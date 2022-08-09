The Best Men’s Sweaters for Looking Cool While Staying Warm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Sweater weather is finally upon us, and in a big way. The right sweater can make a world of difference if you’re dealing with frigid weather, and that’s no more true than when you layer up with one of the best men’s sweaters. It’s never too early — or too late — to get started on shopping for a new men’s sweater, now that you’re getting ready to shelve that set of the best summer jeans — and other warm-weather essentials — in favor of fall and winter-ready gear.

We’ve got options aplenty for you in that regard. Whether you’re an avid sweater collector or need a few new pieces to spice up your style as temperatures drop, there are myriad sweater options.

If you’re a fashion-trend follower, you’ve got seemingly endless choices; there are logo, intarsia, jacquard, shrunken and deep V-neck styles. Fair Isle sweaters — beloved by anyone who watches Britcoms — are getting their spotlight. Bright shades, neutrals and earth tones are also trending. And yes, a few more sweater trends are popping up, such as abstract prints, hoodie sweaters, novelty printed sweaters; even sweaters from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s are back with a vengeance. Did we mention that logomania is now a knitted wonderland? All these styles are available in the following options:

Though that might seem like a lot, it doesn’t end there. Technically speaking, you can also find some of the best hoodies, zip-ups and sweatshirts to file under the best men’s sweaters. Though we wouldn’t consider these dressy as the other options listed above, they certainly fall in sweater territory as far as many guys are concerned, just for a different occasion.

Some sweaters depend on your sense of style and level of comfort, meaning we don’t recommend you snag one of each kind. For example, some dudes cannot pull off a sweater vest without looking like Poindexter. In contrast, others can effortlessly incorporate it into their everyday street style by pairing it with the best men’s joggers of the season or a pair of stylish jeans. At the same time, some sweaters are perfect for just about any kind of guy. Take the classic crewneck, for example. We suggest this style for all types of guys, no matter their style, simply because it’s easy to incorporate into your everyday look.

Below you’ll find the men’s sweaters SPY editors are shopping this year because whether shopping for ourselves or looking for the best sweaters to give as gifts, we can always use more stylish sweaters in our shopping cart.

With dozens of different options, we’re sure there has to be something you’ll like, so check out our top picks for the best men’s sweaters below.

1. Todd Snyder Cashmere Crewneck

BEST OVERALL

Searching for the best men’s sweaters should start with a few key considerations, chief among them fabric. After all, you don’t want to find yourself wearing an itchy, scratchy sweater for hours on end. Famed designer Todd Snyder solves this problem handily, using luxurious cashmere in a classic crewneck design — and in cold-weather-minded colors like Toasted Coconut, no less. This sweater is a bit of a pricey splurge, but it’s wearable with absolutely anything in your fall and winter wardrobe.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

2. J.Crew Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

BEST V-NECK SWEATER

The best V-neck sweaters add another dimension to your menswear looks, especially when worn the right way (say, at the office atop a crisp dress shirt with a knit tie). A v-neck sweater, especially one made from premium cashmere like this handsome number from J.Crew, is an underrated style move that still deserves your attention and respect. We love the wide range of color options, the agreeable fit and the potential to mix and match with other J. Crew staples. Plus, you can wear this sweater in a multitude of ways, be it with tailored J.Crew chinos and leather boots or alongside joggers and high-top sneakers. A sweater that works on the weekend or during the workweek sure sounds like one of the best sweaters for men in our book.

J. Crew

3. Bonobos Cotton Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

BEST CREW NECK SWEATER

Sure, there are several ways you can go in the world of men’s sweaters as far as layering is concerned, from the straightforward style of the crewneck shown here to the wear-with-anything potential of a V-neck sweater. We say it’s hard to pass up the versatility of the crew neck sweater, though: You can wear it atop a crew neck T-shirt for easygoing weekend style alongside comfortable tailored joggers just as readily as you can style it with slim dark blue jeans, an Oxford shirt and leather dress boots at the office. Bonobos makes a mighty fine option in a cool Tan Striped color using a soft cotton-cashmere blend. It’s an unstoppable cold-weather look.

Courtesy of Bonobos

4. Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater

BEST CABLE-KNIT

Leave it to Ralph Lauren to devise another timeless classic with a fitting title for your rotation of the best men’s sweaters. This style is an icon for a reason, not least its real-world roots in keeping fishermen warm on the water. It’s been turned into a preppy, dressy staple that any guy can look great wearing — and luckily, it’s more on-trend than ever this fall and winter.

5. L.L. Bean Classic Ragg Wool Sweater

BEST THROWBACK

L.L. Bean has long been a trusted resource for anything and everything classic, iconic and hard-wearing in the world of men’s style. That goes for its always-dependable winter boots and rugged outerwear (not to mention toasty slippers for when you step inside after a hard winter’s day in the elements). Throw in this timeless, classic sweater the next time you want genuine winter warmth because it delivers both throwback looks and outstanding versatility.

Courtesy of L.L.Bean

6. Naadam Essential Cashmere Sweater

BEST VALUE

Take it from us: We know a thing or two about finding the best sweaters for men with some serious value and style, and that’s where Naadam enters the equation to change up your wardrobe and layering game in the cold weather. This luxurious sweater looks and feels much more expensive than its $75 price tag, with plenty of versatile styling potential built right in — no matter which color you select, you can layer it with everything from chambray shirts to a classic dress shirt and knit tie.

