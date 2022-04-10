We Found the 15 Best T-Shirts for Men After an Exhaustive Search

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

What are you wearing right now?

No, we’re not trying to sound like a phone sex operator. But honestly, we can probably guess. You’re most likely at home, and you’re most likely wearing a t-shirt. Sure, you might throw on a button-up shirt or a nice sweater when the occasion calls for it, but most of the time, it’s jeans and a t-shirt for you.

Nowadays, the best men’s t-shirts don’t exist purely for lounging around the house. Stylish graphic t-shirts can be a great way to show off your personality, plain tees serve as a workout staple, and a crisp white t-shirt is a versatile outfit essential that can go with just about anything. Even if you’re just rocking plain t-shirts without an accompanying sweater or jacket, there are some simple styling techniques that can instantly elevate your laid-back look, such as rolling the sleeves or tucking in the front of the shirt (aka the French tuck).

If you’re looking for the best, most comfortable t-shirts in the world, then you’ll find them here. The SPY team has spent years searching for the best t-shirts for men, and we’ve tested dozens of tees in an exhaustive search. We’re pleased to report that in our hunt for the perfect tee, we actually found it. Keep reading for SPY’s guide to the best t-shirts in the world, with stylish options from brands you know and some you don’t.

A selection of the t-shirts reviewed for this guide. Tyler Schoeber | SPY

The Best T-Shirts for Men at a Glance

We’ve tested a lot of t-shirts for men over the years, and as a result, we’ve become extremely picky. Some tees simply deserve a place in the trash bin. In addition, a lot of t-shirts for men have a ridiculous price point but still end up losing their shape after one or two washes. We’ve also found that some of the world’s most affordable tees hold up better than shirts that cost three or four times as much.

We’ve tested so many t-shirts that we have it down to a science, and we consider ourselves the world’s leading authorities on the best t-shirt brands for men.

So what are the must-have t-shirts for guys in 2022? Our top tee comes from an under-the-radar brand called Fresh Clean Tees, which has the perfect balance of comfort, price, style and durability. You can read our full t-shirt reviews below, but here is an abbreviated list of our top picks.

1. Best Overall: Fresh Clean Tees Crew-Neck T-Shirt — $19.00 at Fresh Clean Tees

2. Budget Buy: Goodthreads Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt — $12.50 at Amazon

3. Longest Lasting: Cuts Clothing Crew Curve-Hem — $50.00 at Cuts Clothing

4. Loose Fit: Uniqlo U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt — $19.90 at Uniqlo

5. Best Faded Tee: Madewell Garment Dyed Allday Crewneck T-Shirt — $29.50 at Madewell

6. Best Colors: J.Crew Broken-In Tee — $16.50 at J.Crew

7. Best 365 Day Guarantee: Everlane Organic Crew — $30.00 at Everlane

8. Great Fit: Amazon Essentials Regular-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt — $14.60 for two at Amazon

9. Best Classic Cut: Banana Republic Supima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt — $30.00 at Banana Republic

10. Best Modern Fit: Buck Mason Slub Curved Hem Tee — $38.00 at Buck Mason

11. Best for Exercise: Vuori Strato Tech Tee — $44.00 at Vuori

12. Premium Pick: Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt — $65.00 at Nordstrom

A selection of the t-shirts tested for this article. Tyler Schoeber | SPY.com

The 15 Best T-Shirts for Men

To help guys find the best t-shirts in the world, we reviewed the top options from a variety of menswear brands. We didn’t include any graphic t-shirts (although you can find our favorite graphic t-shirts here), which are in a category all their own. In addition, we know that most guys have zero interest in spending more than $50 on a t-shirt (and in our opinion, $50 is pushing it), and so price was a major factor in our selection.

