The 19 Best Men’s Bathrobes Will Make You Feel Like a King

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s the best bathrobe for men? Of course, the answer depends on your personality. The Dude’s bathrobe tied his outfits together perfectly in The Big Lebowski. Tyler Durden’s pastel plush bathrobe in Fight Club was unforgettable. On-screen wise-asses like Deadpool and Ferris Bueller like to lounge around in loud striped terry cloth bathrobes that are as bold as their personalities. Finally, we have Tony Soprano’s bathrobe wardrobe, which ranged from soothing plaid flannel to seductive silk. This just goes to show that the best bathrobes for men aren’t just for toweling off after a shower. The best robes for men can be an integral part of your lifestyle and not just something you slip on with your house slippers.

Always rushed? Wear a classic bathrobe made of terrycloth. It’s like wearing a bath towel with sleeves. Or if you consider lounging an art, then opt for a lightweight robe made of cashmere or a luxury cotton blend. If style is your watchword, then slip into a tailored dressing gown-style men’s bathrobe or one made from luxe materials like cashmere or silk. Typically, these soft fabrics make for the best quality robes for men. Always cold? Then take the chill off with a warm flannel, fleece, plush or wool bathrobe.

If we’ve learned anything from the stay-at-home era, it’s that nothing beats clothes that feel good. We’ve always loved bathrobes. For guys that can never be too comfortable, there are tons of great options, from classic ones from Ugg and Brooklinen to new products from Coyuchi and MeUndies.

In this post, we’ll break down the different styles you can choose from, as well as the best men’s bathrobes of the year.

The Different Styles of Men’s Bathrobes

Men’s bathrobes can run from floor-sweeping to ending a bit below the butt. Most are belted and all have at least two pockets. More formal versions have a breast pocket.

Kimono: Inspired by the traditional Japanese robes, this style has wide sleeves, a collarless neckline and a belt. Fabrics range from polyester to thick terry.

Inspired by the traditional Japanese robes, this style has wide sleeves, a collarless neckline and a belt. Fabrics range from polyester to thick terry. Classic: Oversized robes with wide cuffs, the classic bathrobe also has a shawl collar, patch pockets and is belted. This option can be found in every type of fabric including flannel, cotton and lined wool.

Oversized robes with wide cuffs, the classic bathrobe also has a shawl collar, patch pockets and is belted. This option can be found in every type of fabric including flannel, cotton and lined wool. Spa robes: Cut like a classic bathrobe, these robes are made for hanging out awkwardly before a massage. They come in lightweight fabrications that range from modal, bamboo, broadcloth, seersucker, Egyptian cotton or lightweight cotton.

Cut like a classic bathrobe, these robes are made for hanging out awkwardly before a massage. They come in lightweight fabrications that range from modal, bamboo, broadcloth, seersucker, Egyptian cotton or lightweight cotton. Hooded robe: Made from either terrycloth or lightweight material, they provide style and an easy way to dry wet hair. Hoods can be incorporated into any bathrobe style.

Made from either terrycloth or lightweight material, they provide style and an easy way to dry wet hair. Hoods can be incorporated into any bathrobe style. Dressing Gown: the bathrobe’s stylish brother. They’re tailored, made from silk or weighty silk brocade, and are detailed with everything from piping and contrast lining to fine embroidery.

1. Brooklinen Waffle Robe

BEST OVERALL

From the brand that makes some of the most comfortable, highly luxurious sheets the world of bedding can offer, meet the Brooklinen Waffle Robe. It’s so cozy that the second you put it on you’ll want to slip into bed and take a nap. Highly rated by customers and publications, this Turkish cotton number rivals the most luxurious robes you’ve ever slipped on in a five-star hotel. If you’ve ever felt their sheets, you’ll know that this robe deserves some serious hype. Featuring a wide shawl piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets for holding your phone and keys and a sturdy waist tie, you’re not only going to look good, but you’ll feel great, too.

This comfy bathrobe is a unisex product, which means it’s a great option if you want matching robes with your partner. In addition to naming this one of the best bathrobes for men, we’ve also featured these popular Brooklinen robes in many of our gift guides, and it’s proven to be one of the most popular products ever featured on SPY. This, right here, is the best robe for men. Full stop.

SPY READER FAVORITE

Courtesy of Brooklinen

2. Parachute Linen Robe

BEST SUMMER WEIGHT

Some guys hate weight of any kind on their shoulders. We get it. A robe can be bulky and annoying. However, if you have friends or family visiting, it’s always nice to toss on a robe when you’re wandering into the kitchen to make coffee in the morning. And honestly, there’s something nice about wearing a light bathrobe and then zoning out on the couch.

Parachute’s soft linen robe is so handsome, you’d be tempted to use it as a summer trench coat. It floats to your ankles, and has a deep V-neck and a wide tie. It’s light enough for the hottest summer day. Yet, so soft, it immediately makes you feel relaxed. It comes in three solid colors, an off-white, soft black and olive.

