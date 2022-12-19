Protect Ya Neck This Winter With These Men’s Turtleneck Sweaters

James Bond. John Shaft. Paul Kersey. All tough guys who mean serious business and wore turtleneck sweaters in their respective roles without looking like total dweebs. The high-collar staple is essential for your winter wardrobe, and whether or not you can pull one off is based on one or two things: a) your confidence and swagger or b) how you style it.

Yes, turtlenecks are a shield to protect your neck against freezing winds that swoop down and try to wrap themselves around you. But they’re also a cool layering piece with versatility, enough to dress up tucked in a pair of trousers or dress down with your favorite denim. We have a few fashion gurus on our SPY team who recommend rocking a turtleneck sweater under your best leather jacket, full-length coat, or even a tailored blazer — if you’re attending a formal event.

There are tons of really good turtleneck sweaters for men out there, which come in every color and style you can imagine. From cashmere and cable-knit options to merino wool and mock necks, turtlenecks sweaters allow you to feel comfortable, stay warm in the coldest season, and look sleek versus the guys that simply opt for a V-neck sweater (Not knocking those, but it’s a time and place for everything).

We’ve found a bevy of turtleneck sweaters for men at every price point for those running on a budget or feeling the urge to splurge. Ready to dive in? Scroll through and find one or more for your winter wardrobe today.

best runner up deal $49.99 We like shopping at H&M because they’ve got a great selection of fashion basics and on-trend items at affordable prices. This turtleneck sweater is quintessential for the chillest environments. Wear it with white corduroy pants or trousers that are just as chic. The relaxed knitwear arrives in beige melange, with dropped shoulders and wide ribbing at different necks.

most classic $37.50 $75.00 50% off Banana Republic manages to make clothing that’s on-trend with a classic sensibility. This striped turtleneck sweater has nice visual details like ribbing on the neck and arm cuffs. It’s made from the softest yarn, so you’ll stay warm and cozy all winter.

best cashmere Read More: Best Cashmere Sweaters For Men $159.90 Uniqlo’s cashmere sweaters are made up of just that — 100% cashmere. It’s considered the warm “jewel of fabrics.” Their cashmere turtleneck sweater is hand washable with anti-pilling processing, versatile in terms of layering, and comes in various colors.

BEST POP OF COLOR $49.00 This ASOS turtleneck sweater checks all the boxes: soft knit material, great pop of color (bright green), and breathable. Its cozy fluff is enough to keep you warm and fight off that bone-chilling weather that has already made it back around for the season ahead.

best weekend vibe $59.90 This unique high-collar turtleneck sweater has raised details and gives a happy, “somewhere there’s a cocktail” vibe. The perfect weekend look for time spent with your best pals. Do not sleep on Zara’s premium line, which is known for on-point fashion. Even with its chic appeal, this cool burgundy knitwear won’t break the bank.



easiest to layer $160.00 Looking for a sleek turtleneck that’s easy to layer and wear on its own? Then this lightweight turtleneck sweater from Reiss is your best bet on the market. It has a fine-quality knit and can be paired with your best blazer for a date night dinner or tucked into chinos, finished with leather trainers for a casual night on the town.

BEST WOOL $89.99 Mango is a brand that’s beyond underrated when its men’s line of apparel carries quality pieces with careful craftsmanship and long-lasting character. This vibrant blue turtleneck sweater has the personality and range to be rotated every winter season if you take good care of it.

BEST sustainable $159.60 $228.00 30% off From the turquoise melange hue to the soft recycled wool and logo patch detail, this rib knit turtleneck sweater from Scotch & Soda is undeniably a winner. It enters the room before you can even say a word and will score major compliments — even from fellow fashion mavens.

best cable-knit $215.00 Alex Mill’s cable-knit rollneck turtleneck sweater is very chic and super warm too. Made of ivory nylon, wool, and mohair-blend, it looks quite like the one Adam Driver wore in House of Gucci.

Courtesy of Amazon best budget $14.20 $25.90 45% off This cotton knit turtleneck sweater looks handsome and has a touch of stretch in it so that it moves with you. It also comes in nine shades: from charcoal to navy, to bright yellow or red. You could pick up two at this price, and your wallet won’t hate you.

Best mock neck $69.90 While a mock neck sweater, which has different variations, isn’t technically a turtleneck sweater, it’s still a cold-weather staple. There’s one version that lends the illusion of the popular high-necked roll top, but is less constricting. And then some mock necks have a front zip closure like this funky, apple green knit sweater. The perfect alternative to the traditional turtleneck sweater.

best color $135.00 You can never go wrong with a navy-colored sweater in the winter. The deep shade goes well with everyone’s skin tone, and the neutral shade goes with everything too. This turtleneck sweater is crafted from responsibly sourced merino wool, and knitted in a plaited Aran construction that adds dimension to the fabric and helps secure its warmth.

best designer splurge $695.00 When you recognize that multi-color stripe print motif, you know it’s Paul Smith. Usually, it’s a hint of the signature print on the collar or cuffs, but the brand played up the entire design on this turtleneck sweater, beautifully. If you treat yourself this holiday season, this rib-collar turtleneck sweater could be at the top of your list of ways to spoil yourself.