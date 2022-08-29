The 17 Most Stylish Men’s Bomber Jackets for Guys Trying to Stay Cool in All Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As we gear up for the fall fashion season, many of the best bomber jackets of 2022 have just recently been released. (And be sure to keep checking back, as we have our eyes on a few awesome bombers that will drop soon.) Of course, bombers have been around for decades. Like many staples of the men’s fashion world, they originated as military apparel. Ace American pilots wore bomber jackets to keep them warm in high altitudes, and while the style has evolved from its high-altitude origins, it hasn’t changed that much.

In the early days, these flight jackets proved so easy to wear (and so easy on the eyes) that pilots started wearing them during their off-hours, and they quickly crossed over into civilian wear. The MA-1 Bomber Jacket caught the eye of menswear designers, and it’s been interpreted and reinterpreted for decades. Today, you can still buy those classic MA-1 Bomber Jackets from Alpha Industries, but pretty much every menswear designer has a bomber in their collections, too.

Below, you can check out some of the best bomber jackets for men to wear in 2022. These coats will turn heads as you stroll down the street this season.

How To Style the Best Men’s Bomber Jackets

These days, there are bomber jackets in every style conceivable, many of which look decidedly un-militaristic. There are fleece bomber jackets that can double as cardigans under a heavy wool jacket when it’s cooler, and there are sporty and utilitarian-styled bomber jackets that won’t look out of place at the gym or the office. And if you want to keep it classic, you can always pick up the original from Alpha Industries. In short, this classic silhouette is easy to experiment with.

The best bomber jackets for men can be worn with dark-washed jeans for work or joggers on your off days. As it gets cooler, layer a crew neck sweater under it. While bombers may not be at the same height of their outfit-enhancing powers as in 2015, they never go out of style. The simple silhouette is a blank canvas for experimentation, so designers keep returning to it season after season.

Below, you’ll find a selection of the season’s best bomber jackets for men, with options for everyone. We’ve got budget picks from brands like Gap and a couple of designer picks for clotheshorses looking for the latest designer looks. Check out the best options below.

1. Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jackets

BEST OVERALL

The MA-1 Bomber Jacket from Alpha Industries may be the most popular bomber on the planet, and for good reason. Alpha Industries is like Levi’s, Jeep or Coca-Cola — an all-American brand that never goes out of style. This company got its start producing flight jackets like the MA-1 for U.S. military jet pilots, and the modern iteration of this jacket hasn’t changed all that much. Perfect for street style and your favorite pair of jeans, this iconic Alpha Industries bomber jacket is available in loose and slim fits. You can also opt for the brand’s famous NASA MA-1 bombers, which instantly signal that you’re wearing the most iconic bomber jacket of all time.

Courtesy of Alpha Industries

2. Bonobos Boulevard Bomber Jackets

RUNNER UP

Bonobos and Alpha Industries are the only brands that appear on this list twice, so it’s no surprise we’ve selected them as our top options for 2022. Both brands make some of the best bomber jackets, although for guys with completely different sensibilities. For streetwear, there’s Alpha. For office-friendly attire you can also wear on date night, there’s Bonobos. The Boulevard Bomber is a perfect transitional jacket to break out this fall. Available in blue or black, this bomber will go with just about any business casual outfit you can dream up, or simply wear it over a t-shirt for a more casual look.

Courtesy of Bonobos

3. Todd Snyder Quilted Bomber Jacket

MOST COZY

Todd Snyder took the bomber jacket and made it cozy. This jacket features a quilted design and is made from 100% cotton, making for a jacket that’s tough on the outside but cuddly on the inside. It’s available in gray, green, black and blue. The double zip design allows for more comfort and flexibility.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

4. Golden Bear The Albany Bomber Jacket

BEST VARSITY JACKET

If you want a bomber that’s built to last, then Golden Bear is your brand. It’s a steep price, but the brand has been doing bombers the same way since the 1920s. The body of the jacket is made from a wool/nylon blend, while the sleeves are genuine leather. Plus, the all-black look will make you look like a stealth jock, a trend we made up just now.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter

5. Balmain Asymmetric Bomber Jacket

BEST HIGH FASHION

We think bomber jackets are bouncing back into style, but the reason they lost their mojo in the first place is that they started to feel a bit samey. This jacket takes a familiar silhouette and reimagines it, adding an asymmetric zipper that drastically changes the look of the jacket. The back features Balmain’s logo and the jacket is made from 100% nylon, giving it a slick look.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter

6. Nike Sportswear Bomber Jacket

BEST CASUAL JACKET

Nike’s take on the bomber jacket is fittingly sporty, with an unlined body that keeps you comfortable when you’re on the move. The jacket features a subtle Nike logo on the chest. The jacket is made primarily from cotton with some nylon, making it better suited for casual wear like bike rides than intense workouts.

