The 25 Best Men’s Underwear of 2022 – Find the Best Briefs, Boxers & Boxer Briefs

It’s time to toss those worn-out boxer shorts because your family jewels deserve better, man. However, finding the best men’s underwear for your privates can involve a lot of trial and error.

Whether you want athletic underwear, funny boxers, boxer briefs, long johns or anything in-between, you can find them online for a reasonable price. The only catch? Scoring the men’s underwear requires some research. If you’re just looking for everyday underwear (not specialty underwear such as athletic boxers), you still have to decide which fit, brand, palette and size is right for your look and body type.

Below, we break down everything you need to know about the best men’s underwear and share our favorite products from brands like Under Armour, Calvin Klein and MeUndies.

The Best Men’s Underwear Styles

Keeping underwear styles straight is still tricky for most guys, so here’s a refresher:

Briefs are short and tight (the classic tighty-whities design)

Among modern men, boxer briefs are far and away the most popular. An estimated 58% of guys prefer boxer briefs, according to an AskMen/Huffington Post survey. However, that style doesn’t fit everyone. While tighty-whities were going extinct, brands such as Los Angeles Apparel resurrected the look with their trademark colorful briefs.

If you haven’t tried each style we suggest giving each a shot — you might be surprised which is actually your favorite. If you already know which is your favorite, that’s great. Keep scrolling to find the best underwear for men in each category.

To help figure out the right underclothes for your style and preferences, we’ve picked out some of the best pairs of underwear, including boxer briefs, boxers, briefs and trunks. This should help guide your search and leave you with some clean, fresh new undies.

What’s the Best Material for Men’s Underwear?

In addition to style, you’re going to want to look at material next. The exact way your preference matters for style, it simultaneously does when choosing the right fabric. For example, some guys swear by silk underwear, while for others, it quite literally rubs them the wrong way entirely.

While you might be used to cotton underwear due to its unmatched comfort, you’ve probably come to realize that 100% cotton underwear doesn’t hold up quite as well in the wash. This is something to keep in mind if you’re the tried-and-true type who doesn’t want to go out and buy a new pair of skivvies every couple of months.

The most comfortable underwear nowadays typically use varying cotton blends to maximize an ideally long-lasting fit. You might see nylon, spandex, modal and more. These fabrics all add different qualities to men’s underwear that might allow for extra stretch, shrink-resistance, moisture-wicking properties and more. Try getting that from any pair of underwear you purchased ten years ago. We’re living in the future of men’s underwear, folks!

When shopping for the best underwear for men, we generally recommend fabrics such as Pima cotton (also called Supima cotton), cotton/spandex blends, lyocell and cotton/elastane blends.

Best Boxer Briefs for Men

Boxer briefs are some of the most popular underwear options for modern men to wear in 2022, so they’re going to be our main focus. We love boxer briefs because they’re effortlessly comfortable, formfitting for most body types and look the most handsome when on.

But, what are the best boxer briefs for men right now? Check out all of the coziest, best-looking boxer briefs you can purchase online now.

1. SAXX Boxer Briefs

BEST OVERALL

“I don’t have words for how comfortable SAXX boxer briefs are,” says our e-commerce and special projects editor Tyler Schoeber, “I’ve been wearing them for years now and only when I’m fully out of SAXX will you catch me wearing a different pair.” SAXX really has some of the coziest boxer briefs for men on the market due to their impressive fit and breathable construction. SAXX uses what they call a BallPark Pouch to give men enough room for a non-sweaty, roomy fit for their junk. In turn, your nuts have a comfy place to stay put without ever getting sweaty, no matter what you’re up to.

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of SAXX

2. Everlane Boxer Brief

RUNNER UP

Everlane’s Uniform collection of boxer briefs are some to geek over. Not only is this necessity comfortable and affordable, but it’s backed by a 365-day warranty. So, if you find holes at the crotch after a couple of washes, you can get a brand-new pair without any questions asked. Each pair of boxer briefs is created to withstand the test of time, meaning fewer underwear replacements in your life. Each pair of boxer briefs uses a soft waistband that refuses to roll to maximize coziness. One pair of these will cost you $24 with two being $40, but trust us, with this lifespan, the price is well worth it.

We love Everlane’s Boxer Briefs so much that we named them the best underwear of the year in The 2021 Man, our annual product awards. These boxers are made from super-soft supima cotton with just a touch of elastane for added stretch. The end result is a comfy pair of boxers that hold their shape even after dozens of trips through the wash.

