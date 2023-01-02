Get a Watch That Can Do Both — These Smartwatches Track Your Workouts and Look Damn Good With a Suit

There’s never been a better time to invest in a new timepiece. With a variety of smartwatches on the market, there are plenty of options to suit any need and accentuate your unique sense of style. Not only are these timepieces stylish accessories in their own right, but they also come with a suite of apps for fitness tracking, messaging, notifications and goal tracking.

In the old days, the best watches were judged based on the number of “complications” contained within. Watchmakers would compete to fit as many tiny gears and functions into their watch as possible, meaning the watch could tell time and act as a stopwatch, tell you the day and month, and even track lunar cycles. In the smartwatch era, a single timepiece can now boast thousands of complications.

Really, it takes a whole lot more to become the best mens smartwatches.

What To Look for in a Smartwatch

The best smartwatches not only provide useful data about your health but also give you access to all of the contents of your phone without ever having to reach for it. Voice assistants and contactless payments are an added bonus when you want to find information quickly or fly through the checkout stand at your local grocery store. In some instances, there are versions that come with built-in data connectivity that effectively turn them into small phones you can wear on your wrist.

Compatibility With Your Device

Choosing a smartwatch shouldn’t be a complicated matter, but it will largely depend on your phone. For starters, it’s worth mentioning that the Apple Watch doesn’t support devices other than the iPhone. Meaning, if you have an Android smartphone, you won’t be able to use the Apple Watch with it. On the flip side, though, you can actually use a smartwatch running Google’s Wear OS with the iPhone.

The Best Smartwatches

Below, we’ve included smartwatches in every price range from the leading brands in the wearables market. You’ll find smartwatches from big names like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin as well as lesser-known manufacturers like Veldt, a Japanese company that recently started selling its smartwatches in the United States.

So keep reading to find our picks for the best men’s smartwatches for sale in 2023.

John Velasco | SPY BEST OVERALL $428.00 The Apple Watch Series 8 ups the ante this go around introducing crash detection and temperature sensing to its vast array of features. Crash detection can get you help immediately should you experience a car crash, bike crash, or sudden impact and are unable to call for help yourself, while the temperature sensing can help women plan for having a family. You can also use this watch as a sleep tracker as it can help you reach your sleep goals, and of course, track your activity and health. Above all else, whether you’re in the gym, or in your date night wear, you’ll look great with the Apple Watch Series 8 around your wrist.

CONTENDER $229.00 $279.99 18% off The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is getting serious about helping you become the healthiest version of yourself. This smartwatch features advanced sleep tracking as well as improved heart rate data thanks to a new curved sensor that better stays in contact with your skin for improved accuracy. Even if your preferred fitness routines include swimming over running, you can still track those activities thanks to an IP68 water-resistant rating that can handle going under five feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It’s got a great big and bright display that is visually pleasing and improved battery life compared to its predecessors. Overall, it’s a stellar option for Android users.

BUDGET APPLE PICK $229.00 $249.00 8% off If you can forgo the always-on display that the Series 8 sports, as well as the ECG and body temperature features, you can save yourself some coin and get much of the same performance and features found in the Series 8. Powering the Apple Watch SE is the same Series 8 chipset, and it also has better battery life and is less expensive than its predecessor. One special feature that carries over from the Series 8 is the crash detection for added support in the event of an accident. If you’re looking for the latest wrist tech, and want to save a little money in the process, this smartwatch is a great choice.

SAMSUNG UPGRADE $399.00 $449.99 11% off When you’re serious about your outdoor activities, the Samsung Watch 5 Pro is worth consideration. It’s durable, has an outstanding 80+ hour battery life, and even has extra GPS features that will guide you through your route much like Google or Apple Maps do while you drive. The AMOLED display looks incredible and could easily be the final touches for your office suit or date night getup. It’s a little pricey, but certainly worth it.

BEST HYBRID SMARTWATCH $499.95 A classic style that will look good at work or for a night out on the town, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon is undeniably a great looking timepiece. Upon first glance, the watch looks more like a classic timepiece rather than a smartwatch, but in tandem with the app, the smartwatch displays its health, activity and sleep tracking prowess. The smartwatch can check for heart rhythm issues like the Apple Series 8, as well as track when and how long you are in each stage of sleep at night. It also has amazing battery life that can last around a month on a single charge.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FITBIT OPTION $199.95 $299.95 33% off The Fitbit Sense is a smartwatch, sleep tracker and a great looking timepiece to boot. There’s a lot packed into the Sense 2 including in depth activity tracking that features GPS. There are even sensors built in that senses (no pun intended) how your body reacts to stress. These insights can lead to you being healthier and getting more sleep at night. Speaking of which, it has in depth sleep data tracking as well. It’s a monster smartwatch from Fitbit without a monster price tag.