Courtesy of Nike

7. MKI Varsity Jacket

UNDER THE RADAR BRAND

MKI Miyuki Zoku is named for the Japanese subculture that adopted American Ivy League fashion in the 1960s, and the brand itself is based in Leeds. That’s Americana by way of Japan by way of the UK, for anyone keeping score. But that mishmash manifests itself in a surprisingly coherent way. The brand is committed to affordable streetwear, and this jacket has a stylish varsity-inspired look that’s just as at home in Ginza as it is in Brooklyn.

Courtesy of END Clothing

8. Calvin Klein Men’s Matte Logo Zip Bomber Jacket

BEST VALUE

This bomber jacket from Calvin Klein has a simple, streamlined look, making it the perfect everyday jacket for anyone with a minimalist sense of style. The jacket is made from polyester and comes in black or blue, and there are zippered hand pockets for secure storage.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Gap Corduroy Varsity Jacket

BEST BUTTON FRONT

Varsity jackets are a close cousin of bomber jackets, and this style is a mash-up between a bomber jacket, a varsity jacket and a coaches jacket, with additional flair in the form of a brown corduroy fabric. It’ll pair perfectly with the earthy tones of fall.

Courtesy of Gap

10. Baracuta G9 Classic Jacket

BEST HARRINGTON JACKET

There have been many Harrington jackets over the years, but Baracuta has one of the best claims to the original. It was endorsed by none other than the king of cool, Steve McQueen. The jacket has a plaid lining and a double-zip for comfort and flexibility. Like the original, this jacket continues to be made in the United Kingdom.

Courtesy of Shopbop

11. Buck Mason Canyon Suede Bomber

BEST SUEDE JACKET

Buck Mason makes modern pieces inspired by the classics, with an emphasis on nailing fit and fabric. This jacket is made from genuine suede with ribbing on the cuffs, hem and collar. The brand swaps zippers for a button-front placket for a more classic look.

Courtesy of Buck Mason

12. Bonobos The Sherpa Collar Bomber

BEST FOR COLD WEATHER

For a bomber jacket built for colder weather, pick up this option from Bonobos, which has a shearling collar with a body made from a recycled wool blend. The classic plaid pattern gives the jacket an On The Waterfront vibe.

Courtesy of Bonobos

13. Lululemon Warp Light Bomber Jacket

BEST SPORT JACKET

If you were somehow not aware, Lululemon consistently delivers when it comes to menswear. This jacket has a technical look that rivals the best of what Nike has to offer. It’s made from stretchy nylon fabric to keep you comfortable on outdoor runs and bike rides.

Courtesy of Lululemon

14. Gap Recycled Bomber Jacket

BEST VALUE

Want a no-fuss jacket for not a lot of money? Gap has you covered. This jacket is made from recycled nylon and comes in black or olive.

Courtesy of Gap

15. Ben Sherman Heritage Check Wool Blend Jacket

BEST PATTERN

This bomber has a similar style to the pick we included from Bonobos, but there’s something about the shearling collar and gun check plaid (yes, that’s what it’s called) that we’re really feeling for the colder months. The bomber has large patch pockets on the front and is made from a blend of wool and polyester. As an added bonus, the shearling collar is detachable, meaning this jacket will take you from fall to winter with ease.

Courtesy of Ben Sherman

16. Alpha Industries NASA Bomber Jackets

BEST FOR BIG & TALL GUYS

Alpha Industries is famous for its bomber jackets, which it should be after introducing them to the public in the first place. Today, the brand’s famous NASA line features classic silhouettes with instantly recognizable NASA patches. These jackets are often duped, but we recommend sticking with the original. Available in sizes up to 4XL, they’re some of the best bomber jackets for big and tall guys. These bombers also come in hooded options if you live in a cold climate.

Courtesy of Alpha Industries

17. Goodthreads Fleece Bomber Jacket

BEST BUDGET

A fleece bomber won’t provide the clean lines or textured look of some of the other options on this list, but it’s a cozy everyday transitional jacket that you’ll be glad to have. With a super-low price and a range of stylish color options, this Goodthreads fall jacket is a solid option if you’re more worried about comfort than the latest trends.

Amazon

Updates: This article was last updated on August 23, 2022, for the Fall 2022 fashion season. We removed out-of-stock options and added jackets from Ben Sherman, Balmain, Nike, MKI, Calvin Klein and Gap.