Ditch Your Slides and Say Hello to Huarache Sandals This Summer for an Instant Style Upgrade

Thankfully, one of our favorite summer styles is still very much on-trend in 2022: huaraches. They’re more grown-up than slides or flip-flops and more sophisticated than regular sandals, but still just as comfy on a hot summer day. If you’ve never heard of huarache sandals or you’re unsure if they’re right for you, then read on.

In this complete guide to the popular Mexican sandals we’ll cover:

What are huaraches?

How to style huaraches

The best huarache shoes to buy right now

What Are Huaraches?

Summer style is tricky for many well-dressed dudes. This is because sophisticated men’s fashion doesn’t leave much room for hot weather. Sure, you can rock shorts and flip-flops every day, but that’s not appropriate in many offices, restaurants and bars. The other option is to overdress in jeans or slacks, button-ups and dress shoes, but that leads to some serious sweat issues. The best huarache sandals offer a solution.

Huaraches are weaved leather sandals that balance comfortable breathability with style. Traditional huaraches are open-toe and utilize minimal material around the ankles to keep your feet cool. However, brands like Nike are now modernizing the huarache with more upscale designs that cover the whole foot, resembling a unique, statement-making loafer. And while early huarache sandals were constructed from a few straps of leather that left most of the foot uncovered, modern huaraches usually feature closely woven leather strips that cover the lower parts of your feet, almost like the best no-show socks. Here’s an up-close look at one of our favorite options from Nisolo:

Courtesy of Nisolo

The kicks come from Mexico with origins before Columbus landed in America. But it wasn’t until a few centuries later during the hippie fashion movement of the 1960s that huarache sandals made their way up the Pacific coast and into North America’s fashion scene. More recently, the shoes have become a cult favorite in the fashion community, although it’s fair to say that the secret is out, with some of the best huaraches coming from mainstream footwear brands.

How to Style Huaraches This Summer

We get it: if you’ve never laid eyes on a pair of Mexican huarache sandals before, they can look a little strange. But the shoes are much more versatile than you might expect.

When rocking huaraches, you can go one of two ways. The first is obvious: dress for a tropical Mexican beach, even if you’re in the city. Shorts and men’s t-shirts or a Hawaiian shirt will complement the shoes, not to mention make you feel unbelievably comfortable.

The second option is a little more dressy. Some of our favorite huaraches can be seamlessly paired with slacks and a button-up for a warm day at the office. You can also throw on the shoes with jeans and a modern tee for a summer night out or casual weekend getup. No matter how you chose to wear these sandals, they always texturize an outfit with a special, eye-catching look. Plus, this versatility makes them a great summer travel companion.

Casual or formal, huaraches look best when paired with white pants and lighter shades of denim.

Courtesy of Nisolo

If you’re nervous about wearing sandals in more formal settings, we know how you feel. If foot sweat is what you’re worried about, here are some tips to get foot stink under control, because nothing ruins a stylish summer outfit faster than body odor.

The Best Huarache Sandals to Buy Right Now

Ready to try some huaraches this summer? Unfortunately, these shoes are getting harder to find. That being said, there are still some great options for sale this summer, including the classic Nisolo Huaraches.

Here are some of our favorites for every personal style and budget.

1. Nisolo Huarache Sandal

BEST OVERALL

Nisolo nailed the modern huarache. Their rendition upgrades the Mexican classic with high-quality materials and a go-anywhere design that you can wear to the beach or an upscale urban bar. The shoe features a leather insole with microporous cushioning as well as a soft leather lining on the upper. This translates to serious comfort, making them sandals that can actually handle a real walk. We’re also big fans of Nisolo’s production process. The shoes are handmade in an ethical factory in Peru that Nisolo owns and operates themselves.

Courtesy of Nisolo

2. LUCA León Huarache

RUNNER UP

You can’t go wrong with these extra beachy LUCA León Huaraches. These shoes are brand new to Huckberry, heading off into the world with a Moab brown color that’s both ready for the sand and any formal summer event you wear them to. They’re made with sustainability kept in the forefront, using natural materials throughout the entire shoe. In addition, the fully leather shoes are woven for maximized durability so you can step wherever without worry.

