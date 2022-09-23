You Don’t Need to Risk Bodily Harm to Rock These 15 Stylish Rugby Shirts for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite their name, you don’t need to actually play rugby to wear any of the best men’s rugby shirts. Sure, the shirts have origins in the thrilling and violent game, but starting in the 1950s, they began to find a place outside the sport as recreational wear. You know, the same way the best high-top sneakers, basketball shorts and even joggers have.

Initially made from durable, heavyweight cotton to ensure they could handle the rough and tumble conditions of the game, the shirts have become a more than viable option for those who want a nice layer to wear in the colder months. Now, rugby shirts aren’t always super thick, making them an excellent option to wear in any season. The inherently preppy look of the shirt makes for a stylish option that doesn’t require much work. So, in honor of this versatile shirt, we’ve rounded up over a dozen of the best rugby shirts for men.

Take a look at our favorite modern-day takes on the rugby shirt to help you bring some rugged swagger to your closet — regardless of whether or not you’ve ever stepped on a field.

1. Rowing Blazers 70’s Men’s Rugby Shirt

Tapping into the 70’s, this premium Rowing Blazers stripe rugby is a complete knockout. It’s super heavyweight, has exquisite rib knit cuffs and stunning craftsmanship. With delicate care, you can expect to have this piece in your wardrobe for years to come.

Courtesy of Rowing Blazers

2. Charles River Classic Rugby Shirt

Bold patterns and stripes are more or less synonymous with the rugby shirt aesthetic, so it should be no surprise that this chunky-striped rugby shirt fits right in our top spot. It’s available in numerous sizes on Amazon, making it an easy purchase if you’ve already got the quarantine classics in your cart. You know, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, soap and now this handsome rugby. It’s a clean-looking basic that will instantly elevate your fashion. The sturdy cotton construction has been well received by purchasers, boasting a 4.5-star rating.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. J.Crew Banner Stripe Rugby Shirt

By shopping cotton products from J.Crew, you are supporting their mission to be sustainable. Look no further for a better cotton as you’ll discover this men’s rugby shirt features a canvas collar, twill taping at the placket, reinforced elbow patches for durability, and a relaxed fit that’s easy to wear.

Courtesy of J Crew

4. J. Press x Todd Snyder Rugby Shirt

No one does it better than Big Apple-based designer Todd Snyder, and that’s a fact. This effortlessly handsome rugby shirt is a collaboration with J. Press and features sharp details. A cotton twill collar with herringbone stitching and a soft lambswool construction adds a touch of class. It’s great to wear over a turtleneck on brutal winter days, ensuring you’ll stay warm and look cool.

Todd Snyder

5. H&M Men’s Rugby Shirt

This simple yet polished rugby shirt from H&M pops thanks to a classic navy and clean white stripe. This will look just as good with a set of dress pants as it would with a pair of jeans. Plus, the price is just too reasonable to pass on. If you’ve already got a rugby shirt and want a second one, this is a great option to consider.

Courtesy of H&M

6. GAP Men’s Rugby Polo Shirt

It’s all about color with this horizontally striped men’s rugby shirt from GAP. This street-centric beauty blends soft cotton that’s durable, a spread collar with button placket and band cuffs to finish off the long sleeves. It has a worn look to it that feels vintage or thrifted, so nobody will even know it’s brand new.

Courtesy of GAP

7. Bonobos Men’s Polo Rugby Shirt

Bonobos has entered the chat. Adding a unique touch with this long sleeve classic preppy top comes a kangaroo pocket. It’s quality heavyweight material that’ll keep you warm once it becomes chilly outside. This is a great affordable look.

Courtesy of Bonobos

8. J.Crew Rugby Shirt in Stripe

This classic shirt is a heavy-duty design that looks just as good now as it would’ve back in the day. It’s casual enough to wear throughout your day and fits for ease and comfort. The solid stripes across the sleeve on this design will make you look like a winner, even if you’re not a fly-half.

Courtesy of J.Crew

9. Front Row Sewn Stripe Long Sleeve Rugby Shirt

Stay cool, calm and collected with a handsome rugby shirt. Coming in at under $50, this long-sleeve polo is clad in a navy and mint green. The fine knit gauge of the makes it super comfortable to wear all day long. However, if that color isn’t quite for you, there are plenty of other options

Amazon

10. Carhartt WIP Cord Rugby Shirt

Sometimes you see a colorway that’s .. perfect. That’s how we feel about this men’s colorblock rugby shirt from Carhartt’s Work In Progress line. The two-tone sleeve look blends extremely well tith the corduroy collar and jersey cotton construction, creating something tersatile and wearable.

Courtesy of Carhartt WIP

11. Aimè Leon Dore Chenille Rugby Shirt

When Aimè Leon Dore emerged onto the fashion scene, brand designer Teddy Santis desired to fuse “sophistication and streetwear” — elevating your everyday basics. Rugby shirts included. Constructed by chenille yarn body, this men’s striped rugby shirt will be one you have for winters to come.

Courtesy of Aimè Leon Dore

12. Rowing Blazers Croquet Stripe Rugby

Most of the time, men’s rugby shirts display a number of colors in the form of colorful stripes and color block styles. However, this classic, croquet stripe from Rowing Blazers is a standout. It needs no introduction. You can couple this heavyweight rugby with simple trousers and a minimal shoe as this doesn’t need much to compliment it.

Courtesy of Rowing Blazers

13. Champion Rugby Shirt

That Champion crewneck you’ve been rocking and rebuying since you were a wee tot just got a new look. This rugby looks exactly like your go-to crew, but tops itself off with a collar instead. It’s warm, heavyweight and cozy for all ohe chilliest days.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Polo Ralph Lauren Iconic Rugby Shirt

Iconic is absolutely the word with this shirt from Polo Ralph Lauren. This brand is one of the few that has been making rugby shirts for quite some time, maybe even for the longest. You’ll see these strewn about thrift shops and vintage stores across the globe, but if you ever want a fresh one, this one below is a great pick.

Polo Ralph Lauren

15. Rowing Blazers Block Stripe Rugby

We couldn’t resist including at least one more option from Rowing Blazers, a SPY favorite. Rowing Blazers makes the best shirts, full stop. Even if they are a bit expensive they are worth it. This shirt is a heavyweight cotton fabric with bold, rainbow horizontal stripes. Whether you’re wearing it to Pride or just love a pop of color, this is a stellar option.

Courtesy of Rowing Blazers

Ranking the Best Adidas Sneakers for Men