SPY AWARD WINNER

Courtesy of Everlane

3. Banana Republic Supima Stretch Boxer Briefs

CONTENDER

You might think of Banana Republic as a formal wear destination, but don’t sleep on the brand’s boxer briefs. Actually, scratch that. These boxer briefs are so comfortable you actually could sleep on them. We’ve been long-time fans of Banana Republic’s Supima stretch underwear, which is comfortable and long-lasting. You can wear and wash this underwear for at least a year before they need to be replaced.

You can find these boxer briefs in fun prints if you stop by a Banana Republic store, but if you buy them online, you can often save money on your purchase (as of this writing, they’re 50% off online). Like all of the best underwear for men, it’s all about the material. These shorts are made from 93% Supima cotton and 7% lycra for stretch.

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of Banana Republic

4. Uniqlo Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs

SUPER COZY

Not only are these Uniqlo boxer briefs some of the best men’s underwear in the world right now, but they’re also some of the best men’s underwear under $10. When it comes to boxer briefs, we strongly prefer underwear made with soft and stretch Supima cotton, and these undies offer the perfect balance of comfort, breathability and value. Unlike most men’s underwear, they don’t feature any branding on the waistband, which offers a unique look if you prefer it to logos.

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of UNIQLO

5. Mack Weldon 18-Hour Jersey Boxer Brief

BEST FOR THE MODERN MAN

Unless you’re unfamiliar with us at SPY, you’ll know that we’re absolutely obsessed with everything Mack Weldon. For real. So, don’t be so shocked when we tell you that these are some of the softest, most comfortable underwear we have ever had the experience of wearing. They’re built with cozy jersey fabric with cool mesh zones to keep you comfortable and sweat-free. Each pair has a non-roll waistband so your boxer briefs will stay in the same spot you pull them up to in the morning. Colorwise, there are tons and tons to choose from, ranging from lower-key neutral tones to kooky patterns. The second you slip these on, you’ll never want to take them off — even if you’re on day three of wearing them.

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of Mack Weldon

6. Hanes Sport Men’s X-Temp Boxer Brief

BEST ANTI-CHAFE

Don’t get it twisted, we know you’ve worn Hanes once or twice. But, the problem is that you probably have gotten them twisted at least once or twice. Hanes is a brand known for quantity over quality, but recently, they’ve changed that notion with their new Sport Men’s X-Temp Boxer Briefs. Unlike the ghosts of Hanes’ past, these boxer briefs won’t ride up or leave uncomfortable chafing rashes throughout your thighs. They come in an affordable variety pack and are built to be long-lasting. It’s time to stop sleeping on Hanes!

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Calvin Klein Cotton Boxer Briefs

BEST OG

Since their famous ad campaign with Mark Wahlberg in 1992 (and the re-creation with their iconic new Pride Campaign from last year), these Calvins have been the modern underwear to make guys look and feel better. This status is thanks to two key features: the recognizable logo waistband and balanced cotton-spandex construction. This fabric provides both support and stretch, which keeps the family jewels comfortable. If you haven’t tried the reigning champs among the best underwear for men yet, then maybe it’s time to make the change and finally order some Calvin Klein boxer briefs.

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Gildan Boxer Brief Multipack

BEST VALUE MULTIPACK

Some guys just want underwear of any kind – and that’s fine. If that sounds like you, we suggest saving some coin and picking up this 5-pack of Gildan boxer briefs for just $15. They’re very affordable, but according to almost 70,000 5-star reviewers, the boxers are still very well-made and comfortable. Plus, they feature moisture-wicking capabilities to keep your downstairs dry on hot days. After testing these ourselves, we were shocked to know that Gildan really holds up. These are incredibly cozy and can handle more than a few washes!

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Jockey ActiveBlend Boxer Brief

PERFECT FIT

Jockey’s ActiveBlend Boxer Briefs are like music to your ears. You know, if the music was men’s underwear and your ears were your legs and crotch. These boxer briefs offer full coverage with a mid-rise design, which is essentially a Goldilocks zone in terms of boxer briefs. Each pair has the ability to wick moisture, making them a great option for folks who work out frequently or get sweaty downstairs more often than not. Plus, they come in a pack of four to help you save money and are available in a variety of colors to keep things fun.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. MeUndies Boxer Briefs

BEST MEN’S UNDERWEAR SUBSCRIPTION

MeUndies is an underwear subscription service that delivers premium underwear to your door each month. It’s a great way to ensure that you never end up procrastinating on buying new undies and wearing those gross old ones. It’s also a very flexible service with no long-term contracts, so you can skip a month or cancel any time. But if you’re not into the subscription, you can also buy MeUndies normally and enjoy the incredible quality without the delivery service.