For this guide, we tested over 30 t-shirts from 25 different brands in total, from long-length cuts and muscle tees to classic fit and everything in between. We discovered some awesome new t-shirts brands along the way, and we decided not to include some lower quality tees from brands like Hanes, ASOS and H&M. Before including a t-shirt in this list, we wore it over a period of four weeks and washed it at least three times. For our top picks, we wore these tees for a minimum of six months before rendering a final verdict. In the end, we selected only the 15 best t-shirts that money can buy based on the following criteria:

Overall comfort

Longevity

Price

Color options

Material

Style & Fit

You can keep scrolling to check out our entire testing process, but all of these t-shirts have been worn, washed, and loved by someone on the SPY team.

1. Fresh Clean Tees Crew-Neck T-Shirt

BEST OVERALL

Why Is It the Best? In every category we considered, Fresh Clean Tees came out on top. These shirts are made from a cotton-poly blend that’s super-soft and holds up incredibly well even after months of wear and washing. These tees are also available in 21 colors and cost just $19 per shirt. We’ve been raving about these t-shirts for almost a year, and in our opinion, these are the perfect t-shirts for men.

Best For: Anyone who doesn’t want to spend an arm and a leg on quality, easy-to-love t-shirts.

Compared to the other brands on this list, Fresh Clean Tees is relatively unknown, but this under-the-radar t-shirt brand should be your new go-to when shopping for t-shirts. We’ve been blown away by the Fresh Clean Tees Crew Neck T-shirt after testing, and we also love their henley and long-sleeve t-shirts. Why? Because this exceptionally soft tee is designed with a fit that looks great on all body types. In our review, we noted that this is the Goldilocks of t-shirts — not too heavy yet not too thin — and it drapes just right.

Even after a dozen washes, we’ve found that these tees hold their shape, color and comfort. Customers can choose just about any color under the sun, making this an exceptional choice for rocking your own unique look. Best of all, these t-shirts are affordable. While premium t-shirts can cost $50 or more, Fresh Clean Tees’s Crew Necks are just $19 and 5-packs start at just $75, which is bananas for a shirt of this quality.

We should also mention that Fresh Clean Tees recently released the brand-new Fresh Clean Tees Eco Fresh Crew Neck, a tee that isn’t just soft, stylish, fitting and affordable, but totally eco-friendly. (And, it’s only $3 more.) Seriously, you won’t regret giving this brand a try.

Full Review: We Found the World’s Perfect T-Shirt

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

2. Goodthreads Perfect Crew Neck T-Shirt

RUNNER UP

Best For: Avid Amazon shoppers and anyone looking for a quality yet inexpensive t-shirt.

Because we’re skeptical of fast fashion, we were all primed to hate Goodthreads, an Amazon clothing brand. But after putting this t-shirt through our testing process, we were convinced of its quality. Goodthreads is an Amazon-run brand that makes affordable clothing for men and women, and Goodthreads t-shirts for men do not disappoint, despite the low price tag.

Goodthreads is aptly named in our opinion. This shirt is sturdy. Wash after wash after wash, it’s held the same consistency we saw on day one. No pilling, no holes, no color changes. The softness did dissipate ever so slightly in time, but nothing too noticeable. More or less, this is something we expect to see in any shirt, no matter how great it is.

Although the shirt is relatively thin, it uses thicker cotton for a medium weight and will fit well on a variety of body types. Best of all? Goodthreads t-shirts start at just under $5 depending on your size and color. Yeah, you’re reading that right. You win this round yet again, Jeff Bezos.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

3. Cuts Clothing Crew Curve-Hem

LONGEST LASTING

Best For: Folks who don’t mind spending a little extra cash for a solid and dependable t-shirt. Cuts Clothing makes stylish, long-lasting basics and are ideal if you prefer slim-fit tees.

You can find plenty of great t-shirts in the $50-$100 range, but we know that the average guy isn’t going to break that $50 barrier for a plain t-shirt. Cuts Clothing tees come in at exactly $50, but after reviewing the Cuts Clothing’s Crew Curve-Hem, we can tell you that it’s worth the extra cash.

