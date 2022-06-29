The 25 Best Men’s Shorts for Showing Off a Little Leg This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Warmer weather is finally here and we couldn’t be more thankful. After a tumultuous winter inside with weather that broke records across the entire country, we’re taking full advantage of the hot temperatures this summer. No more complaining about the heat. Ever. Just our favorite T-shirts, our best men’s shorts and good vibes all summer long.

After a winter inside, you might have forgotten how to dress for warmer weather. We understand — your stained college hoodie and the best joggers have been your uniform for months, so it’s no surprise if you need some help. We got you. This time around, we’re starting with the best men’s shorts for summer.

How to Wear the Best Men’s Shorts



The best men’s shorts make summer fashion easy. Because men’s shorts are never, ever formal, you can throw just about any casual item of clothing you have in your wardrobe on to match them. Tees and polos? Sure. Tanks? Absolutely. Shirtless? Go for it. Crop tops for men? You better.

If you’re going out to hang out with friends, try pairing cotton or linen blend shorts with a button-down or your best knit polo shirt. The change of fabric ups the shorts’ style game and gives you plenty of options and combinations.

You can wear a solid color or graphic print tee with some classic short shorts for men now that the 5-inch inseam style is back from the dead. Band tees? Save ’em for jorts. They’re a match made in heaven.

Ready to reinvent your wardrobe? Check out our list of the best men’s shorts of the season. And if you still haven’t found what you’re looking for, check out our roundups of the best men’s swim trunks and hybrid water shorts.

1. Mack Weldon Maverick Tech Chino Short

BEST OVERALL

Mack Weldon’s tech chino shorts take the cake for a plethora of reasons. Not only are they beyond cozy, but they have six pockets for keeping your stuff safe in places you can’t even see. Additionally, they’ve got a flexible fit and are even water- and stain-resistant. A little bit of red wine ends up on your thighs? Don’t even stress about it.

2. Reigning Champ Drop Cap Sweatshort

RUNNER UP

These shorts from Reigning Champ are handcrafted from lightweight terry for more durable construction. They have a 6-inch inseam, which is great for the warm weather because the shorter the shorts, the better. While most sweatshorts have a minimal design, this pair has the brand’s initials embroidered on it for a standout effect.

3. Myles Apparel Everyday Short

MOST LIGHTWEIGHT

These men’s shorts from Myles Apparel are crafted of a double weave fabric with four-way stretch, perfect for optimal movement when you’re on the move. The shorts also feature a water-repellent finish and bounce-proof front pockets.

4. Taylor Stitch The Easy Short

BEST TAILORING

If you’re looking for a pair of shorts that you can easily slip into, you want to check out The Easy Short from Taylor Stitch. These babies are soft to the touch and comfortable as hell thanks to a blend of linen, spun silk and organic cotton. The shorts have a classic, dressy vibe with sharp tailoring that allows them to be dressed up or down.

5. Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit 9″ Shorts

BEST VALUE

Chino shorts have a way of looking great dressed up or down, making them a versatile option any guy will look good in. Try these comfortable, classic-fit chino shorts for your next summer date. Pair them with the most handsome polo shirt you have in your closet. You’re going to kill it, bud.

6. Fourlaps Bolt Short

BEST MOVEMENT

There’s no better pair of shorts to move in than the Bolt shorts from Fourlaps. The shorts have a 5-inch inseam, aligning them perfectly with the current short shorts trend. They’re designed from a recycled polyester and spandex blend that is lightweight and non-restricting. Plus, the short offers superior ventilation and prevents chafing, making them perfect for an active lifestyle.

7. Abercrombie 90s Denim Shorts

BEST STYLE

These cutoff denim shorts from Abercrombie have an 8-inch inseam that hits just above the knees with a slim, straight fit. They have a vintage aesthetic, giving an added appeal to their raw-cut hem. You can grab a pair of these stylish denim shorts in four washes: black, medium, light and cream.

8. 2xist Dream Lounge Shorts

BEST FOR LOUNGING

Sometimes you have the urge to take a day off to yourself and do absolutely nothing. And that means not even getting dressed. Instead, you rather lounge around in comfy sweat shorts like this pair from 2xist. The Dream Lounge Shorts are constructed of Pima cotton that is soft to the touch, breathable and offers the perfect amount of stretch for easy mobility. We promise when you wear these luxurious-feeling shorts, all of your sorrows will fade away.

9. Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Short 2.0

BEST BRAND

Bonobos makes some of the best chino shorts for men, and their Stretch Washed Chino Shorts 2.0 is an updated version of their classic, much-loved shorts. They come in a wide variety of colors and lengths depending on your short style preference. And they’re some of the comfiest shorts you’ll throw on this year.

10. J.Crew 5″ Varick Flex Khaki Short

BEST LENGTH

J.Crew is tough to beat when it comes to short shorts and J.Crew’s Varick flex khaki shorts are another pair of our favorite 5-inch inseam shorts right now. They come in a wide range of colors, perfect for showing off thigh.

11. DUER No Sweat Short

BEST SWEAT-LESS

Talk about breathability. DUER’s No Sweat Shorts are some of the most breathable shorts we’ve ever seen. They’re made with natural TENCEL fibers that are soft to the touch yet completely cooling, making them ideal for warmer weather. When wearing, you’ll notice the shorts are slim at the hip and hit the top of your knee, giving them a more modern fit. There are a few colors available, but you can never go wrong with black.