BEST SPLURGE $699.99 $699.99 If you have the extra moola, and you’re on the hunt for a smartwatch that is dedicated to maximizing your personal activity performance, but also can look damn good with a suit, the Garmin Fenix 7 is a great smartwatch. The activity tracking is second to none as it provides accurate data including in depth information like altitude changes and your breathing patterns. It also tracks your sleep data so you can rest, recover, and be your best self the following day. It’s certainly expensive compared to many other smartwatches, but this might be the last smartwatch you need to buy.

Most stylish $399.99 Google’s first smartwatch is a beaut and it’s equally as powerful. Like the Apple Series 8, you can keep tabs on your heart’s rhythm thanks to the ECG feature as well as activity and sleep tracking. Speaking of activity tracking, it works in tandem with the Fitbit app, so if you’re familiar with Fitbit activity tracking, there will be no new surprises there. And if you’re Team Google, you’ll enjoy the synchronicity between your watch and all of your Google smart home devices that you’ll be able to control with your voice. Hey Google, this watch is pretty great.

BEST BUDGET OPTION $69.99 The Amazfit Bip U Pro is a smartwatch that, for less than $100, gives you heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, GPS, sleep tracking, activity tracking, Alexa integration and nine days of battery life. Will this watch have the most premium fit and finish? Certainly not. But it will give you a whole lot of functionality at a price that will not be beaten by another smartwatch on this list.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR HEALTH $155.00 $170.99 9% off When you want to know all the information possible about your workouts and recovery times, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 provides a ton of insights including energy levels, stress, and hydration, just to name a few. There are a bunch of apps you can download through the Connect IQ store to customize the watch to your fitness needs. And there’s no need to reach for your wallet, thanks to Garmin Pay. There are two models available: Vivoactive 4 and 4S for those who prefer a smaller watch face.

Courtesy of Amazon great workout features $199.95 The AMOLED display on the Garmin Venu not only looks great, but also makes it easy to view your heart rate, sleep patterns, energy levels, and other health data. You can even watch animated videos to guide you through yoga and pilates workouts. Download and sync up your Spotify and Amazon Music accounts to have access to your tunes without your phone. It’s a great watch for working out, especially if you don’t want to buy one of the best smartwatches under $500.

Courtesy of Amazon Google wear os option $219.01 Fossil has been steadily improving its smartwatch game, and the Fossil Gen 5 is proof that the watch brand can make a killer wearable at a very reasonable price. With Google Wear OS, you have access to Google Assistant right on your wrist. Like all of the best men’s smartwatches, the Fossil Gen 5 even has a little built-in speaker so you can hear alerts and take phone calls. The 24-hour battery life isn’t the best in our recommendations, but it charges up to 80% in a single hour of charging. And if you’re the active type, you’ll enjoy the swim-proof design as well as GPS and activity tracking.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR RUNNERS $199.97 $319.99 38% off By now it should be very clear that Garmin makes a lot of the best smartwatches. The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a solid option for those who want a good-looking watch, but also need a ton of utility from their device. This smartwatch has every bit of utility as the Apple Watch does, but is specially made for activities. You can track a handful of multi-sport activities, including running, cycling and swimming, to name a few. The data goes much more in-depth by tracking things like your stride length and your estimated recovery time. It also has GPS, an altimeter and a barometer to track your distances and elevation. Beyond the workout utility, you can also receive your phone’s notifications on your watch, so you can stay connected without pulling out your phone. If you want a stylish smartwatch, but need a bit more activity tracking capabilities, we recommend going with this Garmin.

EXTENDED BATTERY MODE $219.00 This smartwatch is great for those who are serious about their health, and those who want a seriously good looking smartwatch. The big smartwatch face features a great looking AMOLED display strengthened by Gorilla Glass to keep the surface from getting beat up. It tracks your activity and heart stats throughout the day, and is even durable enough to go with you on swims thanks to a IP68 waterproof rating. And with a battery that can last up to 45 days in Essential Mode, even when you’re not pushing your physical limits, you’ll have a reliable smartwatch that’ll round out your office or night out wardrobe.

Running In The Dark? You Need These Reflective Running Essentials