These shirts are available in both a Pima Cotton fabric and the brand’s own super soft, super stretchy PYCA tri-blended fabric. We’ve tried them both, and this is one of the rare circumstances where we don’t recommend the Pima Cotton option. The PYCA fabric is anti-pilling, pre-shrunk, wrinkle-free and extremely comfortable. We’ve washed and worn these shirts dozens of times, and they hold up better than any other t-shirt we’ve tested, full stop. Even after a full year, there’s no noticeable pilling and only very minor fading, and the fabric is still as buttery soft as the day we ripped open the package. We also love the stylish color options Cuts Clothing offers.

We should note that these men’s t-shirts run on the slimmer side, so if you’re in doubt, we recommend ordering a size up.

Full Review: Cuts Clothing T-Shirts Are Practically Perfect

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

4. Uniqlo U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

BEST LOOSE FIT

Best For: Anyone that wants a high-quality, loose-fit tee you can pair with anything. Guys that aren’t afraid of fast fashion.

Looking for something heavyweight that won’t hug every inch of your body? Find your new favorite tee in Uniqlo’s U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt. This loose-fit t-shirt is crafted from thick cotton for optimal comfort no matter the season.

Upon testing, there are a few features that set this puppy aside from a lot of today’s best t-shirts for men. First and foremost, there is almost no stretch in this shirt at all. When washing, it doesn’t shrink at all, which is something to keep in mind when choosing a size. (You might actually be better off with a smaller size.)

The lack of stretch most certainly helps the tee retain its size in the wash, but it also makes this shirt a little less soft than what you might be used to. All in all, it’s a heavyweight shirt that’s most certainly designed to wear solo. The weight feels excellent when on and doesn’t hug your body in a way lots of today’s shirts do, which is why we love it so much. Sizes range from XXS-3XL, and there are a ton of different color options to choose from, so there is bound to be a size/color combo for you.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

5. Madewell Garment Dyed Allday Crewneck T-Shirt

BEST FADED TEE

Best For: Vintage lovers looking for the perfect tee to wear on a night out.

What’s a garment-dyed t-shirt? This dyeing technique results in a slightly textured and faded look, which results in a tee that appears well-loved (in a good way). Madewell’s garment-dyed men’s tees are super soft and comfortable, and you can choose from a range of attractive colors.

But how does this shirt fare amongst its opponents? The answer is incredibly well. Upon testing, we noticed that this handsome tee has a great fit that only gets better after the first wash. In the beginning, it might feel a tad boxy, but something about that first wash really softened up the shirt. After multiple washes, we haven’t seen any pilling, color alterations or holes appearing.

Although it’s definitely on the thinner side, this is an excellent shirt to wear solo or if you’re looking for comfortable tees to wear under your favorite flannel or zip-up jacket in transitional weather. Plus, the wide range of pre-faded colors gives this tee that vintage, thrifted look.

Read More: Best Vintage T-Shirts

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

6. J.Crew Broken-In Tee

BEST COLORS

Best For: Guys looking for a crisp plain tee that’s soft to the touch. Guys who like to sleep in their t-shirts.

Fashion is for showing off your own specific style, right? Right. That’s what had us initially so infatuated with J.Crew’s Broken-In Tee. This tee is available in a wide array of colors. And as the name suggests, it’s incredibly soft to the touch and won’t shrink over time. That means it holds up well with repeated washes, right? While this shirt won’t shrink in the wash, it does start to lose its shape over time.

Visually speaking, the Broken-In Tee is a genuine must-have. If you’re looking for the best plain white tees, then we definitely recommend ordering one of these for every day of the week. Plus, if you like to sleep in t-shirts and boxers, this is one of the most comfortable t-shirts to wear at night.

In our experience, this is definitely a shirt with an average lifespan and above-average comfort and style. It looks and feels great and has an affordable price tag we love.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

7. Everlane Organic Crew

BEST GUARANTEE

Best For: Anyone that loves Everylane’s stylish basics and is nervous about trying new men’s t-shirt brands.