Courtesy of Huckberry

3. Dona Michi Huaraches Sandal

BEST MADE IN MEXICO

It’s still surprisingly easy to find genuine huaraches made in Mexico. One such pair is these handcrafted Dona Michi Huaraches. They’re slightly on the dressy side, meaning they’ll look great with pants and a button-up or sweater, but they still look great with pool or beach attire. And despite their upscale, preppy look and handmade status the sandals come in at a reasonable $40. And, hey, they’re patterned, making them one of the most unique pairs here.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Macarena Collection Huarache Sandals

BEST FROM ETSY

When in doubt, you can probably find it on Etsy. No matter what it is. Thankfully, the same goes for huarache sandals. Like the pick prior, these Mexican huarache sandals are handmade in, well, Mexico. Using 100% natural leather throughout the entire shoe, each pair comes out tightly woven and totally unique from one another. Sizes are available from a men’s size four to a thirteen and cost just $40 a pop.

Courtesy of Etsy

5. El Charro Mexican Huarache Sandals

BEST BUDGET

If your summer-style budget is already stretched thin, no need to worry. Good huaraches can be had without breaking the bank, such as these $29 sandals from El Charro. The El Charros showcase a traditional open-toe design that makes them ideal for trips to the beach or pool (or just lounging around the house). The sandals are also handmade from genuine leather in Mexico. Just be warned: they run a little small, so order a size up.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. The Western Shops Leather Authentic Mexican Huarache Sandal

BEST POINTED TOE

These huaraches from The Western Shops are classic through and through — with a little bit of a twist. Yup, they have a pointed toe. These are definitely more on the formal side of huaraches, making them perfect for summer weddings and baptisms. Beware: these huarache sandals run an entire size larger than your regular, so be sure to order a size down.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Mohinders Woven City Slipper

BEST BASKET LOOK-ALIKES

The Mohinders Woven City Slippers look like they were birthed from a woven basket. And, yeah, we’re totally here for it. They’re perfect for wearing in any kind of situation from travel to bar hopping with your buds. They’re made from master shoemakers in India, so while they are not technically Mexican, they’re still super stylish.

Courtesy of Mohinders

8. Deer Stags Tijuana Huarache

BEST DRESSY

If you’re looking for a more dressy huarache, these Deer Stags are a great option. They’re more of a loafer-huarache hybrid than a traditional sandal with a loafer back and a woven upper and sides. This makes them breathable enough to handle some summer heat but sophisticated enough for any office. We think they look best with crisp chinos or trousers and a button-up, but they can certainly work with a full suit as well.

Courtesy of Zappos

9. Dandy Del Mar The Huaraches

BEST IN BLACK

Because huarache sandals are incredibly summer-centric, you should almost always expect warm brown colors — even if the brown gets a little dark. Only rarely will you find a pair of black huarache sandals for men on the market. And, even more rarely will you find them actually looking good in black. Thankfully if you’re looking for a pair of black Mexican huarache sandals, you can find ’em in black leather at Dandy Del Mar. These are created with a reinforced heel to keep your foot protected no matter what the case may be, with a triple-layered sole comfort to keep your feet cozy while you walk in them. Given the deep black color, these make for some of the best huarache sandals to wear at night. Did someone say dinner by the beach?

Courtesy of Dandy Del Mar

10. Deer Stags Bamboo2 Huarache

BEST STRAP SANDAL

Another huarache from Deer Stages that we like is the Bamboo2. They’re crafted from thin pieces of woven leather for maximum breathability, but the most important feature is a hook and loop closure. This keeps the sandals more secure than others for walking, rushing for a bus or climbing a steep trail. Although this strap makes them very functional, they’re still quite stylish.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Nike Air Huarache Sneakers

BEST SNEAKERS

Nike has adopted the huaraches name for the popular Nike Air Huaraches, which come in a variety of colorways from classic all-white to neon red. As you can see, these men’s sneakers have little in common with huaraches sandals except for the name. That being said, technically, they are some of the most popular men’s huaraches for sale today.

Courtesy of Nike