Courtesy of Parachute

3. Coyuchi Unisex Organic Waffle Robe

ORGANIC FABRICS

Do you ever find yourself in the only bathroom in the house with kids or roommates causing mayhem right outside the door? All the chaos going on outside of the bathroom is no concern of yours when you’re wrapped up in this gorgeous waffle-knit robe from Coyuchi. This organic waffle robe is sourced and woven in Turkey, so you know this is expertly crafted by folks who know comfort. Haven’t you ever used a Turkish robe? If so, you’ll know this luxe robe is well worth the price.

Courtesy of Coyuchi

4. UGG M Robinson Robe

MOST GIFTABLE

If you’ve ever thrown a pair of UGG slippers on your feet, you’ll know that they have some of the coziest footwear options in existence. That must mean their robes have got to be super cozy too, right? Absolutely. This soft jersey robe has a gorgeous-to-the-touch texture that will make you want to wear it every second you’re in the house. Slip into this bathrobe the second you wake up on a Sunday morning and never feel the need to get dressed until Monday.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. L.L.Bean Terry Cloth Organic Cotton Robe

BEST TOWEL IMPERSONATOR

Don’t you just love those plushy bathrobes that come in your hotel suites? Ever been tempted to throw one of those robes into your suitcase and escape into the moonlight, never to be seen again? No? Oh. Anyways. This L.L.Bean Terry Cloth Organic Cotton Robe mimics your favorite hotel’s robe in all the right ways. Functionality and comfort are combined in this cozy piece and quickly dries your skin after a shower. So comfortable, you could snooze in it. It comes in blue, plum, navy, grey and the stylish spruce color you can see below.

Courtesy of L.L.Bean

6. Lahgo Washable Silk Robe

BEST UNDERSTATED LUXURY

Lahgo’s ethos is that men should be able to experience the same luxurious comfort and thoughtful design that women have in their loungewear. They choose premium materials and take their time designing clothing that fits incredibly well. Take this soft robe made with washed silk. Heck, if you want to dress it up, pair it with dark joggers, a light-colored tee and slip-on shoes, now you’ve got your relaxing Sunday outfit.

Courtesy of Lahgo

7. MeUndies Unisex Hooded Modal Robe

BEST EASY CARE

Me Undies makes super-soft and stylish underwear, so it’s no shocker that they also make some of the best robes for men you can buy in 2022. Throw this on for a garbage bin run or over a tee and jeans as you lounge around the house. If you’re feeling frisky, lose the jeans and tee (as long as you stay inside). This easy-care micro-modal hooded robe has big pockets to store your phone, snacks, keys and more. It also comes in 21 colors.

Read More: Best House Slippers For Men

Courtesy of MeUndies

8. Nautica Long Sleeve Lightweight Cotton Robe

BEST DAD ROBE

First, there were dad shoes, then dad hats, and now there is the dad robe. Dads love plaids. Can you blame them? Plaid bathrobes are old-timey, comfortable and fun. This plaid bathrobe has a snazzy navy piping on the cuffs, pockets and around the spacious shawl collar. Made with cotton, it’s got big pockets and a tie. Not to mention a dad-approved price tag.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Nautica Signature Lightweight J-Class Robe

BEST EVERY DAY

Nautica’s known for their modern, yet classic casual wear. The brand is popular both with landlubbers and those who are seaworthy. You don’t need to know how to tie a line-knot to appreciate this soft cotton robe. White sailboats skim across a navy sea on this ankle-length robe. Piped in white, it has a shawl collar and nice-sized pockets. And it looks much more luxe than its price tag.

Courtesy of Macy's

10. Ross Michaels Bathrobes for Men

BEST COZY ROBE FOR MEN

Who doesn’t love a little bit of plush? Or, in this case, a lot of plush. This super-soft kimono bathrobe will keep you comfy and cozy day in and day out, all while giving you that Hugh Hefner look at the same time. It’s as soft as that blanket you brushed by at Target that one time, but never bought. We know you’re still thinking about it. Add this robe into your life and see what we’re talking about. With over seven thousand, yes, 7k rave reviews on Amazon, you can’t go wrong.

Read More: Best Men’s Pajamas

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Cariloha Bamboo Bathrobe

BEST LOW MAINTENANCE

Bamboo is an eco-friendly material that’s becoming popular with apparel companies and home goods makers. This durable fabric isn’t just great for the environment, but also feels like silk on the skin and is naturally odor-resistant. Made from eco-friendly bamboo fabric, this plush unisex robe gently wicks away moisture from your body. So, this one’s for you, sweaty.

Courtesy of Cariloha

12. Land’s End Full-Length Turkish Terry Robe

AFFORDABLE TURKISH ROBE

Turkish terry and cotton are some of the softest kinds of cotton on the planet. The terry is handmade, and that’s just one of the reasons why this fabric is accompanied by a high price tag. Land’s End did something magical. They used artisans who have worked with this stuff for generations. Yet, their cotton robe is wallet-friendly.

