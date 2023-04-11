The Best Men’s Style and Home Sales of the Week

Every week, SPY tracks down the most exciting sales on the best stuff – everything from menswear to home goods. This week, the most compelling deals are at Cuddletown, which is has major discounts on its best-selling sateen sheets, Carhartt, which has hiking and work boots all going for $25 off, and Chubbies, which has 40% off a variety of swim trunks as we head into the warmer seasons. That makes it the right time to refresh your home decor and gear up for Spring.
J. Crew: Stock up on suits and shirts for 30% during the annual suiting event with the code SHOPNOW.
Target: Time to refresh your home decor. A number of home deals are happening right now at Target including 35% off floorcare products and up to 30% off outdoor furniture and accessories.
Fully: Get up from that chair of yours for a bit with the help of an adjustable standing desk for up to 50% off.
Cuddletown: Breathe new life into your bedroom with a big discount on best-selling sheets during the Sateen Sale.
Carhartt: Despite what many may think, this brand has more to offer than hats—and a bunch of hiker boots are $25 off with socks for 25% off.
All Modern: Shop everything from rugs to sofas to bar stools marked down for up to 60% off.
Lululemon: Whether you’re out there staying active or being a potato in front of the couch, these shorts and joggers for 15% off are just what you need.
The Irish Store: As the colder days die down, tons of big comfy sweaters are seeing massive sales up to 70% off.
Our Place: Save between 20% and 30% when shopping for cookware to upgrade your kitchen capabilities.
Banana Republic: From chinos to leather jackets, to full suits, everything is going on sale for 40% off with an additional 20% off after spending $100 or more.
Bellroy: An array of discontinued styles and colors of wallets and backpacks are heavily discounted until the stock is gone forever
Crate & Barrel: An ongoing spring savings event is offering outdoor furniture, tabletop settings, and decor for up to 60% off.
Billabong: Sandals, board shorts, wet suits, and backpacks are all an extra 50% off.
Cole Haan: Several choices of oxford dress shoes are marked down for a spring event with some pairs for nearly 50% off during the Spring Sale.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Feels good to play outside again. Save up to 35% on brands like Patagonia, Merrell, Hoka, and more.
Chubbies: Swin suit season is just about here. Show off them hick thighs with swim trunks and bathing suits for 40% off for the End-of-Season Sale.
Wayfair: Save up to 70% on all kinds of furniture like living room sets, wall art, and lighting decor during this 5-day sales event.
Helm boots: Treat yourself to some new footwear with 30% off leather boots and sneakers.
Tovala: Get the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer for $99 when ordering the services chef-crafted meals six times.
Levi: Now’sa great time to stock up on denim with Levi’s ongoing ‘buy two or more, save 30%’ deal.
Effie Metal Bar Cart
Entertain your guests with a wide range of beverages on this stunning metal bar cart that’ll elevate the look of your dining or living room.
Millbrook Waterproof 5″ Steel Toe Wedge Work Boot
Whether it’s for everyday wear or you’re putting these boots to work, these puppies provide all-day comfort and protection.
Walnut Cutting Board
This gorgeous black walnut wood cutting board doubles as a beautiful serving platter for all your charcuterie needs.
Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Give your back a break. This elegantly designed bamboo desk adjusts quickly and quietly to meet your workspace needs.
400 Thread Count Solid Steen Sheets
My guy, it’s time to change your sheets. You should be washing them regularly. Here are some fresh and buttery soft options in a variety of colors to start you off on your clean sheet journey.
ABC Slim-Fit Pant 34″ Warpstreme
These comfortable slim-fit pants have the belt loop and pocket structure you’d expect from jeans but are made from a breathable, stretchy fabric that makes them great for both going out and as loungewear.
Men’s Traditional Aran Sweater
If you’re trying to emulate Chris Evans in Knives out, look no further than this big comfy sweater.
Skinny Lived-in Chino
A soft cotton pair of chinos prove you don’t have to choose between style and comfort. The savings range from 40% to 60% depending on the color selected.
Apex Note Sleeve
This leather wallet achieves its slimness by using heat bonding as opposed to stitching and stays closed magnetically.
Eaves 54″ Round Dining Table
This rounded hardwood table can seat four comfortably—perfect for a combined kitchen and dining room area.
All Day Layback Boardshorts 16″
The short-length 16” outseam suede board shorts come in bold color options to catch some eyes and are lined with a water-repellent coating to dry quickly when stepping out of the water.
Men’s Jefferson Grand 2.0 Wingtip Oxford
Complete your dressed-up look with a pair of beautiful oxfords that have been carefully antiqued by hand.
HOKA Men’s Clifton 8 Running Shoes
These running shoes offer a ton of support while maintaining a lightness to each step you take.
Heritage Cotton Shaker-Stitch Sweater
This colorful sweater brings back a vintage look. It’s sturdy while maintaining a breathable lightness. Use the promo code SPRING for the full discount.
The Frond Burgundy’s 5.5″ (Faded Classic Swim Trunk)
Hang out poolside in a pair of 5.5” inseam classic bathing suit in a number of vibrant patterns.
Gunnora Steel Wall Light
Add a bit of charm to your patio or yard with a steel outdoor light
The Zind Natural
These natural leather boots pair well with jeans for casual settings or can be dressed up for a nice work fit.
4pc Henning Patio Sectional – Project 62
Seat your friends and family outdoors in this black-finish steel frame sectional with woodgrain accents and padded cushions.
Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer
Enjoy chef-crafted meals with the help of a smart oven that knows exactly what to do by scanning a QR code that comes with the meals you order.
511 Slim Fit Levi’s Flex Men’s Jeans
These classic jeans have a skinny style without being too restrictive and go well with pretty much everything.