Of course, MeUndies is best known for its fun prints, as they have dozens of stylish designs to choose from in addition to classic solid-color underwear. Their underwear is made from a super soft fabric that will keep you cool downstairs, especially compared to 100% cotton briefs and boxers.

Courtesy of MeUndies

11. Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer

BEST ATHLETIC

Athletic underwear makes for an incredible pick if you exercise regularly. Normal boxers or briefs can be uncomfortable as you move and sweat because they don’t provide much support and will get soaked through. A good pair of athletic underwear such as these 7″ long boxers will dry faster, provide more support and won’t ride up your leg. They’re also available in a shorter 5″ fit if that’s more your speed.

Courtesy of Lululemon

12. Tom Ford Stretch-Cotton Boxer Brief

BEST DESIGNER BOXER

Sometimes special occasions call for special, well, underwear. If you’re looking to treat your area down under to a designer name, these luxe boxers from Tom Ford are the perfect match. They are relatively simple in design and they’re certainly not as flashy as some of the other high-end designer undies. Still, the low-key, sophisticated look provides an air of confidence to whoever wears a pair of these. The Italian crafted boxer briefs, available in black or brown, are made from soft stretch cotton and feature the designer’s name right on the band. If your goal is to make a good first impression downstairs with your next Tinder match, then indulge in this pair of designer men’s underwear.

Courtesy of Mr Porter

Best Boxers for Men

Boxers are in a way similar to boxer briefs, just instead of holding all of your junk together, it allowed your legs and package the space to breathe. These are the roomiest underwear for men, and for that reason, some love ’em and others hate ’em.

Boxers are typically known to have plaid or wild prints, making them the most eye-catching to wear. Additionally, they are some of the best underwear to wear in bed due to their roomy nature.

13. Hanes Tagless Boxers

BEST BOXERS

We’re back at it with another pick from Hanes but this time, we’re talking tagless boxers. By offering a breathable material and a roomy cut for serious comfort, you really can’t beat these when it comes to boxers. Not to mention the ‘Comfort Flex’ waistband that allows easy movement. They also come very highly rated by Amazon reviewers, as customers applaud the boxers’ quality, lasting build and comfortable waistband.

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Everlane Boxers

RUNNER UP

Organic cotton boxers at an affordable price? Sign us up. Everlane makes some of the most relaxing Supima cotton boxers for lounging out around the house. They aren’t super saggy, so your nuts won’t feel like they’re flopping back and forth with every movement, either. They have just the right roominess to them, making them a fan favorite the second you put them on for the first time. Just like the Everlane Boxer Briefs in our number one spot, these are part of the brand’s Uniform collection that 365-day money-back warranty if they shrink or obtain any holes or rips.

Courtesy of Everlane

15. Nordstrom 3-Pack Classic Fit Boxers

MOST CLASSIC

These are almost the exact same boxers you wore for the first time when you transitioned from tighty-whities to boxers in, like, the fourth grade. They have the same comfort you remember picking up in the underwear aisle at your mom’s favorite department store in the mall, and quite honestly, if you still had them today, they’d probably still be holding up. These are all about quality and quantity.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

16. Chill Boys Cool Breathable Performance Boxers

BEST FOR SLEEPING

If you’re the type that wears boxer briefs in the daytime but switches to classic boxers at night, you need to give Chill Boys a whirl. Here, it’s all in the name — these performance boxers really are for chill boys. Yeah, they work excellently for the kind of guy who works out in regular boxers, but man, it doesn’t get any cozier than sleeping in these. Each pair is baggy and stretchy enough to not hold you back as you slumber and will never give you a wedgie in the middle of the night. They’re quick-drying for any night sweats, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Jambys

BEST POCKETED

Yeah, that says pocketed. Jambys have become our newest obsession this year because of just how damn comfortable they are. You know when you want to wear underwear around the house but the time doesn’t really call for it? Maybe Grandma’s in town? Maybe you live with some roommates you don’t know too well? Maybe you want to grab the mail outside? That’s where Jambys come in. Each pair has pockets to make them socially acceptable to wear in events like these. Plus, soft is an understatement. This is single-handedly the coziest article of clothing we’ve placed on our bodies, hands down.

