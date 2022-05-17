The 23 Best Polo Shirts for Men To Wear in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Stylish polo shirts for men are a spring and summer must-have. The simple collared shirt goes anywhere and pairs well with anything in your closet. Mere minutes after throwing on a polo, you will look alert, alive, pulled together and, yes, even sexy.

The best men’s polo shirts are also versatile, and they can be worn on the golf course, at the office or at Sunday church. Basically, they’re a step down from a button-up shirt and a tie, which makes them a popular choice when you want to look your best but still be comfortable. Not quite formal wear, not quite casual, the best polo shirts for men are in the fashion goldilocks zone.

You can wear them tucked in with chinos, untucked with jeans or pair them with your favorite men’s shorts. So as we head into the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion season, add a few of these stylish men’s polo shirts to your closet.

1. Lacoste L!VE Classic Fit Monogram Jacquard Polo

TOP PICK

When you think of the modern polo shirt, Lacoste is one of the first brands that comes to mind. They’ve been designing them since the company’s inception in 1933, and received their name after Jean René “The Alligator” Lacoste, a tennis player and co-founder of the brand. This shirt comes in a stylish monogram print with a contrasting brown neck and sleeves. It’s made of a soft cotton jacquard blend that feels luxurious and is super lightweight, providing a comfortable fit. The shirt is an absolute must-have and will last for years.

Courtesy of Lacoste

2. Banana Republic Sweater Polos

SPONSORED

Sweater polos are a trend we didn’t see coming, but that we’re 100% obsessed with. The Banana Republic sweater polo has a unique zip-up design and comes in three stylish colors that are perfect for spring. These knit polos have a textured and retro look that will earn you compliments and approving nods everywhere you go.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

3. Everlane The Performance Polo

RUNNER UP

A lot of men choose to wear polos for one thing and one thing only: golf. If that’s the case, look no further than this pure white performance polo from one of our favorite brands, Everlane. It’s made with primarily cotton for comfort and a little bit of elastane to help you move around when swinging and walking. It is completely breathable, durable and has a hidden button placket for safe storage. Pair these polo shirts for men with some white sneakers for a stylish summer outfit that takes no effort at all.

Courtesy of Everlane

4. Mack Weldon Pima T-Shirt Polo

MOST CASUAL

Some guys think that polo shirts are reserved for dressier attire. We’re here to shut those accusations down. The collared shirt is super versatile and comfy enough to wear anywhere, which brings us to the Pima T-Shirt Polo by Mack Weldon. This top is so lightweight and breathable you would think you’re wearing a T-shirt. It has a relaxed fit and side slits for easier movements. It’s only $68 and we think you couldn’t be getting a better deal.

Courtesy of Mack Weldon

5. The Tie Bar Full Placket Birdseye Stone Polo

BEST FOR SPRING

There’s nothing better than getting dressed for a day of festivities with the guys. And if you’re looking to make a fashion statement in the process, you can’t go wrong with this polo from The Tie Bar. This full button-up polo has a birdseye pattern for the perfect textured piece that draws attention while staying low-key. It comes in three colors: coal, stone, and navy. The polo shirt is a versatile piece that will look good on you with a white tank underneath or worn alone with the top two buttons unbuttoned for a cool vibe.

Courtesy of The Tie Bar

6. Cuts Clothing Curve-Hem Polo

LONGEST-LASTING

We love Cuts Clothing here at SPY, an under-the-radar men’s basics brand that makes one of the best t-shirts in the world. We’ve previously featured this ultra-comfy polo in our end-of-year product awards, and we love everything about these men’s polo shirts except the price. Yes, they’re a bit pricey, but believe us when we say that they’re worth it. For the golf course, the office or date night, Cuts makes a unique and comfortable polo.

