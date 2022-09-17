Kick the NFL Season Off in Style With the Best Places to Buy NFL Gear in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With the 2022 NFL season in full swing, it’s time to start stocking up on gear to rep your favorite team(s). Whether you’re a member of Raider Nation or a 49er Faithful, you will want to know the best places to buy NFL gear for the 2022 season.

SPY editors love football season and know a thing or two about where to shop for the best gear in any category. That said, we felt it was only right to create a list of the best places to buy NFL gear to make your shopping experience easier.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a longtime follower or newly minted fan, this list of the best places to buy NFL merchandise will become your go-to guide for all things related to football gear.

With NFL-dedicated shops like Fanatics, NFL Shop, FOCO, and Amazon TNF Central, there’s a little bit of everything for everyone. From gear repping the Buffalo Bills and footwear showcasing the Philadelphia Eagles to memorabilia commemorating the six-time Super Bowl champs, the New England Patriots, these retailers will have you decked out from head to toe during your next NFL tailgate or at-home watching session.

Keep scrolling to check out the best places to shop for the 2022 NFL football season and beyond. Find the best places to buy NFL team t-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, collectibles and more.

Fanatics

BEST OVERALL

Fanatics has an amazing selection of official apparel and merchandise for every NFL team. Support your favorite team with gear like jerseys, sweatshirts, shoes and hats, like this Tampa Bay Buccaneer snapback. Check out their Fanatics NFL store to shop this and other sports apparel that supports your favorite team(s).

Courtesy of Fanatics

NFL Shop

BEST FOR COLLECTIBLES

Operated by Fanatics, the NFL Shop offers an array of current sports gear like jerseys, jackets and hats. They’ve also got a great selection of collectible merch such as signed game day jerseys, posters, past tickets from high-profile NFL games and other unique memorabilia like this framed plaque of the New England Patriots Super Bowl ticket collection.

Courtesy of NFL Shops

Amazon

BEST FOR PRIME MEMBERS

Now that Thursday Night Football has found its permanent home at Prime Video, Amazon has cemented itself as one of the go-to’s for NFL games and gear. With that, fans can find everything they need to celebrate game day through Amazon’s new shopping hub TNF Central. Through this shopping site, you’ll be able to purchase an assortment of official NFL-licensed products, home entertainment devices and more with special savings exclusively for Prime members. Fans can now shop for their favorite team merch, like this Josh Allen Buffalo Bills jersey in one space dedicated to the NFL.

While you can find tons of officially licensed NFL merchandise and apparel on Amazon, we can’t vouch for every piece of gear you’ll find there. Most items from the official NFL Shop are also sold on Amazon, but there are third-party storefronts on Amazon selling a wide variety of t-shirts, hats, hoodies and stadium seats. So if you’re trying to buy cheap NFL gear to show your support for the Bills, we’d double-check to make sure that the graphic t-shirt you’re buying is sold by the NFL Shop or Amazon itself.

Courtesy of NFL Shop

FOCO

MOST UNIQUE

FOCO offers a wide variety of products celebrating sports and entertainment with a unique assortment of goods representing every stream in the National Football League. With a product line that includes apparel, shoes like the Philadelphia Eagles clogs below, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items and more, you’re sure to find all you need to showcase your fandom.

In addition to professional baseball, basketball and football collectibles, FOCO is also well known for its extensive collection of bobblehead figures in particular. So if you feel like your office is incomplete without a Steph Curry or Patrick Mahomes bobblehead, then head to FOCO.

Courtesy of FOCO

GLD x NFL

BEST JEWELRY

Thanks to a recent partnership with GLD Shop and the National Football League, fans can celebrate their favorite team with major swag. The affordable GLD x NFL Shop collection offers 14K white gold-plated pendants highlighted with high-quality CZ stones representing all 32 teams in the NFL. Right now, fans have the selection of either the official logo or helmet pendant of most teams like this one features the 2021 Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams.

Courtesy of GLD

Nike

MOST RECOGNIZABLE BRAND

A staple in the sports gear industry, Nike has long been a go-to for everything football related. In addition to having some of the best sneakers, athleisure and HBCU gear, Nike has an awesome selection of NFL gear like this Las Vegas Raiders half zip hoodie. With a huge selection of comfortable athleisure that also showcases your team pride, Nike is one of the best places to buy NFL apparel online in 2022.

Courtesy of NIke

