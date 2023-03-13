The Best Men’s Fashion and Home Sales of the Week

Every week, SPY tracks down the most exciting sales on the best stuff – everything from menswear to home goods. This week, the most compelling deals are at Alex Crane, which is offering up to 70% off canvas jackets and pants, Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is taking 35% off Patagonia and Hoka, and Wayfair, which is clearly trying to shed inventory. That makes it the right time to gear up for Spring.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Select styles of bomber jackets and shirt jackets are up to 25% off.

Adidas: Stay active and save up to 40% with a variety of men’s sneakers, track pants, and jerseys.

Albany Park: Celebrate the brand’s 4th anniversary with up to 20% off all sofas and sectionals.

Alex Crane: In need of some new canvas shirt or pants? Alex Crane has you covered with up to 70% off.

Converse: Save $15 on the classic Chuck Taylor All Star CXs and a handful of other footwear options.

Huckberry: Earn an extra 15% off on top of ongoing sales on outdoor clothing and gear, automatically applied in the cart.

Chubbies: Swin suit season is approaching quickly. Show off them hick thighs with swim trunks, bathing suits, and more for 40% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Feels good to play outside again. Save up to 35% on brands like Patagonia, Merrell, Hoka, and more.

J.Crew: Shop for a number of different swim trunks on sale and save an extra 25% on top with the code SHOPNOW.

L.L. Bean: Complete your outdoorsy look with flannels, pullovers, and multisport pants going for up to 50% off.

MeUndies: Time to replace those undergarments that are ripping at the seams. Try building a pack of undies or socks and save up to 30%.

NIKE: Treat your feet right with a pair of Air Jordans and more for up to 40% off.

Ralph Lauren: This ongoing designer sale has comfortable cashmere sweaters and iconic mesh Polo shirts going for up to 40% off.

Carhartt: Beanie season is coming to a close which means it’s no better time to save on some for next year—up to 50% off.

Sperry: Don’t miss the boat on 50% off this iconic footwear brand.

UNTUCKit: Save upwards of 20% on wrinkle-free button-up shirts meant to be worn untucked.

Sleep Number: Ensure you and your partner sleep comfortably despite different preferences with a smart bed for up to $1,200 off.

Vans: Fresh hightops and slip-ons for upwards of 30% off are hard to pass up on whether you’ve ever set foot on a skateboard or not.

Wayfair: Refresh your bedroom with up to 60% off bedding essentials, pillows, blankets, throws, and more during Wayfair’s Sleep Sale.

Solo Stove: The weather is getting nicer which means more nights spent outside. Hang out around the fire with these fire pits for up to 35% off.

$102 $120 15% off Spring is prime time for shirt jackets. This one here is great for an evening out to dinner with someone special as the name implies.



$2,251 $2,559 12% off Get cozy on the comfortable feather blend seat cushions of this modular sofa and ottoman set. Configure it perfectly to fit your space.



$50 $155 68% off Ditch the basic black, tan, and blue pans. Well, maybe not ditch them but at least expand on them with a super versatile olive green.

$69.97 $75 7% off The iconic high-top Chuck Taylor is never going out of style, but they’ve evolved subtly over time. The All Star CX has re-engineered rubber and a stretchable canvas for even more comfort.

$159 $228 30% off This pullover half-zip is super breathable making it great for just about any weather. Wear it as a middle layer or show off the blue and navy colors.

$69.50 $79.50 13% off Chubbies uses a quick-drying material so you’re not stuck in a wet suit the rest of the day and has an auntie chafe liner to protect your bits.

$76.99 $129.99 41% off The regular fit quarter-zip has a fleece interior and a lovely pine tree pattern to really shout to the world, “I’m wearing this outside right now.”

$55.99 $69.50 19% off Colorblock is in in a big way. This diagonal striped swim trunk has a 6” inseam and will help you feel and look great chilling poolside.

$29.99 $59.95 50% off This patchwork-styled flannel combines light and dark patterns to create a unique look for this otherwise traditional button-up.

$599.95 $749.95 20% off Treat your guests to rich and flavorful coffee with this brushed-stainless steel espressos machine. It also doubles as one hell of a statement piece on your countertop.



$106.97 $125 14% off These best-selling mid-top sneakers can complete an iconic look for Lakers fans.

$59.99 $110 45% off Polo shirt season is around the corner. Head on out with this classic mesh shirt in one of over 50 colors.

$119.99 $169.95 29% off This signature look is achieved with full-grain leather that’s been hand-sewn and uses rawhide laces.

$4,199 $5,399 22% off Achieve a perfect night of sleep for you and your partner. This mattress is temperature balancing so you can sleep comfortably no matter if you run hot or cold. You’ll also get free delivery and setup.

$42.99 $89.99 52% off This solid gray comforter and sham set is a minimalist way to step up your bedroom style. It’s also reversible if you prefer the lighter gray to the dark.

$19.99 $25 20% off This premium whiskey drinking set comes with two 11 oz glasses that have a weighted bottom letting you set them down at an angle. Why? Well, because it looks cool.

$96.99 $269.00 64% off The wood and metal frame combine for an industrial, distressed look. Display your favorite whiskeys and bourbons in their proper place.