Styled with a shawl collar that can be worn open or up around your neck. It also has two huge pockets that can fit anything, from a remote to your kid’s toys.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. The Company Store Plush Men’s Robe

FLUFFIEST

We’ve featured a lot of the best plush robes for men within this piece, but something about The Company Store’s Company Plush Men’s Robe makes us a little weak in the knees. Before even throwing it on, this is the kind of robe you can see from 100 feet away and simply know it’s soft as hell. That said, this robe is soft as hell. It features a super soft plush that’ll easily become not only your favorite robe but your favorite blanket. In addition to softness, you’ll get two classic pockets for keeping your phone and the TV remote as well as a bunch of colors to choose from.

Courtesy of The Company Store

14. Pottery Organic Coziest Sherpa Robe

BEST SHERPA

Can you go wrong with a sherpa robe? Not in this universe. This cozy sherpa robe is perfect for chilly days when all you want to do is drink hot tea in front of your fireplace as the snow floats down outside. Each robe comes with a hood to stay extra sheltered from the comfort of your own couch.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

15. Clevery Laundry Pinstriped Cotton-Terry Robe

BEST IN AND OUT

Looking for the best men’s loungewear option that’s equally great for WFH as it is for wearing out of the home? This bathrobe is so dapper you could live in it 24/7. Wear the relaxed fit robe over jeans and a tee as a jacket when you’re doing a grocery run or wear it over a tank and shorts for lazing about the house. Simply throw it on and get going (or staying.)

Courtesy of Thread Online

16. Pembrook Men’s Robe

HIGH QUALITY

Pembrook’s been in the robe business for over 40 years and with that much time, you can absolutely assume they make some stellar robes. This robe from the brand is made from extremely soft coral fleece that’s ideal for an at-home spa day just as much as it is wearing around the house for no reason. It’s quite stylish in terms of looks with a kimono-style fasten and shawl collar. In addition, there are two front pockets you can keep your phone and wallet if you find yourself being the weird robe guy walking around the neighborhood to grab some milk or eggs at the corner store.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Pendelton Tucson Hooded Robe

BEST SOUTHWESTERN TREND

You might have noticed that the Southwestern or Cowboy trend is back. Western boots and cowboy hats are being worn with everything. Based in Oregon since the early 1900s, Pendelton is a heritage brand that made everything from blankets to coats for everyone going “Westward Ho.” Their cotton hooded robe takes its inspiration from the history of the west. Soft velour on the outside, cotton terry loops on the inside, this pocketed robe dries you off quickly and feels great against your skin.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

18. California Cowboy El Garibaldi Robe

BEST AT HOME AND AWAY STYLE

Grab a robe that reflects your personality. California Cowboy’s robe comes in seven snazzy prints. The outer is made with cotton, and the inside is lined in terry toweling. This men’s robe has kimono sleeves and wasn’t meant to stay at home. Take it with you to the pool or beach. Equipped with a sunglasses loop, and bottle pocket, you can keep the party going because it also comes with a Koozie, bottle opener and Conversation Stopper cards.

Courtesy of California Cowboy

19. Versace Baroque Bathrobe

ALSO CONSIDER

You’ve likely seen this designer bathrobe on social media, and it’s been popular among guys that aren’t afraid to show off their wealth. For this reason, it’s the only men’s bathrobe you can wear as a flex. Whether you think it’s tacky or worth every penny, there’s no denying that this is one of the most famous bathrobes of our times. Versace’s “I Love Baroque” designer robe is made in Italy with the finest cotton, and it’s an instantly recognizable piece of loungewear.

Courtesy of Matches Fashion

How We Chose the Best Bathrobes for Men

Over the years, SPY editors and product reviewers have tested a lot of men’s loungewear and athleisure apparel. We’ve compared the best underwear for men in every style, informed our readers on the best fabrics for boxer briefs, reviewed the world’s most comfortable t-shirts, and tried on so many joggers. In 2021, our team also started testing and reviewing men’s bathrobes, and we’ve taken care to select only the best products in this category for our shopping guide.

When evaluating men’s bathrobes, we considered the following criteria:

Fabric/material

Overall fit and comfort

Style

Price

We did rule out several luxury options because of the latter category. You can find lots of designer and luxury bathrobes from brands like Paul Smith, but there’s a limit to how much we’re willing to spend on clothing that we’ll never wear outside the house, especially when sites like Amazon and Nordstrom have dozens of excellent bathrobes that cost just $25-$50.

Where Are the Best Places To Buy Bathrobes?

Department stores like Nordstrom and Macy’s always have a large selection of the best bathrobes for men. Today, you can also find the best men’s bathrobes for sale on e-commerce sites like Amazon.

If you’re hunting for a specific type of bathrobe — like something eco-friendly or monogrammed bathrobes — you’ll want to go directly to a linen brand such as Cariloha, Brooklinen or Coyuchi. Upscale men’s retailers will carry a variety of luxury styles and designer bathrobes as well. Finally, bath and bedding shops often carry spa bathrobes and terry robes.

Of course, the very best place to buy men’s robes is online via retailers like Nordstrom and Amazon or directly with your favorite brands such as Parachute or Brooklinen. Keep reading to find the best men’s bathrobes for the winter season.

Meet Your New Favorite Stay-At-Home Hoodie for Men