Everlane’s organic crew is part of the brand’s “Uniform” line of clothing, meaning it’s back by a 365-day guarantee. That was the first aspect that caught our eyes, but eventually, we found much more to fall in love with upon testing this $30 tee for ourselves.

First of all, Everlane’s line of t-shirts holds up incredibly well. We’ve washed this shirt more than five times at this point with no shrinking, pilling or durability-related issues. Sure, the color might have faded ever so slightly, but it’s nothing you wouldn’t expect in any other tee. If anything, it makes the shirt look even better. The tee is available in a variety of colors and it looks great on a multitude of body types, so no matter your size you’ll most likely feel comfortable walking around in Everlane’s Organic Crew. Pair this tee with your favorite comfortable jeans, a work jacket and white sneakers and you’ll have a killer look that’s perfect for spring 2022.

And did we mention it costs just $30? That isn’t too bad for a t-shirt backed by a 1-year guarantee. For any dude looking for something on the thicker side, we’re also super obsessed with Everlane’s Premium-Weight Relaxed Crew, which we reviewed a few months back.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

8. Amazon Essentials Regular-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

GREAT FIT

Best For: Amazon shoppers who love a deal.

Amazon did it again, and at this point, we’re not even that surprised to say it: Amazon Essentials’ Regular-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt is one of the best tees money can buy in 2022.

These incredibly affordable shirts come in a two-pack at typically just $14.60, making them $7.30 each. That said, before testing, we really weren’t expecting anything too special. Fortunately, we were pleasantly surprised. After washing and wearing these shirts a number of times, we noticed just how well they fared against the washing machine. No loss of color, the size stayed the same and the fit looked just as good as it did on day one. Sure, the sleeves might be a little big for some, but if you’re rocking that rolled-sleeve look, this is a serious must-have.

The quality? A true chef’s kiss for this one. It’s durable, a solid weight and looks perfect on a multitude of body types.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

9. Banana Republic Supima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt

BEST CLASSIC CUT

Best For: Those of you that prefer a classic look and feel and love soft cotton tees.

Supima cotton makes for some of the most comfortable t-shirts, which is why it’s our preferred fabric for underwear). And we can attest that this uber soft Supima cotton tee from Banana Republic is like wrapping your skin in a cloud.

This is one of those shirts that runs ever so slightly large in anticipation of that very first wash. Without washing, the wear was slightly baggy, but after the fact, it fits like a glove. Like a really soft glove. This is the kind of shirt where body type doesn’t matter, because no matter your shape or size, it will most likely look exceptionally well on you. One thing that veers this shirt off course is its weight and construction. Although we’ve washed it multiple times and have noticed only minimal (and actually much-needed) shrinkage, this shirt has a consistency that feels a little cheaper to the touch.

This short-sleeve tee is available in four essential colors (black, white, navy and heather gray) that will go with just about anything. The cut of the regular size tee hits right at the waist, but don’t worry if you need a little extra length on the bottom, as it’s available in tall sizes as well.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

10. Buck Mason Slub Curved Hem Tee

BEST MODERN FIT

Best For: Shorter dudes who are looking to try out a new style.

We’re big fans of Buck Mason here at SPY, and the LA-based men’s clothing brand makes some of the most comfortable men’s t-shirts in the world. For real, after testing, we were shocked at just how soft these puppies are.

At $38, they’re definitely a little more expensive than your average tee, but they’re made from a loose-knit and light slub cotton that feels great against your skin. We also noticed just how stretchy the material was. It’s most certainly one that gives guys a lot of freedom to move around.

Like the Cuts Clothing t-shirt featured above, the modern curved hem pairs great with shorts and denim. The biggest complaint we have with the Buck Mason Slub Curved Hem Tee is the length. If you are on the taller side or have a longer torso than average, this might be too short for you. However, if you’re under 5’10”, you should be good to go. In addition to stretch and soft materials, these relaxed shirts are also available in almost fifteen neutral colors.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

11. Vuori Strato Tech Tee

BEST FOR EXERCISE

Best For: Anyone that’s sick and tired of wearing old tees at the gym.

