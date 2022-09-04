Vests for Men Are the Unexpected Fashion Comeback Story of Fall 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone’s familiar with what New Yorkers call the Midtown uniform: an oxford shirt, tan chinos, and leather shoes. The hero piece completing the entire look remains a nylon padded vest branded as either Patagonia or perhaps the bank that one works at, whether it’s 40 or 90 degrees. For the financiers who often don the midtown uniform, the vest is a signifier. But nowadays, vests for men aren’t reserved only for corporate dudes or tech bros. They’ve also earned their place as a cold weather staple for the stylish, and they received a special call-out in the SPY Men’s Fall Fashion Guide for 2022.

In a solid attempt to make the vest a fashion statement, brands both high and low have now designed a plethora of fashionable vests for men. From Prada’s signature nylon to Brook Brothers’ cable knit sweater vests, the choices are ceaseless. But what makes vests for men an interesting garment is how fun the styling can be. They may be worn as the hero piece of an ensemble over an oxford shirt or even a short-sleeve tee to give a cool downtown look. They may be layered under a gorgeous jacket or coat for a smarter look. Say you’d like to add a hint of color to your monochromatic fall ensemble. A vest is an easy way to draw the eye and turn a boring outfit into an exciting one.

Below, we’ve selected some of the best men’s vests of the season, from cable knit to nylon to preppy and more.

1. Patagonia Men’s Down Sweater Vest

BEST OVERALL

Patagonia’s sweater vest is a frequent sighting for good reason. The lightweight and windproof vest excels every day, whether donned for a morning hike or on the filled streets of the city. On the plus side, the vest is also made from 100% recycled polyester ripstop. Styling is quite vast: under a wool jacket or over a crisp oxford

Courtesy of Patagonia

2. Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Sweater Vest

BEST COTTON VEST

For the more casual occasion when comfort is the top priority, Brooks Brothers’ Supima Cotton Sweater Vest will make you feel like you are floating on a stylish cloud. Improved with fine yarn, a ribbed neckline, armholes, and hem, this piece is versatile and may be used all year round. Dress up by donning over your favorite oxford shirt, or dress down by layering with a T-shirt.

Courtesy of Brooks Brothers

3. Wilson Sporting Goods Sweater Vest

BEST PREPPY VEST

There’s a certain charm to the preppy aesthetic, and for those who are or aspire to emulate it, a sweater vest is not just a want but a need. This sweater vest by Wilson Sporting Goods is a great place to start. Made out of lightweight, breathable knit material, this effortlessly chic sweater vest will crown you as king of the country club.

Courtesy of Wilson Sporting Goods

4. Bonobos Utility Cargo Vest

BEST CARGO VEST

Say you’re interested in a more practical or modern look. Or, perhaps, you have a lot of things to carry throughout your daily life. Enter: Bonobos’ utility cargo vest. Equipped with three large pockets, you’ll find room to store all your on-the-go essentials. Its zipper feature gives the piece a cool modern look as a timeless garment.

Courtesy of Bonobos

5. Urban Outfitters Remade Patchwork Vest

BEST PATCHWORK VEST

Patchwork vests are undoubtedly the hottest trending vest in season, and it’s easy to see why. The combination of fabrics gives the appearance of recycled materials, the colors are attractive, and it’s just plain fun. Pair this men’s vest with casual jeans and the white sneakers of your choice.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

6. Rei Co-Op Men’s 650 Down Vest 2.0

BEST FOR HIKING

For those who find thrill, excitement or solace in hiking, you know that the vest is a staple piece for the outdoors. Rei Co-Op’s Men’s 650 Down Vest 2.0 is a no-brainer. Lightweight, breathable and easily compressible nylon makes for a perfect hiking wardrobe staple.

Courtesy of Rei Co-op

7. Closed Wool and Cotton Sweater Vest

BEST DESIGNER VEST

If you’re looking to invest in a sweater vest for men that will last, Closed has you covered. Reminiscent of one’s college days, this wool and cotton sweater vest is both high-quality and extremely stylish. Why is it smart to invest in a piece like this? Simply because it’ll last longer and will match nearly any outfit, making sure you get your money’s worth.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

8. River Island Grey Crew Neck Sleeveless Sweatshirt Vest

BEST EVERYDAY VEST

If you’re committing to the vest life and want to stock up on a few or find one that you love: River Island is the one-stop shop to find the perfect one without breaking your bank account. Simple in appearance, mighty in style!

Courtesy of River Island

9. Event Biker Leather Men’s Motorcycle Vest

BEST LEATHER VEST

Remember when we said vests for men aren’t limited to tech bros or financiers? We meant it. This fall, you might consider trying a leather vest. They look cool, and they’ll keep you warm. Not sure how to style it? For the everyday, wear a white T-shirt with crisp jeans or black trousers.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Wax London Tim Quilted Vest

BEST FOR LAYERING

When it comes to layering, you’ll ideally have a lightweight and warm vest. Thankfully, Wax London’s Tim Quilted Vest hits the criteria with flying colors. This geometric-quilted vest is a modern take on a classic necessity. Pair with a wool coat and turtleneck of your choice.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

