The 21 Best Men’s Puffer Jackets for Staying Warm During the Freezing Months

Winter is here, and these cold temperatures are nothing to play with. So it’s time to pull out your reliable sweaters, scarves, and of course, the men’s puffer jacket. Whether you live in a snow-prone area or in a place where the temperature drops, it’s vital to have at least one huge coat for the cold winter days. Sure, you can go with classic winter outerwear pieces like a parka or fleece, but everyone knows one of the best ways to stay warm and stylish during the colder months is to rock one of the best men’s puffer jackets.

The Puff in Puffer Jackets

Puffer jackets are quilted jackets stuffed with duck or goose down that’s been sewn into an insulated layer, accompanied by an outer layer made of some sort of nylon or polyester. The feathers keep your body warm, while the outer layer protects against wind chill, rain, snow, and ice. The actual “puffs” of the jacket are made by the stitching done on the outer layer that can be down vertically, horizontally, in diamonds or other geometric shapes depending on the style.

Are Puffer Jackets Heavy?

Some winter coats can be heavy, which may be intolerable to wear for an extended time, but not a puffer. This jacket is often preferred by many due to the airy nature of the feathers; they tend not to weigh as much. Puffers can squish down into compact carrying cases, making them excellent for packing or stowing in the back of your car in case of a sudden cold spell.

Whether you need a go-to piece of winter outerwear or want something puffy you can take on your next plane ride; we’ve gathered the best puffer jackets for winter 2023 and beyond.

$320.00 This is one of the puffiest puffers around, made by a brand that knows their stuff when it comes to winter gear. It’ll work just as well in the mountains as it will in cities on your way to and from work. This large North Face puffer jacket has a boxy silhouette and a removable hood that can keep you dry and warm if it’s raining or snowing. In addition to all the durability, this jacket also has a great 90’s look to it, which is what you’re going for with puffers in the first place. It’s lightweight and comes with its own stuff sack that you can use to pack it away efficiently. It also provides excellent wind protection.

$836.00 If you want a premium-made jacket that will last you for years, then we highly suggest you go with this option from Nobis. The puffer is made of a premium 3-ply micro denier fabrication and Nobis DP nylon, making it completely waterproof and windproof. It’s stuffed with certified Canadian-origin white duck down and breathable membranes. Not only does this ensure proper insulation, but it allows the jacket to adapt to your body to keep you warm in cold conditions down to -22 degrees Fahrenheit. Did we mention the jacket is reversible and it comes with a lifetime warranty?

$275.00 This lightweight insulated puffer jacket from Cotopaxi is one that can make its rounds throughout the year — appearing during summer camping and skiing in the alps. It has a sleek fit that hugs your body, an adjustable drawcord waist and zippered hand pockets where you can keep your mitts warm if needed.

$150.00 This thinner, lightweight puffer jacket is made for combatting chilly conditions while still being portable. The shell is only water-resistant, so it’s great for cities that don’t experience a lot of actual snow and rain. The thermal-reflective lining and 650-fill down insulation keep the elements out and your body heat in. The scuba-style hood and bound cuffs also keep the warmth in on especially cold days. The down is also responsibly-sourced, so your environmental conscience doesn’t need to sacrifice its integrity for you to stay warm this winter.

$475.00 Suited for winter-weather sensibility, Saturdays Momo down-filled puffer jacket will fire up your wardrobe this season. Fabricated in lightweight pearlescent nylon, its attributes include a 2-way open exposed zipper front closure, zipper pockets at the chest and front body, and HD Silicone printed branding.

$229.00 This Patagonia puffer is a solid pick for so many reasons, the main one being that it travels incredibly well. It’s thin, ultralight, easy to squish, and one of its pockets doubles as a stuff sack for easy storage when traveling. The outer shell is made of 100% recycled polyester ripstop that’s been treated with a durable, water-resistant finish. This jacket also features a front zipper with an interior storm flap and a zipper garage at the chin, so your face doesn’t get irritated with extensive use in the winter.

$298.00 This orange maple puffer has diamond quilted silhouette, standard fit, and is warm AF, thanks to its features, which guarantee impermeability and wind protection. Its lining and padding are made up of post-consumer recycled content, including plastic water bottles. And get this, the making of this jacket saved the lives of 12 ducks.

$199.00 This L.L.Bean down jacket comes in both “regular” and “tall” lengths and is insulated with DownTek PFC-Free down that’s water-repellant and stays dry 50% longer for extra protection. It’s slightly fitted and designed thin, so you can easily make it your middle layer, along with a larger jacket on top and long underwear underneath. The outer shell is windproof, water-resistant, and made from Pertex Quantum nylon, that’s 100% recycled fabric. It’s also filled with some of the highest-quality 850-fill goose down available on the market.

