST UNDERWEAR

Whether you’re working out and breaking a sweat or working from home and breaking open a bag of chips, these 7-inch boxer briefs are a mighty comfortable catch. These snug yet breathable and moisture-wicking underwear will help keep everything dry and in its proper place. They typically sell for $48, but this deal marks them at $39.

Courtesy of Lululemon

4. Airing Easy Short Sleeve Button Up Shirt

MOST UNIQUE

If you’re looking to score one of the more unique pieces from the Lululemon sale section, this short-sleeve button-up is sure to satisfy you. The shirt originally cost $88, but you can now get up to half-off select styles. However, what really makes this an eye-catching shirt is its pattern and its quick-drying Ventlight mesh fabric. It’s equal parts business and casual and suitable for informal work environments and Zoom meetings.

Courtesy of Lululemon

5. Run All Day Backpack

BEST ACCESSORY

What makes this backpack the best running accessory? For starters, it’s constructed from a lightweight, water-resistant material. It also features 360-degree reflectivity to keep you safe while running, easy-access side pockets and boasts a molded back for ultimate carrying comfort. Oh, and let’s not forget that this awesome Lululemon sale makes this backpack marked down to $79 from its typical $118 price point.

Courtesy of Lululemon

6. Textured Tech Pant

BEST PERFORMANCE PANTS

These aren’t just any workout pants; these versatile joggers are ready to go from working out to running errands in a flash. The acid-green denim design on these durable moisture-wicking pants helps them stand out from the rest. Plus, they feature a tapered design, which gives the pants a bit more of a fitted look without sacrificing comfort and performance. Typically, these pants hover around the $130 price point, but right now, they come in at $59.

Courtesy of Lululemon

7. Train to Beach Short

BEST SWIM SHORTS

Summer is coming, making these 7-inch beach shorts a hot ticket item. The tie-dye print is on-trend, while the classic fit is roomy enough for legs and thighs to move around freely and comfortably. Cozy and quick-drying, the shorts also feature a zippered pocket to keep belongings secure.

Courtesy of Lululemon

8. Power Stride Crew Sock Reflective

BEST SOCKS

A good pair of socks can go a long way. And these Power Stride Crew Socks, which generally run for $24, are designed not to get a hole in them after the first couple of wears like cheaper socks might. They provide optimal arch support with a 3D knit heel and seamless toe construction and use a breathable material to keep your feet nice and dry. Plus, they feature reflective marking to keep you safe when running or biking in the dark.

Courtesy of Lululemon

9. Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0

BEST TANK TOP FOR WORKING OUT

You can’t talk about a great Lululemon sale without covering this key workout essential: the tank. This chafe-free, quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and odor-resistant tank is seamless and lightweight to provide ultimate breathability. At $49, this tank is the only workout buddy you need.

Courtesy of Lululemon

10. Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

BEST POLO

This Lululemon sale polo gives the best of both worlds. It features the traditional look of a clean and fitted polo while being as comfortable, soft, and breathable as most workout gear. The Evolution Polo, which generally runs between $88 and $98, is available in four different colors and tie-dye patterns. But what we love most about the polo is that it’s made using a unique Spandex fiber, which aids in shape retention. So, this will be a top that’ll hold up wear after wear.

Courtesy of Lululemon

Looking for More from SPY?