Courtesy of Cuts Clothing

7. Uniqlo Dry Pique Short-Sleeve Men’s Polo Shirts

BEST VALUE

You can never have enough black shirts — they’re such an easy match to whatever you’ve got at home. UNIQLO revs up its polo with a dry functionality to keep you feeling comfy and cozy all day long, even if you’re sweating up a storm. For just under $30, this is one of the most affordable options on the entire list and has surprising durability.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

8. Todd Snyder Tipped Cotton Silk Montauk Polo

DESIGNER PICK

If you’re a fan of the beloved Montauk polo from Todd Snyder, then you’ll be happy to see its new silk and cotton sweater option. Crafted in Italy and made of 55% silk and 45% cotton, the polo has a luxurious feel and a retro-inspired design with its striped johnny collar and bright color. The shirt has a standard fit and a clean hem, so you can wear it tucked in or untucked. Either way, you’ll look good.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

9. Rowing Blazers Babar Icon Polo

HONORABLE MENTION

We couldn’t talk about the best polos of the summer without including a look from Rowing Blazers, a brand that we can’t get enough of here at SPY. While best known for its rugby shirts, Rowing Blazers also has a collection of kick-ass polos. This summer, the brand has a collection of organic cotton polos, perfect for lazy days at the pool or business meetings at the office. These polos can be a little expensive, but they’re a splurge-worthy shirt for any summer ensemble.

Courtesy of Rowing Blazers

10. Bonobos Stretch Pique Polo Shirts for Men

BEST PRINT

Preppy dressing doesn’t mean boring. It can be colorful, fun and exuberant, like Bonobos’ stretch pique polo. This polo is an homage to spring with the flower-all-over design ready for warmer weather. It’s definitely the most handsome print here, but the style also comes in a variety of solid colors if that’s not your style.

Read More: The Best Men’s Golf Shirts

Courtesy of Bonobos

11. Banana Republic Luxury Touch Performance Polo

BEST ON (AND OFF) THE GREEN

This light blue polo shirt will look cool even if you never go to the links. Speaking of cool, you can wear it during the hottest days and feel like you’ve got an air conditioner on. The fabric has special odor-eliminating properties and will wick moisture away from your skin. For guys who always need more golf shirts, this is the one you’ve been looking for.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

12. Fred Perry Twin Tipped Slim Fit Polo

MOST TIMELESS STYLE

Fred Perry has been blessing guys with classic polos for many years, and we can’t get enough of them. This port polo is made durably, so the rich color won’t fade. It’s cut slightly on the slim side and is fitted through the sleeves and chest. If you aren’t a fan of the color, you can choose from a variety of solid hues more in line with your style.

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

13. Amazon Essentials Cotton Pique Polo Shirt

BEST DEAL

Amazon has its own fashion line for guys, gals and kids. Hell, they have multiple fashion lines at this point. They make everyday articles of clothing that are on-trend and, wait for it… wallet-friendly. Case in point: the Amazon Essentials cotton pique polo shirt. There are many colors available, but this solid coral look is perfect for warmer weather.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt

MOST LIGHTWEIGHT

Any guy looking for a clean, crisp polo shirt that they can throw on for a dressy occasion will love the Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt. It’s designed from 100% cotton in England and tailored specifically in Portugal. You’ll find the shirt to be lightweight and breathable, allowing you to stay cool while wearing it.

Courtesy of Sunspel

15. Club Monaco Short Sleeve Marl Polo

MOST STYLISH

Most polo shirts come in a simple one-off color, but if you need something with a little flair, we suggest going for this short-sleeve option from Club Monaco. It comes in a chic melange knit featuring a gray haze pattern for a marled effect. The shirt has a three-button half-placket design and a slim fit that fits snugly on the body without being overly tight. Due to the way it’s styled, it could look snazzy underneath a blazer for an elevated outfit.

Courtesy of Club Monaco

16. Recover Sport Polo

BEST SUSTAINABLE

Recover is one of those brands with a mission to help the planet while creating cool stuff that fits well. It has a transparent supply chain, uses only recycled materials for their stuff — this polo is made from 100% recycled materials — and most of its manufacturing is in North Carolina. This polo shirt also boasts moisture-wicking properties and an athletic fit and comes in three other colors.

Courtesy of Recover

17. COS Regular-Fit Knitted Polo Shirt

MOST VIBRANT

With spring in full bloom and summer just a few weeks away, we had to feature a vibrant polo, and this one from COS is striking in every way. Not only is it a knitted shirt, which screams warm weather, but its bright green is electrifying. It’s crafted from organic cotton, making it a great sustainable piece. Pair the polo shirt with oversized dress pants and some chunky loafers for a style-defining fit.