12. Rhone 7″ Commuter Short

BEST FOR WORK

In the summer, it’s almost impossible to wear pants to the office if wearing shorts is an option. The Rhone 7″ Commuter Shorts are perfect for any guy allowed to wear shorts to work. They’re made with a stretchy fabric that will keep you comfy on your commute and at your desk, come in an array of handsome colors and look great.

13. Saxx Gainmaker Short

BEST FOR WORKOUTS

For the guys who don’t mind splurging on a new pair of workout shorts, check out Saxx’s Gainmaker shorts. The bottoms come with a compression fit liner that provides substantial support during intense gym sessions. These shorts also feature a built-in ballpark pouch, keeping your precious jewels fresh and secure all day. You’ll love working out in these babies as they’re odor-resistant, moisture-wicking and breathable.

14. Lee Wyoming Cargo Short

BEST CARGO

It’s going to be a cargo shorts summer for men of all ages, with the tactical bottoms a must-have item thanks to their comfort, style and convenient storage. These cargo shorts come with two welt pockets, two side cargo pockets and two back pockets to store anything from a wallet to keys to a protein bar. You cannot go wrong with a pair of these utility shorts from Lee.

15. Dandy Del Mar The Corsica Corduroy Shorts

BEST DESIGN

SPY is a huge fan of Dandy Del Mar, and one of the styles we’re obsessing over right now is the Corsica Corduroy Short. These shorts have the perfect vibe for any daytime summer gathering or cocktail party. Pair the blue shorts with a button-down shirt and loafers for a stylish outfit that will turn heads.

16. Cuts Clothing Mojave Short

MOST BREATHABLE

Are you dreading the scorching temperatures that summer will bring? Prepare in advance by staying cool with these Mojave shorts from Cuts Clothing. They’re made of polyester with a touch of spandex for the right amount of stretch. The fabric is super breathable, which will keep you cool as the day starts to heat up. These shorts are quick-drying and feature mesh pocket bags for drainage, so it might not be a bad idea to take a quick dip in a pool with them.

17. Banana Republic Linen Blend Short

BEST LINEN OPTION

If there’s one fabric that screams warm weather, it’s linen. Banana Republic did its thing with these shorts, from the subtle color to the classic tailoring. The shorts have a versatile style that can be dressed up or down, making them a great option for any occasion. You have the choice of either a 7-inch or a 9-inch inseam.

18. R.O.W. Men’s Ryan Cozy Shorts

MOST COZY

We love these shorts for one simple reason: They’re super comfortable. Wear them around the house, out and about or at the gym. These polyester shorts have a stretchy waistband and drawstring to customize your fit. They come in a range of colors to match your preferred style. So, yeah, the best men’s shorts can be affordable.

19. Levi’s 511 Men’s Slim Cutoff Shorts

BEST JORTS

Levi’s invented jeans and men and women have been cutting the legs off their worn-out Levi’s to create jorts for decades. We love the DIY approach, but the California brand also makes a perfect pair of jean shorts. These are cut like their 511 pants, meaning they have a slim-but-not-too-skinny fit. These are on the longer side, so you should cuff them at the bottom one or two times to keep your look in check. And if white is too adventurous for you, these cutoff shorts are available in a wide range of colors.

20. Vuori Kore Shorts

MOST CHILL

If you’re going to spend the majority of the summer kickin’ back and relaxing, the vuori Kore shorts are a great pick whether you’re relaxing out on the patio or hiking with your pup. They’re lightweight, functional and comfortable, so they’ve got your back no matter where you bring them. Who said the best men’s shorts can’t be for lounging?

21. Nautica 6″ Stretch Short

MOST VERSATILE

These shorts from Nautica are the perfect summer casual shorts to wear just about anywhere. Made of mainly cotton with a minimal design, these well-made shorts can be worn when playing golf, to the beach or while running errands.

22. Dockers Classic Fit Perfect Short

MOST CLASSIC

Everyone should have at least one pair of simple khaki shorts because they go with so many things. Have a last-minute lunch with your SO’s parents? Toss these on with a short-sleeve shirt and you’re golden. Made from 100% cotton, these have an extra-long cellphone pocket and come in 10 colors.

23. L.L.Bean Lakewashed® Stretch Khaki Shorts

BEST KHAKI

It doesn’t get any more classic than a pair of khaki shorts from L.L. Bean. They have a trendy, preppy vibe that any guy will love, no matter what their style is. These shorts are so versatile that they can pair with just about anything. Try them with a pair of Converse high tops, a white tee and an open button-down shirt.

24. Everlane 7″ Slim Fit Performance Chino Short

BEST CHINO

Although black is not the most summery of colors, it doesn’t matter — match it with the most summer-centric tee and you’ve got yourself a look.

25. Linksoul Recycled Boardwalker Short

MOST SUSTAINABLE

Helmed by John Ashworth, of the golfwear company Ashworth, Linksoul is his passion project. The Recycled Boardwalker Short is a good example of his wares. Made from recycled polyester, cotton and stretch, these well-made shorts can be worn when playing golf, swimming or running errands.

What Is the Best Inseam for Men’s Shorts?

Over the past few years, we’ve seen the appropriate inseam for men’s shorts get lower and lower. Shorts typically range in inseam sizes from 5-inches to 9-inches. The current trend for guys is above-the-knee, showing off a bit of thigh, which you can get from shorts with an inseam of 7 inches or below.

While short shorts may be fashionable, some guys aren’t a fan and that’s fine. At the end of the day, dress to your body and what makes you feel comfortable, whether it be shorts that hit below the knee or above. Whichever length of shorts you go with will have you looking stylish.

