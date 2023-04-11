The Best Men’s Style and Home Sales of the Week

Every week, SPY tracks down the most exciting sales on the best stuff – everything from menswear to home goods. This week, the most compelling deals are at Cuddletown, which is has major discounts on its best-selling sateen sheets, Carhartt, which has hiking and work boots all going for $25 off, and Chubbies, which has 40% off a variety of swim trunks as we head into the warmer seasons. That makes it the right time to refresh your home decor and gear up for Spring.

J. Crew: Stock up on suits and shirts for 30% during the annual suiting event with the code SHOPNOW.

Target: Time to refresh your home decor. A number of home deals are happening right now at Target including 35% off floorcare products and up to 30% off outdoor furniture and accessories.

Fully: Get up from that chair of yours for a bit with the help of an adjustable standing desk for up to 50% off.

Cuddletown: Breathe new life into your bedroom with a big discount on best-selling sheets during the Sateen Sale.

Carhartt: Despite what many may think, this brand has more to offer than hats—and a bunch of hiker boots are $25 off with socks for 25% off.

All Modern: Shop everything from rugs to sofas to bar stools marked down for up to 60% off.

Lululemon: Whether you’re out there staying active or being a potato in front of the couch, these shorts and joggers for 15% off are just what you need.

The Irish Store: As the colder days die down, tons of big comfy sweaters are seeing massive sales up to 70% off.

Our Place: Save between 20% and 30% when shopping for cookware to upgrade your kitchen capabilities.

Banana Republic: From chinos to leather jackets, to full suits, everything is going on sale for 40% off with an additional 20% off after spending $100 or more.

Bellroy: An array of discontinued styles and colors of wallets and backpacks are heavily discounted until the stock is gone forever

Crate & Barrel: An ongoing spring savings event is offering outdoor furniture, tabletop settings, and decor for up to 60% off.

Billabong: Sandals, board shorts, wet suits, and backpacks are all an extra 50% off.

Cole Haan: Several choices of oxford dress shoes are marked down for a spring event with some pairs for nearly 50% off during the Spring Sale.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Feels good to play outside again. Save up to 35% on brands like Patagonia, Merrell, Hoka, and more.

Chubbies: Swin suit season is just about here. Show off them hick thighs with swim trunks and bathing suits for 40% off for the End-of-Season Sale.

Wayfair: Save up to 70% on all kinds of furniture like living room sets, wall art, and lighting decor during this 5-day sales event.

Helm boots: Treat yourself to some new footwear with 30% off leather boots and sneakers.

Tovala: Get the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer for $99 when ordering the services chef-crafted meals six times.

Levi: Now’sa great time to stock up on denim with Levi’s ongoing ‘buy two or more, save 30%’ deal.

$314 $360 13% off Entertain your guests with a wide range of beverages on this stunning metal bar cart that’ll elevate the look of your dining or living room.

$47.99 $89.99 47% off Whether it’s for everyday wear or you’re putting these boots to work, these puppies provide all-day comfort and protection.

$65 $95 32% off This gorgeous black walnut wood cutting board doubles as a beautiful serving platter for all your charcuterie needs.

$503.30 $719.00 30% off Give your back a break. This elegantly designed bamboo desk adjusts quickly and quietly to meet your workspace needs.

$172.00 $202.00 15% off My guy, it’s time to change your sheets. You should be washing them regularly. Here are some fresh and buttery soft options in a variety of colors to start you off on your clean sheet journey.

$109 $128 15% off These comfortable slim-fit pants have the belt loop and pocket structure you’d expect from jeans but are made from a breathable, stretchy fabric that makes them great for both going out and as loungewear.

$99.95 $139.95 29% off If you’re trying to emulate Chris Evans in Knives out, look no further than this big comfy sweater.

$51 $85 40% off A soft cotton pair of chinos prove you don’t have to choose between style and comfort. The savings range from 40% to 60% depending on the color selected.

$109 $159 31% off This leather wallet achieves its slimness by using heat bonding as opposed to stitching and stays closed magnetically.

$749.99 $899.00 17% off This rounded hardwood table can seat four comfortably—perfect for a combined kitchen and dining room area.

$18.99 $36.99 49% off The short-length 16” outseam suede board shorts come in bold color options to catch some eyes and are lined with a water-repellent coating to dry quickly when stepping out of the water.

$159.97 $300.00 47% off Complete your dressed-up look with a pair of beautiful oxfords that have been carefully antiqued by hand.

$111.99 $139.99 20% off These running shoes offer a ton of support while maintaining a lightness to each step you take.

$39.19 $98.00 60% off This colorful sweater brings back a vintage look. It’s sturdy while maintaining a breathable lightness. Use the promo code SPRING for the full discount.

$41.70 $69.50 40% off Hang out poolside in a pair of 5.5” inseam classic bathing suit in a number of vibrant patterns.

$75.99 $127.75 41% off Add a bit of charm to your patio or yard with a steel outdoor light

$249 $295 16% off These natural leather boots pair well with jeans for casual settings or can be dressed up for a nice work fit.

$490 $700 30% off Seat your friends and family outdoors in this black-finish steel frame sectional with woodgrain accents and padded cushions.

$99 $249 60% off Enjoy chef-crafted meals with the help of a smart oven that knows exactly what to do by scanning a QR code that comes with the meals you order.