There are lots of guys out there that head to the gym in any old tee. You know, the kind that isn’t necessarily made for working out. Ditch that raggedy, sweat-stained piece of garbage for this breathable slim-fit crewneck from Vuori, which will change the way you work out. It’s made with a moisture-wicking fabric blend, and after wearing it to the gym, we can attest that this shirt really is an athlete’s best friend.

Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee is made for putting in work just as much as it is for laying on the couch. Upon testing, we noticed that this is easily one of the softest, stretchiest shirts in our closets. It’s the type of shirt you can do just about anything in without fear of ripping. Something else we noticed? It is a bit thin and isn’t the best looking on folks with full-framed figures. It’s definitely a slim-fit shirt that’s going to hug you when you put it on, and we found that it shrank in the wash.

For dudes that don’t mind showing off their body even when their shirts are on, this one is made for you. Dudes with dad bods should opt for Fresh Clean Tees or J.Crew instead.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

12. Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt

BEST SPLURGE

Best For: Guys who are willing to pay more for higher quality. Guys that want a slim-fit t-shirt with some weight and stretch to it.

When it comes to picking the basics — t-shirts, socks, boxer briefs, shorts — you don’t want to have to put a lot of thought into your shopping. And that’s exactly why Robert Barakett’s Georgia Crewneck tee is one of the best t-shirts for men available right now.

This crew neck cotton tee features a timeless and comfortable design that we’ve washed repeatedly without any issues. It has a stretch that’s unmatched by its competitors because it doesn’t shrink or shrivel in any capacity. No pilling, no color changes, nothing.

Upon wearing, anyone with a sense of touch will notice how soft it is on the skin. In fact, it’s so soft that it’s almost too soft. It has that consistency some men might be familiar with in a swim shirt for surfing, and it stretches way more than you will ever need a shirt to stretch. Like Vuori, it also looks a bit awkward on men with bigger frames. In addition, this shirt is more substantial than your average t-shirt, and it will last long enough to justify its $60 price point.

Read More: Best Designer T-Shirts for Men

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

13. Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Midweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

BEST WORK SHIRT

Best For: Anyone who gets a little rough and rowdy at work.

Against all odds, Carhartt has become one of the trendiest fashion brands in the world. This ribbed-knit crew is made for working men, but it also looks great mixed into your everyday wardrobe. The shirt is complete with ventilated panels under the arms, which are ideal for sweaty days or dudes that work labor-intensive jobs. For us, it just fared nicely paired with a walk in the park on a hotter day.

When testing this shirt, there was one thing that visually couldn’t go unnoticed. It was absolutely huge. We ordered a size XL for testing and quickly came to the realization that was way too big. To compare, XL was around the size of an XXL or maybe even XXXL depending on the shirt. It almost felt like we were being swallowed when testing, and so we recommend ordering a size down.

Aside from that sole negative, the shirt really holds up. We’ve washed this tee four times now with (sadly) no shrinkage, but happily no pilling, color changes, shape changes either — it essentially looks the exact same it did since we took it out of the bag. It’s also the only shirt we selected that has a visible logo, but in this case, that’s definitely a positive.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

14. J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Crew Neck T-shirts

BEST POCKET TEE

Best For: Folks who can’t go without a comfy pocket tee. Guys who want a solid everyday t-shirt from a familiar brand.

J.Crew is the only brand to earn two spots on our list of the best men’s t-shirts, and the brand’s slub cotton crew neck offers the perfect blend of comfort and value. Normally priced at just under $30, these t-shirts are often on sale for as little as $16.50, and they come in two dozen stylish colors. No matter the color, these shirts are made with soft cotton that feels great to the touch, and unlike some other shirts we tried, they aren’t too loose or too thin.