Courtesy of COS

18. Richer Poorer Relaxed Fit Polo Shirt

MOST RELAXED

Designed to look like it’s your favorite shirt in the dresser, Richer Poorer’s relaxed-fit polo shirt has that deliberately worn-in and most-loved look to its fabric, along with dropped shoulders and a knit collar. It also comes in charcoal.

Courtesy of Richer Poorer

19. Vuori Strato Tech Polo

BEST FOR TRAVEL

Vouri makes performance gear that doesn’t look out of place in an office or on the town. Its Strato Tech Polo’s materials not only wick away moisture from your skin, but the fabric also kills odors. No one’s going to know if you happen to sweat your face off during a crazy commute or weekend travel, as the shirt will keep you smelling sweet. This polo shirt has a modern athletic fit and a 30 UPF rating. That means that it’s like wearing sunscreen, as it blocks harmful rays. It also comes in four other colors.

Courtesy of Vuori

20. Paul Stuart Pima Cotton Interlock Polo

MOST URBANE

For some reason, “polo shirt” immediately conjures images of weekends by the sea or in the bucolic countryside. Paul Stuart’s pima cotton polo is a more tailored polo shirt that looks spiffy in an urban playground. Made from silky soft pima cotton, this polo will be your new go-to when you want to remain stylish and comfortable.

Courtesy of Paul Stuart

21. Nautica Short Sleeve Color Block Polo Shirt

BEST DAD SHIRT

Inspired by nautical flags and banners, this color block polo shirt, made from cotton, has a classic fit that’s made for beachside diners and boat-loving boys to rock on or near their seaside adventures. It has a vented hem and comes in three different colorways, but we’re opting for this highlighter-yellow approach.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Polo Ralph Lauren Custom Slim Fit Textured Polo Shirt

BEST LONG-SLEEVE

Did you honestly think we were going to do a round-up of the best polo shirts for men and not mention Ralph Lauren? The horse logo brand has been dominating the polo shirt world for years, and remain a force with which to be reckoned. Every guy needs at least one long-sleeve polo in his possession, and this antique cream one would be a great addition to your wardrobe. The polo has a slim and classic fit that looks good tucked in or out.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

23. Psycho Bunny Short-Sleeve Polos

BEST USE OF COLOR

Pyscho Bunny is an inventive streetwear brand known for its colorful polos, and this year, we’re particularly enamored with the brand’s pink polo shirts. (If you haven’t noticed, bright pink is in right now.) Psycho Bunny polo shirts come in a few different varieties, and we’ve included a couple of our favorites below.

Courtesy of Psycho Bunny

So Where Did Men’s Polo Shirts Originate?

Polo shirts for men have been a staple since they first appeared in polo matches, dating back to as early as the 6th century. One of the first prominent figures to popularize the polo shirt was John E. Brooks, of Brooks Brothers. In 1896, he debuted a dress shirt with a collar (The Original Polo Shirt) and buttons to prevent the flaps from moving after he noticed polo players in England using the tactic.

The original polo shirt was groundbreaking at the time. But the iconic polo design that we know today wasn’t unveiled until the 1920s, when another influential fashion figure created a comfortable polo for tennis. This icon was none other than Jean René Lacoste, a French tennis player who took his sport’s attire to the next level when he wore a short sleeve, three-button collared shirt made of pique cotton. Lightweight and breathable, which allowed him to move profoundly on the tennis court, it was a design like no other. Lacoste’s innovation would go on to become a beloved staple.

Why Are Polo Shirts for Men So Popular?

The best polo shirts for men aren’t flashy. They provide a classic, laid-back style. They’re comfortable, can be tucked in or not and are a clever way to show off your toned arms. If you’re feeling fashion-forward, you can even wear polos under a long sleeve shirt or sweatshirt — though we would advise against the double polo look. Pair men’s polo shirts with jeans, sweatpants, trousers or shorts, and you’re good to go.

So the next time you don’t feel like throwing on a comfy T-shirt, consider going with a modern polo since it will always be the perfect choice for any occasion. Scroll through to see the best polo shirts for men this season.