Jambys have become a SPY favorite in the last year, so we named them one of the best products of the year in The 2021 Man, our end-of-year awards.

SPY AWARD WINNER

Courtesy of Jambys

Best Briefs for Men

The best briefs for men, otherwise known as tighty-whities, are coming back into style. Yeah, we know, we were kind of shocked too.

These are the undies you began wearing straight out of diapers. The classic step-up the second you became potty-trained. Now that you’re a hell of a lot older, surprisingly, these haven’t lost their charm. Consider these handsome pairs below. Because who said briefs can’t be the best underwear for men?

18. Los Angeles Apparel Men’s Baby Rib Briefs

BEST BRIEFS

American Apparel and their trademark Baby Rib Briefs are back, sort of. Los Angeles Apparel is basically American Apparel 2.0, and the new apparel company still makes the best briefs in the business. Ditch those boring briefs for men’s underwear with a pop of color. These men’s briefs come in dozens of attractive colors and retail for $12 (get a pack of 5 for $10 each). They’re still made in Los Angeles from 100% combed cotton, and they’ll make you look as sexy as you feel.

Courtesy of Los Angeles Apparel

19. Amazon Essentials 7-Pack Tag-Free Briefs

RUNNER UP

It doesn’t get any more like tighty-whities than these. Although you were absolutely not rocking Amazon brand tighty-whities as a child, this tagless seven-pack is the new class when it comes to solid white men’s briefs. There is nothing crazy to them, they are exactly what they look like. Simply the fit and look you’re used to.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. MeUndies Brief 6-Pack

BEST MODERN VARIETY PACK

MeUndies is a force to be reckoned with in the underwear space, so we couldn’t leave out this iconic six-pack. They call these “the Holy Grail of all briefs” for a reason. Each pair has a wedgie-free design, a perfectly proportioned pouch to keep your jimmies jimmin’ and softness that lays upon your body the most comfortable you can expect. What’s to lose?

Courtesy of MeUndies

21. Calvin Klein Reconsidered Comfort Brief

BEST SUSTAINABLE

Calvin Klein changed the game in the world of briefs when they released the Reconsidered Comfort Brief. Yeah, given the name you can bet that these are comfy as all hell. But, these briefs are made to support a sustainable future in fashion. Each pair is made with Refibra jersey, which is a biodegradable blend of recycled cotton and wood fibers. No splinters here, though — these puppies are soft.

Courtesy of Calvin Klein

22. UnderGents Modern Brief (Flyless) Underwear

MOST SOFT

Using their trademarked CloudSoft fabric, UnderGents has some of the coziest briefs imaginable. The fabric is made using 95% micro modal and 5% spandex fabric for a naturally moisture-wicking and extra stretchy. And, not to mention, but these puppies are made to keep you as cool as the arctic. No sweat crotch buildup here, boys.

Courtesy of UnderGents

Best Trunks for Men

Trunks. The brief and boxer brief hybrid. The style growing day by day in popularity.

These formfitting underwear for men are comfortable and look good on. What more can you want? If it’s a style you haven’t tried or considered before, they fit a little more like boxer briefs but with the hold-it-all-in experience that briefs bring. Give ’em a shot!

23. Nautica Classic Stretch Trunk

BEST TRUNKS

If boxer briefs and traditional briefs had a love child, then you’d end up with trunks. They’re form-fitted and comfortable but length-wise they tend to land halfway between a boxer and a brief. These super-soft and stretchy trunks from Nautica are made from a cotton and spandex hybrid. Plus, you can choose between a variety of colors and designs to build your dream 3-pack.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Emporio Armani Men’s Cotton Stretch Trunk

RUNNER UP

These trunks make for some superb men’s underwear due to their extra-cozy design and snug comfort. These undies by Emporio Armani don’t sacrifice comfort for style, either. Like, just look at them — these are hot. The 2.5″ waistband is a little larger than most, and it features the Armani name plastered across the band in oversized letters. This provides a youthful touch and a bit of a brag whenever your undies show as you stretch or bend over.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. SAXX Vibe Trunks

BEST POUCH

There’s no easy way to say this, but some fellas like a built-in pouch to securely house the family jewels. These boxer briefs boast a 3-D contour pouch structure that will hold the gems firmly in place. That’s why every guy needs a pair of SAXX’s Vibe Trunks. Just like the SAXX boxer briefs you saw earlier, these are built with SAXX’s famous BallPark Pouch™ to give you some of the most comfortable men’s trunks on the planet.

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of SAXX