This shirt gets mixed results in the longevity department, however. It does get softer with each wash, but it will start to lose its shape after repeated washes. In addition, the body of the shirt becomes a bit flimsier with each wash.

Regardless, it’s a great everyday t-shirt that will suit guys with a variety of body types. Like our other pick from J.Crew, this isn’t a lifelong shirt by any means. Rather, it’s affordable, it looks amazing in its prime, and there are so many colors to choose from to express your style. Plus, every dude needs a pocket tee in his closet. Make this yours.

SEE MORE: J.Crew Slub Jersey Striped Tee

Courtesy of J.Crew

15. Gildan Crew T-Shirts

BEST UNDERSHIRT

Best For: People who love to save money and appreciate a good deal. Right now, you can buy Gildan crew-neck t-shirts on Amazon for practically nothing.

Last but not least, we have to talk about Gildan, that old reliable brand you may have worn in your youth. In our testing, we discovered the obvious. This is not the best t-shirt in the entire world, but it is a solid tee to rock for a short period of time. It’s more or less of a shirt with two lives — once before you wash it, and once after. Still, if you’re searching for cheap t-shirts that can be worn as an undershirt or at the gym, then Gildan has some extremely affordable multi-packs that will get the job done.

Multipacks are a great way to save, especially when it comes to solid-colored tees. At Amazon, you can get a variety pack of Gildan t-shirts in packs of four, five, six, ten and twelve in a number of different solid colors.

One last thing: although Gildan refers to these shirts as moisture-wicking, we can tell you they really aren’t. After wearing one at the gym, we didn’t find any discernible wicking abilities here. All in all, this isn’t the best shirt in the world, but it’s a solid budget buy.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

How We Chose the Best T-Shirts for Men

Each and every t-shirt you’ll see in this article has been tested by the SPY team sometime between July 2020 and March 2022. In total, our editors tested over 30 of the most popular t-shirts from 25 different brands. We’ve put each of them through multiple wears and at least three washes in order to see if the tees can stand against the test of time.

Regardless of how you style your tee, we’ve found that the most comfortable men’s t-shirts are typically made from one of the following materials:

Supima/Pima cotton (premium cotton)

Traditional 100% cotton

Polyester/cotton blends

Spandex/cotton blends

Viscose or Rayon

SPY’s Site Director wearing the Cuts Clothing Curved Hem Crew Neck T-Shirt. Tyler Schoeber | SPY.com

During our studies, not only did we consider wash and wear when testing, but also additional factors including color options, quality, price, and overall fit. It’s important that your go-to t-shirt marks numerous boxes. Sure, you can own flimsier, cheaper options for undershirt purposes, but when talking about the best t-shirts, you need something that can stand on its own. And we were determined to find it through the following criteria:

Color Options: Is the shirt available in numerous colorways or just one?

Is the shirt available in numerous colorways or just one? Special Qualities: Is this a simple run-of-the-mill t-shirt or does it have modern features such as moisture-wicking properties, a pre-shrunk construction or organic cotton?

Is this a simple run-of-the-mill t-shirt or does it have modern features such as moisture-wicking properties, a pre-shrunk construction or organic cotton? Longevity: Will it last you a significant amount of time or begin to show its age after only a few washes?

Will it last you a significant amount of time or begin to show its age after only a few washes? Softness/Feel: Is it soft to the touch? Is it soft enough to sleep in and wear all day long?

Is it soft to the touch? Is it soft enough to sleep in and wear all day long? Fit: How does it look and feel on the body? Too big? Too tight? Just right?

How does it look and feel on the body? Too big? Too tight? Just right? Substantialness: What’s the material like? Does it stretch too much? Is it too thin?

What’s the material like? Does it stretch too much? Is it too thin? Price: This was an important part of our selection process, because no one wants to overpay for a t-shirt.