$995.00 For all of those fashion-obsessed guys out there on the move, this silverbirch puffer jacket is made for you. The super-light Canada Goose offering can transform from jacket to crossbody bag to backpack in seconds. It’s made of recycled nylon with feather down for great insulation. In addition to these cool features, it’s equipped with a drawcord hood, side slip pockets, and recessed rib-knit cuffs.

$295.00 Have you ever had a puffer jacket that can convert into a vest upon removing the sleeves and hood? MadHappy has a cozy option in their assortment to do just the trick. Every element of this piece is designed to maintain your body’s internal heat at 90% down. Offering up more than just one look for the winter in a unisex style, there are varied colorways to choose from, such as grape, vanilla, supersky, black, and alert (a shade of red-pink).

$400.00 When designing an exceptional product, Arc’Teryx has its impact on people and the planet at the forefront of the creation process. For instance, this sustainable puffer jacket has lofty responsibly-sourced grey goose down for warmth and a bio-derived liner to reduce petroleum use while providing strategic insulation in moisture-prone areas.

$21.90 $39.90 45% off Stay warm this winter with this affordable puffer jacket from Amazon Essentials. It’s a solid shell that won’t hold up to freezing temperatures but is a great option for layering that costs less than $40. The outer shell is water-resistant, and the full-zip front and collar can fasten and secure your body heat inside on chilly days. It comes in a wide range of colors and prints, including this tiger camo and marble.

$79.90 Uniqlo has quickly become a go-to retailer for fashion lovers everywhere, and we can’t help ourselves, not to mention this lightweight puffer jacket from the brand. It has a water-repellant coating that’ll keep out light rain, and it features an anti-static lining. The 3D cut has extra room in the shoulders for easy movement, so you’ll never feel constricted or uncomfortable. The jacket also has a stuff sack you can use repeatedly when traveling, hiking, backpacking, or organizing your winter clothes.

Read More: The Best Men’s Down Jackets $299.99 Not only will Mountain Hardware’s midweight down jacket aid you during this season’s most chilly moments with pillow-soft warmth of down, but it’s been responsibly sourced and has quick-drying fabric for our mountain sport athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

$236.49 $275.00 14% off So we don’t know the exact puff ratio of this specific jacket — but it’s definitely large and has the marshmallow vibes we’re looking for during the holidays. It has 700-fill power down that stays warm even in wet conditions, a common complaint with down material. The outer shell is moisture-resistant and there are zippered hand warmer pockets that offer additional heat. There’s also a convenient chest pocket for storage, and the velcro cuffs offer temperature control and customization.

$398.00 When melding function with fashion goes into effect. Lululemon designed this extra-long puffer jacket, insulated with plush channels of 6-fill-power down, to keep you warm in the coldest of climates. Those on the go will feel protected with its windproof and water-repellent elements. The outerwear piece is roomy to fit over large layers and arrives in medium olive and black.

$510.00 $730.00 30% off Made from wildflowers in lieu of goose and duck feathers, Pangaia has a reversible unisex puffer jacket that helps with their mission to protect biodiversity by supporting habitat conservation. The interior is made from lightweight recycled nylon and boasts standout hues, including celestial blue and apple red.

$850.00 Moose Knuckles will help you take winter by storm. Originally made in Vietnam, this dualistic puffer jacket is cut from weather-resistant shell printed, has a slim silhouette, and is packed with lightweight 80/20 down-filled insulation. You’re bound to turn heads with its glossy texture and beat the cold for maximum warmth.

$149.99 When the cold gets serious, and record winds chill cities across the country, Carhartt’s puffer option will come in handy. Their insulated jacket is decked with synthetic down insulation and a sherpa-lined upper body and hood to seal in heat. To store your personals, utility pockets are positioned on the outside, while its zip pockets keep your hands hidden during frigid conditions.

$119.00 Are you looking for a vegan puffer jacket but can’t seem to find one? No worries, Alpine North has your back on this one. The lightweight puffer has a nylon shell and is stuffed with 100% polyester instead of traditional duck or goose feathers, making it a cruelty-free and animal-friendly insulation alternative. Don’t worry; it will still keep you warm, and it even retains heat when wet. This versatile piece is good for layering but is strong enough to wear on its own as well. It’s the perfect winter coat to have in your wardrobe.