Courtesy of Naadam

7. J. Crew Heritage Cotton Crewneck Sweater

BEST EVERYDAY

If you’re hunting for a reliable sweater you can wear through just about anything — the kind that looks stylish when layered underneath a waxed trucker jacket or styled with a crisp peacoat, to name but a few picks — J.Crew is your best bet. The brand recently underwent a revamp thanks to new Creative Director Brendon Babenzien, resulting in a return to the classics — like this stylish crewneck that plays off the 1980s and 1990s designs from the brand. You can wear it as often as you please, plus, it comes in a wide range of easily wearable colors.

Courtesy of J.Crew

8. Vuori Clothing Coronado Hoodie

BEST CASUAL ZIP HOODIE

This won’t be the last hooded sweatshirt (or even zip hoodie) that we cover today, but it’s just about one of the most functional yet casual sweaters we can find on the market. It’s lightweight yet warm, easy to throw on over a henley for a Zoom call or atop a graphic tee with jeans and sneaker boots for a weekend coffee run. It’s stretchy and absorbs moisture, meaning you can also wear it for training sessions, but we think it works best when worn in a casual, laidback fashion. Go ahead, layer up and kick back this winter.

Courtesy of Vuori

9. Banana Republic Organic Cotton Cardigan

BEST SUSTAINABLE

Sustainable style is more crucial than ever as you consider your shopping picks for the season ahead, including one of the best men’s sweaters. Luckily, Banana Republic designed this classic cardigan with that very consideration in mind, using organic cotton for an eco-friendly finish. The rest of this design is as crisp and timeless as it gets, with the ability to be layered over a henley for a nice high-low mix or the potential to team with a sharp white Oxford shirt and tan chinos for an office-ready fall or winter look.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

10. Billy Reid Dover Crewneck Sweatshirt

BEST PREMIUM CREWNECK SWEATER

When does the humble, athletic-minded crewneck sweater become something else entirely? When it’s made by one of our favorite menswear designers and one of the best designers in the country, the effortlessly cool Billy Reid. Reid himself put his unique spin on the humble crewneck, using handsome leather elbow patches and a super-soft interior fabric to turn the crewneck sweatshirt from a weekend staple to one you can even wear to the office with a pair of tailored chinos from the famed designer.

Billy Reid

11. Scotch & Soda Monsanto Sweater

BEST TEXTURED

We’re seeing texture everywhere this year when it comes to knitwear. Maybe because we’ve spent so long working from home, we’ve become tactile-oriented when it comes to getting dressed. That must be why knit variations that afford visual interest and a sense of comfort (think of your childhood woobie) are huge. This touchable, chunky cable knit sweater seriously fits the bill with its slightly oversized fit and dropped shoulders.

Courtesy of Scotch & Soda

12. Faherty Brand Reserve V-Neck Sweater

BEST FOR THE OFFICE

Sometimes you want to meet the demands of the season — i.e., bundling up for cold weather — while still looking sharp, fresh, and office-ready. Faherty’s Reserve line uses seriously upgraded, premium fabrics and stylish, easy-to-style designs to bring your office looks up to snuff this season, not least with this goes-with-anything V-neck sweater. Wear it beneath a navy suit or team it with a tan herringbone blazer and dark blue jeans for Casual Friday style that’s anything but sloppy.

Courtesy of Faherty

13. AllSaints Slim Fit Crewneck Sweater

BEST MINIMAL

From time to time, straightforward, subtle style is how you want to dress — nothing too over the top, just something sleek and streamlined, like this deep black AllSaints sweater. It’s the sort of sweater that would pair nicely with slim black AllSaints jeans and a black leather moto jacket for when you want a bit of rock n’roll edge — without freezing in the chill of fall and winter, of course. The rest of the time, it’s dressy and easy to pair up with grey or blue jeans or corduroys any day of the week (workdays included).

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

14. X-Ray Shawl Collar Cable Knit Cardigan

BEST CARDIGAN

There’s a reason — OK, there are plenty of reasons — the cardigan is an enduring style staple, the sort of sweater that looks great on just about every guy. It’s got history rooted in functionality, worn in the most extreme conditions and rocked by the most stylish guys on the planet. This shawl cardigan with an eye-catching toggle design nods to that throwback heritage in a modern, affordable way — reach for this sweater on the coldest fall and winter weekends, and be sure to team it with worn-in denim and trusty leather boots.

Courtesy of Macy's

15. Wills Speckled Merino Crewneck

BEST MERINO

Merino is a favorite fabric of ours here at SPY, with the versatility and adaptability to be turned into everything from socks to underwear to shirting — to stylish sweaters like this one, of course. It keeps you warm when needed yet also wicks away moisture, proving an ideal layer beneath, say, a navy topcoat, and Wills — an in-house brand at Huckberry — knows how to craft one the right way for an accessible price. The use of speckled yarns gives this handsome sweater an added dash of style points, too.

Courtesy of Huckberry

16. Scotch & Soda Striped Sweater

BEST STRIPED

A set of bold stripes on a sweater can do a few things at once: Horizontal stripes beef up your chest and shoulders while adding some visual interest beyond just a sweater in a neutral color. And because Scotch & Soda likes to go bold, this sweater features a visually striking set of yellow stripes in a nod to fall and winter. Shake up your seasonal style rotation with some color — who knows, it could even make getting dressed for the cold weather that much more fun.

Courtesy of Scotch & Soda