The best men’s t-shirts aren’t just comfortable, versatile and easy to style, but also affordable. When it comes to shelling out big bucks for your wardrobe, your basic solid tee shouldn’t be setting you back as much as a spring jacket. While it’s possible to spend $200 on a designer t-shirt, there’s really no good reason to. For our purposes, we tried to stick to a $50 price limit, and most of our picks cost under $30.

Some of the brands featured in this article provided t-shirts to SPY for testing, and others we purchased ourselves for this article. We’re always looking for new t-shirts for men, so get in touch with us via Twitter, Instagram or email if you think your t-shirts deserve a spot on our list. At this time, we’re only looking for men’s t-shirts that cost $50 or less.

SPY’s Site Director modeling Fresh Clean a crew-neck t-shirt from Fresh Clean Tees. Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Why should you trust SPY when shopping for the best t-shirts for men?

Our editors at SPY are just like you. We go out on the town. We lounge on the couch. We go to the grocery store. We want to look and feel great in a t-shirt just as much as you do. All of our editors vary quite differently in size and shape, so when reviewing, we focused on an extremely general approach with bits and pieces of information to give depending on your size. Any bigger guy will know that some tees simply don’t sit well when on and any thinner guy will know that some tees display way too frumpy on their frame. We paid close attention to detail during each review to ensure you’ll be able to find the perfect tee for you.

About the Author: Tyler Schoeber

Tyler Schoeber is the E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor at . In addition to shooting a number of photo projects for SPY (including all of the photos in this article), Tyler has written about everything from the best backpacks to the best male rompers. When he’s not testing t-shirts for SPY, Tyler has also covered the best men’s joggers, bathrobes, and gift ideas for impossible-to-shop-for men.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Tyler’s a proud Jersey native who loves good food, good wine and good times. He split his college education between Pratt Institute and Montclair State University where he obtained his degree in fine arts in 2018.

Some FAQs About Men's T-Shirts What about H&M t-shirts? Our guide to the best men's t-shirts initially included H&M crew neck tees, but we have since removed them from this article. Ultimately, these shirts fall apart too quickly, and even at a low price point, they're just not worth the investment. What about Hanes t-shirts? Hanes is best known for its undershirts, but the famous company does make t-shirts meant to be worn on their own. We've tried these t-shirts and found they were much to fragile, and we recommend sticking to Hanes undershirts. If you're looking for a super affordable t-shirt, then check out Amazon Basics, Goodthreads or Gildan instead. What is the best men's t-shirt? The best men's t-shirt really depends on how you like your shirts. It could be the material, the fit, the shape, whether or not it has pockets or more. We personally believe that the best men's t-shirt is from a relatively unknown brand called Fresh Clean Tees. Just like the name sounds, these shirts feel like you've been wearing them forever and are super comfortable on the body. How much should you pay for a t-shirt? T-shirts range in pricing depending on how they're made or their quality. We believe that the best men's t-shirts should fall in the range of $20 to $40 depending on where they are from, but give or take a few dollars depending on your budget and preferences. Personally, we don't recommend spending a dollar more than $60 on a plain men's t-shirts, and you can find some great options for as little as $12 or $19. What are the best t-shirt brands for men? After testing more than 30 t-shirts from 25 different brands, a few options were clearly superior. According to SPY's extensive t-shirt testing process, the best men's t-shirts come from Fresh Clean Tees, J.Crew, Cuts Clothing, Carhartt and Everlane. What are the best t-shirt fabrics? The best t-shirts for men are usually made from cotton or a cotton blend, with rare exceptions. Our guide to the best men's t-shirts includes tees made with the following fabrics: Supima/Pima cotton (premium cotton)

Traditional 100% cotton

Polyester/cotton blends

Spandex/cotton blends

Viscose or Rayon What is the longest lasting men's t-shirt? After subjecting dozens of tees to the wash, we've found that the longest lasting t-shirts for men come from Fresh Clean Tees, Cuts Clothing and Robert Barakett.

